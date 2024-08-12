Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Nearly a calendar year since his last on-field action, Trey Lance made his Dallas Cowboys debut Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The former No. 3 overall pick with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, Lance was traded last August to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick but did not play a snap in 2023.

Taking over for Cooper Rush after one drive, Lance completed 25 of 41 passes for 188 yards while not throwing a touchdown pass or interception, and he was sacked three times. He also ran six times for a team-high 44 yards in the Cowboys' 13-12 last-second loss.

"I'd hope to just step back in and be ready to go," Lance said. "I mean, yeah, it's been a year, but that's never going to be an excuse at all. I've had a ton of snaps in practice throughout [organized team activities] and training camp, so ... Yeah, just excited for next week."

Six of the eight drives Lance directed went for at least eight plays, but he could not get the Cowboys in the end zone. Instead, they had to settle for three of Brandon Aubrey's four field goals.

"Trying to get as much as I can with him," coach Mike McCarthy said. "You want to see him running the offense at a high level. The footwork and some of the things we're asking him to do conceptually are new. We just need work. We just need as much time as we can. I know I say that every time I talk about him, but he's making good progress. He's definitely wired the right way. He's a great athlete. Just a lot of work to do."

Lance wasn't far away from at least two touchdown throws, and he missed a golden chance for another in the fourth quarter with tight end Princeton Fant running uncovered.

On his first drive, Lance had the Cowboys at the Rams' 3 but his fade pass in the corner of the end zone was just out of reach of Jalen Cropper. In the fourth quarter, he overthrew Cam Johnson, who had a step on the defensive back, on a deep ball.

He saw how open Fant was on a sideline review with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer after the series.

"It was one of those things ... was a little ahead of it too fast with my feet and the corner played a little in between," Lance said. "Honestly, on the field I thought I should've just went to the back quicker. ... There's plays like that across the board and that happens. That's one of those things you learn from. Don't make the same mistake twice."

Lance was victimized by four drops, but he was also high on several throws that did not give his pass catchers much of a chance after the reception.

Still, McCarthy liked enough of what Lance did.

"I really liked his command," McCarthy said. "Frankly, I tried to ... take advantage of every situation that we were in, so those fourth-down snaps, those will pay dividends in the future. I do believe that."

Lance was not pleased the offense could take advantage of four interceptions from the Dallas defense, including one that set up the Cowboys at the Rams' 23. In five plays, the Cowboys lost 11 yards and had to rely on Aubrey's 52-yard field goal.

"We put some 10-, 11-play drives together, just sucks that we didn't finish them," Lance said. "I've got to be better in that area, in the red zone and low red zone."

Lance will get another chance next week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Dak Prescott, who sat out of last Friday's practice with ankle soreness, said he is fine and will do everything when the Cowboys return to practice Tuesday. But he has not played in the preseason since McCarthy became coach in 2020.

Rush is still in the lead to be Prescott's backup, but Lance is guaranteed $5.3 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract.

"I'm excited to watch [the tape]," Lance said. "I think that's the biggest part of it, but, yeah, I think I left some plays out there for sure across the board from the first quarter to the fourth. We get the four extra possessions, and we don't score touchdowns. That's not a good feeling."