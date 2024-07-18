Check out Randall Cobb's career statistics with the Packers as he joins the SEC Network in an analyst role. (0:55)

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent wide receiver Randall Cobb is joining the SEC Network as a college football analyst, ESPN announced Thursday.

"I am incredibly excited to be coming home to the SEC with this new role," Cobb said in a statement. "The level of greatness this conference provides year after year is unmatched -- I cannot wait to return to the conference family with this SEC Network crew."

The initial announcement of Cobb joining the SEC Network said the longtime Green Bay Packers wide receiver had retired from the NFL, but it was later clarified that he has not officially ended his playing career.

Cobb, 33, has played 10 of his 13 NFL seasons for the Packers and ranks fifth in franchise history with 532 receptions, 10th in touchdown receptions (47) and 11th in receiving yards (6,316). He spent the 2023 season with the New York Jets before becoming a free agent.

Prior to the NFL, Cobb amassed 2,974 total yards and 35 touchdowns over three seasons at Kentucky. He was a first-team All-American as an all-purpose player his final season and is in the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.