MIAMI GARDENS -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis was ruled out of the team's AFC East division title game against the Miami Dolphins because of a knee injury suffered in the second quarter Sunday night.

Davis was initially listed as questionable to return but came out of the locker room after halftime out of uniform and was later ruled out.

Davis had two targets but zero receptions before coming out of the game. He was on the field for 18 plays and appeared to suffer the injury on the first play of the Bills' third drive, a first-and-10 from the Buffalo 25-yard line.

Davis was not targeted on the play but limped off the field after a 17-yard reception by tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills went on to score their first touchdown on that drive on a pass from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Trent Sherfield.

Davis, 24, is in the final year of his rookie deal with the Bills.

Buffalo cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) and running back Ty Johnson (evaluated for a head injury) are all still questionable to return Sunday night.

The Bills have already clinched a playoff appearance. If they beat the Dolphins and win the division, they will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in next week's wild-card round. If they lose, they will be back in Miami Gardens for a second straight week to again take on the Dolphins.