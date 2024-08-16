Stephen A. Smith explains why Joe Burrow is the only active NFL quarterback who could beat Patrick Mahomes. (1:56)

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle D'Ante Smith is expected to miss the upcoming season with a torn patella tendon, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The reserve lineman was injured in Thursday's joint practice with the Chicago Bears.

Smith was the second Bengals player to suffer that injury in the joint practice. He went down roughly 10 minutes after running back Chris Evans also suffered a torn patella tendon. Evans, a fourth-year reserve, will also miss the entire season.

With Smith out, Cincinnati's offensive line depth takes a considerable hit. Rookie Amarius Mims, the team's first-round pick this year, will miss several weeks with a strained pectoral muscle. Veteran Trent Brown, who took over for Mims, was replaced by Cody Ford during Thursday's joint practice because of back tightness, according to Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

Cincinnati is not expected to play its starters in Saturday's preseason game in Chicago. The Bengals will have a joint practice against the Indianapolis Colts next week before their respective preseason finales on Thursday.