CINCINNATI -- Here are a few things to know about Trent Brown.

For starters, he's listed at 6-foot-8, 380 pounds. He is an avid rancher who has the state of Texas outlined in the middle of his chest, along with the "512" area code of Bastrop, his hometown. He is also a 10th-year veteran who just became even more important for the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Monday, coach Zac Taylor revealed that rookie offensive lineman Amarius Mims, the projected starter at right tackle, will miss several weeks with a strained pectoral muscle. The news came on the first day that Brown fully integrated himself by partaking in team drills.

And until Mims comes back, Brown will seal the right edge of quarterback Joe Burrow's pass protection.

Mims, the team's first-round pick in April's draft, had been in the midst of a phenomenal training camp. He had earned an "A-plus" from Burrow, been stout in pass protection and taken all the first-team reps at right tackle. Taylor said if Mims was healthy for Monday's practice, he would continue to keep his role despite Brown being a full participant for the first time since camp started.

In the offseason, Cincinnati made it a point to boost the depth at offensive tackle.

In March, the Bengals signed Brown to a one-year deal worth $4.75 million. One month later, they drafted Mims, who is the same height as Brown.

Brown did not participate in offseason workouts and wasn't cleared off the team's physically unable to perform list until Aug. 4. But according to offensive line coach Frank Pollack, he's getting up to speed quickly.

Pollack recalled that after his first one-on-one rep during last Thursday's practice, he joked about that being all of the rust Brown needed to shake out.

And should the Bengals need Brown to start in the season opener against the New England Patriots, his former club, on Sept. 8, the coaching staff is confident.

"He'll be ready then," Pollack said. "He's not ready tomorrow. He's got a whole month, and he looked pretty good today for his first day in team."

When Cincinnati drafted Mims, it appeared the rookie was going to be a good backup option for Brown, who has struggled with availability over the last few years. Since his Pro Bowl season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019, Brown has played in 10 or more games in a season just twice. Last year with the Patriots, Brown started in eight of his 11 appearances.

But that dynamic flipped as soon as camp started. Brown is the one spelling Mims until he can return. Taylor, the sixth-year head coach, ruled Mims out for the final two preseason games but left the door open for Mims to play on Week 1.

"I wouldn't take anything off the table," Taylor said. "I think he's had a really good training camp."

But because the Bengals made a big enough investment at the position, they have the depth to withstand an injury to one of their top offensive tackles as Cincinnati tries to protect Burrow as best as possible.

With the departure of former right tackle Jonah Williams, the team no longer has any offensive line starters from 2021, the year the Bengals went to the Super Bowl. And while Brown is still getting acclimated to his new club, he has been a welcomed addition.

"He's a really good football player," said left guard Cordell Volson. "He's really smart. I've really enjoyed getting to know him. He's a quiet guy. But when he does talk, he's got some really good points and really interesting things to say."

And once Brown does get back in the saddle, he should be steadying presence until Mims returns.

"I got a lot of reps under my belt already," Brown said last week. "It'll be fine, as long as I get the terminology down. It'll be just like riding a horse. Or riding a bike."