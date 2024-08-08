Take a look at some of the numbers behind Atlanta Falcons WR Rondale Moore's three seasons in the NFL. (0:50)

The Atlanta Falcons placed wide receiver Rondale Moore on the reserve/injured list Thursday due to a season-ending knee injury.

Moore was carted off the field during a joint practice Wednesday with the Dolphins in Miami. An air cast was placed on Moore's right knee, and he was taken to an on-site medical facility.

The injury happened on a passing play, when rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. hit wide receiver Josh Ali in the right side of the end zone during 11-on-11 drills.

The pass was incomplete and the play seemingly inconsequential until Moore was seen down in the opposite side of the end zone.

Moore, 24 was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals in March for quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was Atlanta's primary starter under center in 2023.

On the first Falcons depth chart of 2024, Moore was listed as the fourth wide receiver on the team and second in the slot. He had developed early chemistry with Penix with the second-team offense.

In a corresponding move Thursday, Atlanta re-signed punter Ryan Sanborn, who had spent most of the offseason with the Falcons.