Patriots select QB Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. (0:42)

Open Extended Reactions

The New England Patriots, who previously were "open for business" to trade out of the third pick in the NFL draft, stayed put and selected North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

"We had some conversations with other teams, but ultimately, we felt like Drake was the player we wanted and we had the opportunity to get him," director of scouting Eliot Wolf said shortly after the pick, adding that Maye's ability to elevate his teammates was a trait the Patriots valued. "All along, we knew we were in a unique opportunity to get a quarterback we liked."

On a video conference with Patriots reporters from Detroit, Maye said the phone rang just as the Patriots' clock was starting at the third pick.

"This is one of the best nights of my life," he said. "It was the old-school phone right beside me; I think my mom grabbed that phone and took it with her. It's one of the moments I'll remember forever and cherish."

Patriots owner Robert Kraft had referred to this year's draft as the most anticipated in his 31-year tenure, and in Maye, the Patriots believe they've landed the "top-rate, young quarterback" he desired.

The 6-foot-4, 223-pound Maye will initially compete with veteran free agent signing Jacoby Brissett for the starting job. The Patriots also have 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe and second-year player Nathan Rourke on the depth chart.

"To go back to Bill [Belichick's philosophy], I don't think many rookies are ready to just jump in and play," first-year head coach Jerod Mayo said. "At the end of the day, our philosophy is the best players will play. We will compete and the best player will start."

Maye is the third quarterback the Patriots have drafted in the top 10 in the common draft era, joining Drew Bledsoe (1993) and Jim Plunkett (1971), who both went No. 1 overall.

The process that led the Patriots to Maye -- just the seventh player from North Carolina who New England has drafted in its 64-year history -- included several notable meetings.

Drake Maye is the third quarterback the Patriots have drafted in the top-10 in the common draft era, joining Drew Bledsoe and Jim Plunkett. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Wolf and Mayo led a large Patriots contingent to see Maye at North Carolina's pro day last month. Maye then visited the team facility April 5, where his outgoing personality made an impression on some team officials.

Meanwhile, Maye met with Mayo and others from the Patriots' personnel department at the annual NFL scouting combine in February, with Mayo previously calling it a "fantastic interview."

"He brings a lot of energy. You can tell he has that leadership ability," Mayo said in March, recalling the experience. "The exciting part about a guy like Drake Maye, there is really no ceiling with a guy like that. But you also have to look at how low is the floor. I would say a guy like Drake Maye -- he has a lot of room to grow. He's a young guy. Honestly, he hasn't played football nearly as much as these other guys."

Maye, who turns 22 on Aug. 30, declared for the draft after his redshirt sophomore season. He started 26 games over the past two seasons and was 618-of-952 for 8,018 yards, with 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Maye was more productive in the 2022 season -- 342-of-517 for 4,321 yards, with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions. No North Carolina quarterback had ever totaled more completions and passing yards in a season, as Maye was named ACC Player of the Year.

But after offensive coordinator Phil Longo and his wide-open attacking philosophy departed for Wisconsin, and go-to receiver Josh Downs was selected in the third round of last year's draft, Maye didn't match his prior production the following season.

In 2023, playing in a new system under offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, Maye finished 269-of-425 for 3,608 yards, with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

While scouts view Maye as having prototypical size as a passer, he also showed a knack for making plays as a rusher, totaling 302 carries for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.