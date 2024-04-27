Check out some of the top college highlights for new Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean. (1:00)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles moved up in the second round to select versatile Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean on Friday.

DeJean, a first-team All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2023, had been widely projected to be selected in the first round but was still on the board as Day 2 got underway. The Eagles traded both of their second-round picks -- Nos. 50 and 53 -- along with a fifth-round pick to the Washington Commanders for picks 40 and 78.

The 40th pick was spent on DeJean, who totaled seven interceptions and 13 passes defensed over the past two seasons for Iowa while also making an impact as a punt returner.

He missed the end of last season with a broken fibula, but has since been medically cleared to return to football.

"Physically, I'm good," DeJean said after being drafted. "If there was a game played today, I'd be ready to go."

He held a personal pro day in early April and reportedly ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.

DeJean played both cornerback and safety at in college. While some evaluators project DeJean as a safety at the next level, the sentiment within the Eagles building is that he is someone who can "do it all."

Philadelphia has emphasized upgrading the secondary this offseason after finishing 31st in passing yards and passing touchdowns allowed in 2023. The Eagles signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency, selected cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in the first round and then started off Day 2 with DeJean.