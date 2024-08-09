Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Delta flight carrying the Carolina Panthers home from Thursday night's 17-3 preseason loss to the New England Patriots ran off the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas Airport at around 2:35 a.m. Friday morning.

No one was injured, according to airport and team spokespersons.

A team spokesperson confirmed the Delta flight was the team charter carrying players and staff members.

The airport spokesperson said emergency crews responded to the Delta aircraft after it skidded into the mud while taxiing to Wilson Air Center. Airfield lighting and the taxiway were fully operational.

Delta towed the aircraft out of the movement area shortly after 5:30 a.m. Crews repaired the area and the taxiway reopened around 6:30 a.m. It took about an hour for a bus to get the team back to the air center after personnel was taken off the plane, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Delta issued a statement to news agencies that said: "The right main gear of Delta 8860 exited the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport following a normal arrival. No injuries were reported by the 188 customers who are deplaning and being bused to the terminal. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."