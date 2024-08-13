Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was charged with domestic violence in Avon, Ohio, after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun Monday night, according to a police report.

Hall was arrested and booked Tuesday, a police spokesperson told ESPN. He pleaded not guilty, according to a clerk at Avon Lake Municipal Court. His bond was set at $10,000 and he has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 10.

According to a police report, Hall grabbed a handgun during an argument, pressed it against a woman's temple and threatened, "I will f---ing end it all. I don't care."

The woman told police she is engaged to Hall and shares an 11-month-old child with him. She said the altercation began when she and Hall were discussing the financial needs of her daughter from a different relationship.

According to the report, the woman said that Hall screamed at her to leave the house, grabbed her by the feet and dragged her on her back down the driveway.

Hall left the house before authorities arrived, according to the report.

The woman's mother corroborated details of her account in a written statement, according to the report, including that on Monday night she witnessed Hall strike her daughter on the head with a baby bottle, choke her by the neck, push her head through a wall and break open a bedroom door to drag her out.

Authorities observed several indicators of a physical altercation during a walk-through of the home, according to the report, and also saw two handguns lying on a mattress.

The police received the report of a domestic dispute at approximately 10:01 p.m. on Monday.

The Browns released the following statement on Tuesday morning: "We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall Jr. last night. Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time."

"We have been in contact with the club regarding the matter, which will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

The team did not practice Tuesday and will hold joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday and Thursday before hosting an exhibition game Saturday.

The Browns selected Hall with the No. 54 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Hall, a Streetsboro native, played college football at Ohio State University.