Jahmyr Gibbs turns on the jets for 31-yard Lions TD

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions were the first team in the end zone in their divisional round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after Jared Goff found wide receiver Josh Reynolds for a 9-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Goff connected with Reynolds for a short pass in the back of the end zone to give Detroit a 10-3 edge with 12:33 remaining in the first half.

It was Reynolds' first career postseason touchdown. Goff was 9-of-10 for 60 yards and the touchdown pass on the Lions' 14-play scoring drive.

Then, in his first carry since Oct. 30, running back Craig Reynolds gave the Lions an 17-10 edge at 3:48 in the third quarter with a touchdown from the goal line.

It was Reynolds' first career playoff score as the Lions scored their second touchdown on fourth down this postseason. During the regular season, the Lions went for it on fourth down 34% of the time, which was the highest rate by any team this century, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Minutes later, Jahmyr Gibbs didn't look like a rookie as he broke free into the open field then accelerated into the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter.

Gibbs' score gave the Lions a 24-17 lead with 13:13 remaining in regulation.

His 31-yard rushing touchdown was the longest rushing score by a Lions player in a playoff game since the 1991 divisional round when Barry Sanders went for 47 yards versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Gibbs became the second player in Lions history with a rushing touchdown in back-to-back playoff games, and the first to do so within a season, joining Doak Walker, who had a rushing TD in both the 1952 and 1953 NFL Championship Games.