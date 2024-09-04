2024 NFL Week 1: Betting odds and lines for every game

Open Extended Reactions

There are a number of standout games in the first week of the 2024 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens start the season on Sept. 5 with the defending champions opening at -3. The NFL then heads to Brazil for a game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles on Sept 6.

The Detroit Lions face the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of their playoff game on Sept. 8 and Week 1 concludes with the likely return of Aaron Rodgers as the New York Jets face the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9.

Here's a look at all the Week 1 games. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

2024 NFL Week 1 spreads, money line and totals

Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs (-3)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Sept. 5, 8:20 p.m. ET

Money line: Baltimore Ravens (+130); Kansas City Chiefs (-150)

Total: 47.5

Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5)

Corinthians Arena, Sao Paolo, Brazil

Sept. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

Money line: Green Bay Packers (+120); Philadelphia Eagles (-140)

Total: 48.5

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons (-3.5)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Pittsburgh Steelers (+150) ; Atlanta Falcons (-175)

Total: 41.5

Arizona Cardinals @ Buffalo Bills (-6.5)

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Arizona Cardinals (+240); Buffalo Bills (-290)

Total: 48.5

Tennessee Titans @ Chicago Bears (-4.5)

Soldier Field, Chicago

Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Tennessee Titans (+170); Chicago Bears (-200)

Total: 43.5

New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals (-8.5)

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: New England Patriots (+340); Cincinnati Bengals (-425)

Total: 40.5

Houston Texans (-3) @ Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Houston Texans (-155); Indianapolis Colts (+135)

Total: 48.5

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins (-3.5)

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Jacksonville Jaguars (+145); Miami Dolphins (-170)

Total: 48.5

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints (-4)

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Carolina Panthers (+175) ; New Orleans Saints (-210)

Total: 41.5

Minnesota Vikings (-1.5) @ New York Giants

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sept. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Minnesota Vikings (-120); New York Giants (Even)

Total: 41.5

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sept. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET

Money line: Las Vegas Raiders (+135); Los Angeles Chargers (-155)

Total: 40.5

Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks (-6)

Lumen Field, Seattle

Sept. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET

Money line: Denver Broncos (+220) ; Seattle Seahawks (-270)

Total: 41.5

Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns (-2.5)

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Sept. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET

Money line: Dallas Cowboys (+120); Cleveland Browns (-140)

Total: 44

Washington Commanders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5)

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Sept. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET

Money line: Washington Commanders (+150); Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-175)

Total: 43.5

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (-3.5)

Ford Field, Detroit

Sept. 8, 8:20 p.m. ET

Money line: Los Angeles Rams (+160); Detroit Lions (-190)

Total: 50.5

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers (-4.5)

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Sept. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET

Money line: New York Jets (+175); San Francisco 49ers (-210)

Total: 43.5