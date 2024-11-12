Tyler Fulghum explains why he likes the Commanders as underdogs against the Eagles on Thursday. (0:38)

Why Fulghum likes the underdog Commanders over the Eagles (0:38)

It's another 14-game slate in the NFL with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles kicking off the prime time matchups on Thursday night. Sunday's 12-game slate will culminate with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Los Angeles Chargers, while "Monday Night Football" will be an all-Texas affair featuring the Houston Texans at the Dallas Cowboys.

Here's a look at all 14 games on the Week 10 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles -3.5

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Money Line: Commanders (+155) ; Eagles (-185)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 49.5

FPI favorite: Eagles by 3.4, 58.6% to win outright

Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints -1

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Browns (-105) ; Saints (-115)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Browns by 0.1, 50.2% to win outright

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins -7.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Raiders (+300) ; Dolphins (-400)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 5, 62.5% to win outright

Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets -3.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Colts (+150) ; Jets (-175)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Jets by 2.8, 57.5% to win outright

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions -13

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Jaguars (+550) ; Lions (-900)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Lions by 13.4, 81.3% to win outright

Green Bay Packers -6.5 vs. Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Packers (-270) ; Bears (+220)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Packers by 4.9, 63.6% to win outright

Los Angeles Rams -5 vs. New England Patriots

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Rams (-225) ; Patriots (+190)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Rams by 5.5, 63.7% to win outright

Baltimore Ravens -3.5 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Ravens (-175) ; Steelers (+150)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Ravens by 4.4, 61.1% to win outright

Minnesota Vikings -6 vs. Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Vikings (-260) ; Titans (+215)

Total: 39.5; Opened: 40.5

FPI favorite: Vikings by 6.4, 65.6% to win outright

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers -6.5

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Seahawks (+230) ; 49ers (-280)

Total: 51.5; Opened: 49.5

FPI favorite: 49ers by 6.9, 69.2% to win outright

Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos -2

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Falcons (+110) ; Broncos (-130)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Falcons by 2.7, 58.3% to win outright

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills -2.5

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Chiefs (+115) ; Bills (-135)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 1.4, 53.3% to win outright

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers -1.5

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Money Line: Bengals (+100) ; Chargers (-120)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Chargers by 0.9, 52.3% to win outright

Houston Texans -7.5 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC

Money Line: Texans (-400) ; Cowboys (+300)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Texans by 8.3, 71.2% to win outright

