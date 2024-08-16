Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- One of the star players from Cincinnati's recent Super Bowl run is getting paid.

Kicker Evan McPherson has agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth $16.5 million, a source confirmed to ESPN. McPherson, a fifth-round draft pick in 2021, was in the final year of his rookie contact.

The former Florida standout was an integral piece of Cincinnati's best playoff run in 33 years. As a rookie, he hit the winning field goals in the AFC divisional round of the 2021 playoffs and the AFC championship game against Kansas City.

"He's come through clutch for us in really big moments," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said on Aug. 1. "You've seen what the variety of kicks we've attempted with them that speaks to the confidence. And so he's a big part of a team."

Friday's deal concludes a negotiation that started before training camp began. The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Since he entered the league, McPherson ranks 26th among 32 qualifying kickers in field goal percentage, according to ESPN Stats & Information. However, during that span, he is tied for the most field goals made of 50 or more yards (21).

In July, Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons applauded how well McPherson stays even-keeled in all situations, no matter the stakes.

"I get the sense his blood pressure stays the same on all of them," Simmons said. "I think that's a very unique quality."

McPherson is the second notable kicker to receive a contract this offseason. Earlier in August, Kansas City's Harrison Butker signed a four-year extension worth $25.6 million.