PITTSBURGH -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was ruled out of the team's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday with a neck injury.

Valdes-Scantling suffered the injury as he was being tackled by three Steelers defenders following a catch on a third-down pass from quarterback Ben DiNucci toward the end of the first half.

Valdes-Scantling was evaluated by athletic trainers on the field with teammates surrounding him as he was slowly brought into a sitting position and then slowly walked off the field and eventually to the medical tent. Just before the half, he was taken off the field in the passenger seat of a cart. It was his only catch and target of the game.

The Bills' wide receiver room was reshaped over the offseason, and finding the right pieces to take the final spots remains a work in progress.

Valdes-Scantling's injury was one of many the Bills suffered Saturday night. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee), defensive tackle Austin Johnson (calf) and tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder) also were ruled out of the game, adding to a Bills team already dealing with several injuries, including linebacker Matt Milano tearing his biceps in Tuesday's practice.

Quarterback Josh Allen, who is healthy, did not play Saturday with the rest of the first-team offense and Trubisky started in his place. Trubisky left the game after playing five drives, leaving quarterback Ben DiNucci, whom the team signed on Tuesday, expected to play the rest of the game.