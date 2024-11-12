It's another 14-game slate in the NFL with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles kicking off the prime time matchups on Thursday night. Sunday's 12-game slate will culminate with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Los Angeles Chargers, while "Monday Night Football" will be an all-Texas affair featuring the Houston Texans at the Dallas Cowboys.
Here's a look at all 14 games on the Week 10 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET
Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles -3.5
Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Money Line: Commanders (+155) ; Eagles (-185)
Total: 48.5; Opened: 49.5
FPI favorite: Eagles by 3.4, 58.6% to win outright
Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints -1
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Browns (-105) ; Saints (-115)
Total: 44.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Browns by 0.1, 50.2% to win outright
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins -7.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Raiders (+300) ; Dolphins (-400)
Total: 44.5; Opened: 45.5
FPI favorite: Dolphins by 5, 62.5% to win outright
Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets -3.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Colts (+150) ; Jets (-175)
Total: 44.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Jets by 2.8, 57.5% to win outright
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions -13
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Jaguars (+550) ; Lions (-900)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Lions by 13.4, 81.3% to win outright
Green Bay Packers -6.5 vs. Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Packers (-270) ; Bears (+220)
Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Packers by 4.9, 63.6% to win outright
Los Angeles Rams -5 vs. New England Patriots
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Rams (-225) ; Patriots (+190)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Rams by 5.5, 63.7% to win outright
Baltimore Ravens -3.5 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Ravens (-175) ; Steelers (+150)
Total: 48.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Ravens by 4.4, 61.1% to win outright
Minnesota Vikings -6 vs. Tennessee Titans
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Vikings (-260) ; Titans (+215)
Total: 39.5; Opened: 40.5
FPI favorite: Vikings by 6.4, 65.6% to win outright
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers -6.5
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Seahawks (+230) ; 49ers (-280)
Total: 51.5; Opened: 49.5
FPI favorite: 49ers by 6.9, 69.2% to win outright
Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos -2
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Falcons (+110) ; Broncos (-130)
Total: 44.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Falcons by 2.7, 58.3% to win outright
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills -2.5
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Chiefs (+115) ; Bills (-135)
Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: Bills by 1.4, 53.3% to win outright
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers -1.5
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock
Money Line: Bengals (+100) ; Chargers (-120)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 45.5
FPI favorite: Chargers by 0.9, 52.3% to win outright
Houston Texans -7.5 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC
Money Line: Texans (-400) ; Cowboys (+300)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Texans by 8.3, 71.2% to win outright
More on NFL
NFL Betting: First Bets: Early picks for Week 11
Learning to bet: The beginner's guide to sports betting