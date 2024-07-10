Falcons focused on offense, leaving defense with questions

Adam Schefter reports on the Falcons being fined and losing a draft pick for making improper contact with multiple players, including Kirk Cousins. (1:11)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- While the Atlanta Falcons were working hard this offseason to improve their offense, the defense was left with plenty of questions.

Perhaps the most significant additions to the Falcons on that side of the ball will not be putting on pads. Atlanta hired former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as its new head coach, and Morris brought Jimmy Lake over from L.A. to be his defensive coordinator.

Morris has been a respected defense-focused coach in the NFL for more than 20 years and won two Super Bowls as an assistant, one in Los Angeles and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also has experience in Atlanta -- he was with the team from 2016 to 2020 and ascended to interim head coach in that final season.

The Falcons might not have Aaron Donald on their defensive line, but defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Jessie Bates III are all top-tier players. Beyond them? Morris and Lake are going to be expected to coach them up.

Improving the team's front seven was a major priority in the draft. Atlanta added four rookie defensive linemen or edge rushers and a linebacker. Will that be enough to lift a defense that was middling in 2023 and hasn't had a player with a double-digit sack total since Vic Beasley in 2016? Time will tell.

Here's a look at the makeup of the defensive roster after minicamp, and whether each position group is the same, better or worse.

Grady Jarrett wants to be mostly healthy by training camp as he tries to return from a torn ACL. David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire

Defensive line

Returners: Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Ta'Quon Graham, LaCale London

Losses: Calais Campbell, Albert Huggins, Timmy Horne, Joe Gaziano, Travis Bell, Eli Ankou

Additions: Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Eddie Goldman, Zion Logue, Prince Emili, James Smith-Williams, Kehinde Oginni Hassan, Tommy Togiai, Demone Harris

Better, worse or the same? Worse

Much of the strength of this new-look group rests on the health of Jarrett, whose 2023 season ended in October due to a torn right ACL. Jarrett is hoping to be ready by training camp. He and Onyemata, who did not practice much this spring, are both in their 30s. But they are still the keys on this line, especially with the loss of Campbell, who tied for the Falcons' lead in sacks last season (6.5).

Atlanta will need to get depth, versatility and pass rushing from second-round pick Orhorhoro and fourth-round selection Dorlus, who many felt was a steal that late. Goldman, a six-year veteran, was an intriguing addition due to his sheer size (6-foot-3, 325 pounds), but he has not played since 2021, at one point retiring. The Falcons were 20th in the league in rushing yards allowed (2,009) last season.

Inside linebacker

Returners: Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman, Troy Andersen, Milo Eifler

Losses: Andre Smith, Tae Davis

Additions: JD Bertrand, Donavan Mutin

Better, worse or the same? Better

Elliss started all 17 games last season and had four sacks. Landman (two sacks, one interception) saw plenty of time after the loss of Andersen, who missed all but the first two games of 2023 with a shoulder injury.

Andersen was a second-round pick in 2022 and played in every game as a rookie, totaling 69 tackles. Getting him back and healthy is a key for this group. As is Bertrand, a fifth-round pick this offseason out of Notre Dame. Morris has dubbed him "Captain America" and the coaches love how far along he is in terms of leadership and awareness. Bertrand saw first-team snaps in the spring.

Outside linebacker

Returners: Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone

Losses: Bud Dupree

Additions: Bralen Trice, Bradlee Anae

Better, worse or the same? Worse

Atlanta was 21st in the league in sacks (42) and did not bring back their two leaders in that category, Campbell and Dupree, who combined for 13.

Ebiketie had six sacks in 2023, and there is hope he can break out in his third year in the NFL. Trice, who the Falcons took in the third round in April, was one of the best pass rushers in college football over the past few years. He's known for his motor, and he also played at the University of Washington with Lake, the Falcons' new DC. Carter had three sacks last season and 11 pressures. He is expected to contribute.

Cornerback

Returners: A.J. Terrell, Clark Phillips III, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford

Losses: Tre Flowers

Additions: Antonio Hamilton Sr., Anthony Johnson, Kevin King, Natrone Brooks, Harrison Hand, Jayden Price, Trey Vaval

Better, worse or the same? Better

Terrell is a former second-team All-Pro cornerback and a top player at his position. The rest of this group is largely unproven, though they've had another year to jell together.

Phillips and Hughes are competing for the second cornerback job. Alford is in that mix, too, and King, Johnson and Hamilton all got plenty of reps during OTAs and minicamp.

Phillips, 22, was a rookie in 2023 and started five games.

It's possible the front office adds to this unit in free agency. For all their faults in 2023, the Falcons were seventh best in the league in passing yards allowed (3,707).

Safety

Returners: Jessie Bates III, Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams, Micah Abernathy

Losses: Jaylinn Hawkins

Additions: Lukas Denis, Tre Tarpley III, Dane Cruikshank

Better, worse or the same? Same

Bates is Atlanta's best defensive player, a Pro Bowl selection last season who had six interceptions. The rest of the team had only two (Landman and Grant had one apiece).

That total of eight interceptions was tied for the third-worst total in the NFL.

Grant started 15 games and allowed a team-high six touchdowns through the air. Hellams, who has shown improvement, figures to push him for playing time.