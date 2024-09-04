        <
        >

          2024 NFL Week 1: Betting odds and lines for every game

          The Kansas City Chiefs begin their quest for a third consecutive championship with a Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Photo by Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports
          • ESPN
          Sep 4, 2024, 08:00 PM

          There are a number of standout games in the first week of the 2024 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens start the season on Sept. 5 with the defending champions opening at -3. The NFL then heads to Brazil for a game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles on Sept 6.

          The Detroit Lions face the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of their playoff game on Sept. 8 and Week 1 concludes with the likely return of Aaron Rodgers as the New York Jets face the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9.

          Here's a look at all the Week 1 games. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

          2024 NFL Week 1 spreads, money line and totals

          Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs (-3)
          GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
          Sept. 5, 8:20 p.m. ET

          Money line: Baltimore Ravens (+130); Kansas City Chiefs (-150)
          Total: 47.5

          Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5)
          Corinthians Arena, Sao Paolo, Brazil
          Sept. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

          Money line: Green Bay Packers (+120); Philadelphia Eagles (-140)
          Total: 48.5

          Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons (-3.5)
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
          Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET

          Money line: Pittsburgh Steelers (+150) ; Atlanta Falcons (-175)
          Total: 41.5

          Arizona Cardinals @ Buffalo Bills (-6.5)
          Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
          Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET

          Money line: Arizona Cardinals (+240); Buffalo Bills (-290)
          Total: 48.5

          Tennessee Titans @ Chicago Bears (-4.5)
          Soldier Field, Chicago
          Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET

          Money line: Tennessee Titans (+170); Chicago Bears (-200)
          Total: 43.5

          New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals (-8.5)
          Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
          Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET

          Money line: New England Patriots (+340); Cincinnati Bengals (-425)
          Total: 40.5

          Houston Texans (-3) @ Indianapolis Colts
          Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
          Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET

          Money line: Houston Texans (-155); Indianapolis Colts (+135)
          Total: 48.5

          Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins (-3.5)
          Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
          Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET

          Money line: Jacksonville Jaguars (+145); Miami Dolphins (-170)
          Total: 48.5

          Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints (-4)
          Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
          Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET

          Money line: Carolina Panthers (+175) ; New Orleans Saints (-210)
          Total: 41.5

          Minnesota Vikings (-1.5) @ New York Giants
          MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
          Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET

          Money line: Minnesota Vikings (-120); New York Giants (Even)
          Total: 41.5

          Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (-3)
          SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
          Sept. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET

          Money line: Las Vegas Raiders (+135); Los Angeles Chargers (-155)
          Total: 40.5

          Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks (-6)
          Lumen Field, Seattle
          Sept. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET

          Money line: Denver Broncos (+220) ; Seattle Seahawks (-270)
          Total: 41.5

          Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns (-2.5)
          Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland
          Sept. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET

          Money line: Dallas Cowboys (+120); Cleveland Browns (-140)
          Total: 44

          Washington Commanders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5)
          Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
          Sept. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET

          Money line: Washington Commanders (+150); Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-175)
          Total: 43.5

          Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (-3.5)
          Ford Field, Detroit
          Sept. 8, 8:20 p.m. ET

          Money line: Los Angeles Rams (+160); Detroit Lions (-190)
          Total: 50.5

          New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers (-4.5)
          Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
          Sept. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET

          Money line: New York Jets (+175); San Francisco 49ers (-210)
          Total: 43.5