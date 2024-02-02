Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk break down the Titans' hiring of Brian Callahan as head coach. (1:41)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are hiring Nick Holz to be their offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Holz was formerly the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville hired Holz after he served one season as the offensive coordinator at UNLV.

Holz first got a coaching job in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders as an offensive assistant, a stint that included coaching Maurice Jones-Drew, his high school teammate at De La Salle High School in California. New Titans coach Brian Callahan was also a member of that high school team.

Holz's ties to the Callahan family run deep. His first college coaching job came in 2007 when Nebraska coach Bill Callahan, Brian's father, hired him as a video intern and offensive assistant. Callahan was hired to be the Titans' offensive line coach yesterday.

Holz went on to become an offensive and operations assistant with Stanford. He also was an assistant quarterbacks coach, working with Andrew Luck.

The next job for Holz will be to help put together an offense that will properly showcase second-year quarterback Will Levis. However, Brian Callahan will call the plays.

The Titans also hired wide receiver coach Tyke Tolbert. Tolbert is entering his 21st season coaching in the NFL. He most recently served as the Bears' wide receivers coach for two seasons. Under Tolbert, wide receiver DJ Moore posted 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns last year, all of which were career highs.

