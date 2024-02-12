LAS VEGAS -- San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ruled out of Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a left Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter.

Greenlaw's injury happened after a San Francisco punt with 9:26 left in the second quarter. Greenlaw was not on the field for the punt and was simply running back onto the field for the next defensive series when he went down after taking a step toward the field.

It was a noncontact injury, and though Greenlaw was able to hobble to the sideline, he was quickly taken to the locker room on a cart and was in tears, according to the CBS broadcast.

Greenlaw had three tackles before his injury. Oren Burks replaced him at weakside linebacker.

Greenlaw missed a Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Rams with Achilles tendinitis and was still dealing with it leading up to the NFC divisional round win against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 20.

Later, with 9:10 remaining in the third quarter, Deebo Samuel was shaken up. But San Francisco's standout receiver was able to walk off under his own power.