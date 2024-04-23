Open Extended Reactions

It's inevitable that a coaching change will cause transfers, and Michigan State is seeing that play out during the spring transfer window.

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon entered the portal Tuesday, which marked the 10th scholarship player for Michigan State to enter the database since April 16.

Harmon had 40 total tackles this past season with 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 12 games. The redshirt sophomore played in all 12 games during the 2022 season, as well, and had 30 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

He's the seventh defensive player to enter the portal for the Spartans in the past week, along with linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote, defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr., who had 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season, lineman Andrew Depaepe, and defensive backs Eddie Pleasant III, Sean Brown and Marqui Lowery Jr.

New coach Jonathan Smith already added quite a few transfers in December and January, after he was hired, including quarterback Aidan Chiles, who reunited with Smith from Oregon State, tight end Jack Velling, Georgia Tech defensive lineman D'Quan Douse, Indiana edge Anthony Jones, Middle Tennessee edge Quindarius Dunnigan and Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner, among others.