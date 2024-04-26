CLIFTON, N.J. -- Former New York Giants offensive lineman Korey Cunningham was found dead at his New Jersey home. He was 28.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham," the Giants said in a statement Friday morning. "He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey's family, friends and teammates."

The Giants did not disclose a cause of death.

Clifton police on Thursday had to force their way into Cunningham's house, where they found him deceased, according to a police spokesperson. Police are still investigating, but "foul play is not suspected at this time," the spokesperson said.

Cunningham was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals out of Cincinnati. He also spent time with the New England Patriots before joining the Giants in 2021.

He played in 31 career games with six starts but dealt with foot injuries throughout his career. He had surgery as a rookie with the Cardinals and later with the Giants in 2022. Cunningham never played another game.

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive lineman was known for his upbeat personality and big laugh. He was a favorite among teammates during his years with the Giants.

The news was met with shock and sadness Friday morning, with several teammates posting about Cunningham's death.

"Damn man," former Giants running back Saquon Barkley posted on X.

Former Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh said Cunningham remained connected to the team even after he was cut.

"We would invite him to the OL dinner every week even though he wasn't on the team which doesn't happen ... ever," Pugh wrote on X. "Team dinners are for players on the team only. Except for Korey ... solely because he was beloved by all the guys regardless if you knew him or not! He'd tell stories and we'd laugh our asses off all night.

"Today is a sad day but I'll always remember the good times and the laughs. Everyone who knew Korey Cunnigham was better for it. The world lost a great soul."

Said safety Jason Pinnock in an Instagram story: "This one hurt! Regardless of what you was going through you wore the biggest smile! You was the first person to come help me move when I was getting settled at NYG. Middle of camp & you frinding to be on team & learn new playbook, you was the first at my house ready! Take care of yourselves & call your friends ppl. I love you brudda!"