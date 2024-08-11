Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Falcons placed rookie outside linebacker Bralen Trice on the reserve/injured list Sunday because of a knee injury, the team's second key player lost to a likely season-ending injury in the span of three days.

Trice, Atlanta's third-round draft pick out of Washington, came out of the Falcons' preseason game against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter Friday night after his knee appeared to give out on a pass rush.

On Thursday, the Falcons had put wide receiver Rondale Moore on the reserve/injured list following a knee injury sustained Wednesday during a joint practice in Miami.

Trice, 23, was listed as the second-unit edge on the Falcons' first depth chart, behind Arnold Ebiketie. He was expected to make an impact for Atlanta, which has had one of the worst pass rushes in the league over the past few seasons.

The Falcons also placed defensive back Harrison Hand on the reserve/injured list Sunday and released quarterback Nathan Rourke. They re-signed quarterback John Paddock, an undrafted free agent who was with the team during OTAs and early in camp, and signed running back Spencer Brown. In a corresponding move to Moore's injury, Atlanta signed veteran return specialist and wide receiver Jakeem Grant.