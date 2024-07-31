Open Extended Reactions

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Laiatu Latu had been making his presence felt throughout the first week of Indianapolis Colts training camp, but the real test for the young defensive end would come in the team's first padded practice.

So, when players donned full pads for the first time on Tuesday morning, the Colts' first-round draft pick -- and his ability to play a physical style -- was sure to be under scrutiny.

He did not disappoint.

Latu, the 15th overall pick in the NFL draft, dazzled coaches and assembled fans as he further established himself as a rookie to watch this season. On the first snap of an 11-on-11 drill pitting the first-team defense against the starting offense, Latu exploded off the edge and beat left tackle Bernhard Raimann for a sack. This came immediately after Latu's dominant performance in the previous period of practice, 1-on-1 pass-rush drills. Latu left a pair of second-team offensive tackles in the dust on his two opportunities.

"It went great," Latu said of his first day in pads.

And the timing could not be better for the Colts.

Latu's performance came two days after the Colts lost defensive end Samson Ebukam for the season with a torn Achilles in Sunday's practice, leaving the Colts without their 2023 sack leader who was expected to play a central role after registering 9.5 sacks last season.

The Colts still have what they consider a deep group of pass-rushers, with proven veterans like Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis still available to pick up the slack.

But the injury has placed greater emphasis on the development of Latu, whose presence was previously more of a luxury than it is now. The loss of Samson has changed the dynamic, taking Latu's contributions from something of a bonus to the Colts now needing consistent production out of their top pick.

For all the debate about whether the Colts should have used the draft selection on a defensive back or wide receiver, positions where they have less proven depth, they're now feeling fortunate to have drafted the speedy former UCLA star.

"He's a heck of a football player," coach Shane Steichen said. "That's why we took him. So, we're excited for the future."

Laiatu Latu finished fourth in the nation last year with 13 sacks. Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire

Said Raimann: "He's quick, he's physical, he fits the run game. It's hard to block him in the run game, and then same in pass [protection] as well. You've got to bring your 'A' game against him and it makes all of us better. So, I'm glad we have him."

It's been a week of mixed emotions for Latu. Ebukam is among the teammates with which he has already built a strong bond, and the injury was tough for the rookie to see.

"That's my big bro," Latu said. "So when I saw him go down, I was sad. But you've got to keep carrying on with practice...

"He's really been helping me, been a big brother to me, working on my get off, working on different moves, learning from him, watching film on him. So, I'm just trying to carry what he already was providing for the team and I'm trying to boost that up so it doesn't feel like we're missing anybody. But he's in my prayers."

On the other hand, Latu is motivated and not shy about his audacious goals.

"I've been fighting for that starting spot, fighting to prove that I can be up there playing with the big dogs," he said. "So, I'm just going to continue doing that. Nothing changed for me."

There is optimism among Colts personnel that Latu can reach those goals, and not merely because of his prodigious talent that allowed him to finish fourth in the nation in sacks in his final college season (13). Latu's conscientious approach to learning has also impressed coaches and teammates, along with having the added benefit of speeding up his development.

"He's eager to learn," Lewis said. "If he makes a mistake, it's quick. No hesitation. [He says] 'I've got to fix this right now.' It's always, 'I got you big bro. I got you.' It's really exciting to see."

Said defensive coordinator Gus Bradley: "There has been a lot of [scheme] install. A lot of times with younger guys, when you see that, they have a tendency to play a little bit slower. They're trying to figure things out. They may not play with the effort that you want. They're not going for the ball like you want. But it doesn't seem to be slowing him down. I think that's probably the most impressive [thing]. We have a lot going in, but it hasn't affected his speed on the field."

Latu has the perfect combination of variables that allow him to be an impact rookie:

He'll have ample opportunity, in part because of Samson's injury. He's got obvious talent, which he displayed on Tuesday. He's also driven to learn, something he's shown on the field and in the meeting room.

"He's got the skill set, the belief in himself, and I think he's going to do really well," Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "I'm expecting some big things out of him for sure."