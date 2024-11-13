KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City-area homes of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were burglarized last month, according to police reports.

The Cass County, Missouri, sheriff's office said a break-in occurred at Mahomes' residence shortly after midnight on Oct. 6 but didn't provide further details because the investigation continues.

Kelce's home was burglarized the next day, on Oct. 7, according to the Leawood, Kansas, police department. Police said the loss at Kelce's home totaled $21,000, including $20,000 in cash.

Mahomes confirmed Wednesday that his home was recently burglarized but otherwise wouldn't get into details.

"Obviously it's frustrating, it's disappointing, but I mean I can't get into too many of the details because the investigation's still ongoing, but obviously something that you don't want to happen to really anybody but obviously yourself,'' Mahomes said.

On whether he or his family was home during the break-in, Mahomes said, ''I can't speak too much about the details of everything just with the investigation going on, but I'm sure at some point that will be talked about.''

The break-ins happened the day before and the day of the Chiefs' 26-13 home victory over the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 7, a game Kelce's superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, watched from the stands. No injuries were reported in either case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.