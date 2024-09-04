2024 NFL Week 1: Betting odds and lines for every game

There are a number of standout games in the first week of the 2024 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens start the season on Sept. 5 with the defending champions opening at -3. The NFL then heads to Brazil for a game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles on Sept 6.
The Detroit Lions face the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of their playoff game on Sept. 8 and Week 1 concludes with the likely return of Aaron Rodgers as the New York Jets face the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9.
Here's a look at all the Week 1 games. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET
2024 NFL Week 1 spreads, money line and totals
Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs (-3)
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Sept. 5, 8:20 p.m. ET
Money line: Baltimore Ravens (+130); Kansas City Chiefs (-150)
Total: 47.5
Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5)
Corinthians Arena, Sao Paolo, Brazil
Sept. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET
Money line: Green Bay Packers (+120); Philadelphia Eagles (-140)
Total: 48.5
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons (-3.5)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET
Money line: Pittsburgh Steelers (+150) ; Atlanta Falcons (-175)
Total: 41.5
Arizona Cardinals @ Buffalo Bills (-6.5)
Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET
Money line: Arizona Cardinals (+240); Buffalo Bills (-290)
Total: 48.5
Tennessee Titans @ Chicago Bears (-4.5)
Soldier Field, Chicago
Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET
Money line: Tennessee Titans (+170); Chicago Bears (-200)
Total: 43.5
New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals (-8.5)
Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET
Money line: New England Patriots (+340); Cincinnati Bengals (-425)
Total: 40.5
Houston Texans (-3) @ Indianapolis Colts
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET
Money line: Houston Texans (-155); Indianapolis Colts (+135)
Total: 48.5
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins (-3.5)
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET
Money line: Jacksonville Jaguars (+145); Miami Dolphins (-170)
Total: 48.5
Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints (-4)
Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET
Money line: Carolina Panthers (+175) ; New Orleans Saints (-210)
Total: 41.5
Minnesota Vikings (-1.5) @ New York Giants
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET
Money line: Minnesota Vikings (-120); New York Giants (Even)
Total: 41.5
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (-3)
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Sept. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET
Money line: Las Vegas Raiders (+135); Los Angeles Chargers (-155)
Total: 40.5
Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks (-6)
Lumen Field, Seattle
Sept. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET
Money line: Denver Broncos (+220) ; Seattle Seahawks (-270)
Total: 41.5
Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns (-2.5)
Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland
Sept. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET
Money line: Dallas Cowboys (+120); Cleveland Browns (-140)
Total: 44
Washington Commanders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5)
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Sept. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET
Money line: Washington Commanders (+150); Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-175)
Total: 43.5
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (-3.5)
Ford Field, Detroit
Sept. 8, 8:20 p.m. ET
Money line: Los Angeles Rams (+160); Detroit Lions (-190)
Total: 50.5
New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers (-4.5)
Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
Sept. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET
Money line: New York Jets (+175); San Francisco 49ers (-210)
Total: 43.5