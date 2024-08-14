Take a look at some of the stats behind Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's 3-year, $39 million extension. (1:03)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns signed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to a three-year extension that ESPN's Adam Schefter reports is worth up to $39 million.

The deal includes $25 million guaranteed. Owusu-Koramoah, the No. 52 overall pick in the 2021 draft, was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract.

Owusu-Koramoah, 24, was named to his first Pro Bowl this past season after a breakout season in which he recorded 101 total tackles and 3.5 sacks, both career-best marks. He also ranked fourth among qualifying linebackers in stop percentage (9.3%).

"I think with Jeremiah, really from his rookie year, he's always made the high-end plays," general manager Andrew Berry said in late July. "He has like 'Matrix'-type athleticism where he just has rare movement skills and he can play behind the line of scrimmage. He's fast.

"But where he's grown over the past three years is his ability to reduce his errors because sometimes our greatest traits also become our biggest negatives and his aggression at times would have him overcommit, and make two plays, give one up, make a play, give two up, things like that. And I think that is something that's decreased over the past three years, and hopefully will continue to decrease as we go into Year 4."

Owusu-Koramoah has appeared in 41 games and made 33 starts for the Browns, recording 247 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.