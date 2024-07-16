Open Extended Reactions

The state of Louisiana has dropped the underage gambling and computer fraud charges against Kayshon Boutte, the Patriots wide receiver's attorney confirmed to ESPN.

Boutte, 22, was arrested in January in Baton Rouge over allegations of illegal sports betting while he played at LSU. He was a full participant in spring practices earlier this year, and Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said in May regarding Boutte's status that the organization would "wait to hear from the league going forward."

An NFL spokesperson confirmed that the league has been following developments on the matter and that it remains under review. Boutte can continue to participate in all team activities, the spokesperson said.

Investigators assigned to the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division found that Boutte bet on sports from April 6, 2022, until May 7, 2023, when he was 20. Boutte allegedly used an alias to get around the age requirement for placing sports wagers in Louisiana.

The alias account believed to have been used by Boutte placed more than 8,900 wagers, with at least 17 bets on NCAA football games -- including at least six involving LSU, according to police.

Boutte's wagering, according to police, continued for approximately a week after he was drafted. The NFL's gambling policy allows players to bet on sports but not on anything related to the league.

A sixth-round draft selection in 2023, Boutte projects to be in a fight for a roster spot this year after the Patriots drafted two receivers this year: Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round and Central Florida's Javon Baker in the fourth round.

Boutte set an SEC single-game record with 308 receiving yards as a freshman against Ole Miss in December 2020 and had nine touchdown catches the next season as a sophomore. But he battled injuries during a disappointing junior season with the Tigers before entering the NFL draft.