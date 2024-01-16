Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- A Buffalo Bills defense riddled with injuries suffered what would be a significant loss as starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard was taken off the field on a cart in the third quarter of the team's wild-card round playoff game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Bernard was ruled out of the remainder of the game after receiving X-rays on his right ankle. He suffered the injury on a pass from quarterback Mason Rudolph to wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the middle of the field for a gain of 19 yards. Bernard went down after making the tackle on Johnson and remained on the ground appearing in pain after the conclusion of the play. He was attended to by athletic trainers and the cart soon came out on the field for him.

He left the field on the cart with a towel over his head and what appeared to be an air cast on his right leg.

Bernard has been one of the keys to the Bills defense this season, taking over for five-year starter Tremaine Edmunds after he left for the Chicago Bears in free agency. Bernard's strong second season in the NFL included three interceptions, five passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, 6.5 sacks and 143 tackles. He had a fumble recovery, two passes defensed and four tackles before leaving the game.

Th Bills have a variety of injuries at the linebacker position -- starter Matt Milano has been out for the year since Week 5 -- with Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) not playing in this game and Baylon Spector suffering a back injury in the game and questionable to return. Rookie Dorian Williams is in at linebacker alongside veteran A.J. Klein, who re-signed to the team's practice this week.