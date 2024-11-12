        <
          2024 NFL Week 11: Betting odds, lines and spreads for every game

          Why Fulghum likes the underdog Commanders over the Eagles (0:38)

          Tyler Fulghum explains why he likes the Commanders as underdogs against the Eagles on Thursday. (0:38)

          Nov 12, 2024, 03:12 PM

          It's another 14-game slate in the NFL with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles kicking off the prime time matchups on Thursday night. Sunday's 12-game slate will culminate with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Los Angeles Chargers, while "Monday Night Football" will be an all-Texas affair featuring the Houston Texans at the Dallas Cowboys.

          Here's a look at all 14 games on the Week 11 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics.

          Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles -3.5
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

          Money Line: Commanders (+155) ; Eagles (-185)
          Total: 48.5; Opened: 49.5
          FPI favorite: Eagles by 3.4, 58.6% to win outright

          Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints -1
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Browns (-105) ; Saints (-115)
          Total: 44.5; Opened: 43.5
          FPI favorite: Browns by 0.1, 50.2% to win outright

          Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins -7.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Raiders (+300) ; Dolphins (-400)
          Total: 44.5; Opened: 45.5
          FPI favorite: Dolphins by 5, 62.5% to win outright

          Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets -3.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Colts (+150) ; Jets (-175)
          Total: 44.5; Opened: 43.5
          FPI favorite: Jets by 2.8, 57.5% to win outright

          Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions -13
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Jaguars (+550) ; Lions (-900)
          Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Lions by 13.4, 81.3% to win outright

          Green Bay Packers -6.5 vs. Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Packers (-270) ; Bears (+220)
          Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5
          FPI favorite: Packers by 4.9, 63.6% to win outright

          Los Angeles Rams -5 vs. New England Patriots
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Rams (-225) ; Patriots (+190)
          Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5
          FPI favorite: Rams by 5.5, 63.7% to win outright

          Baltimore Ravens -3.5 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Ravens (-175) ; Steelers (+150)
          Total: 48.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Ravens by 4.4, 61.1% to win outright

          Minnesota Vikings -6 vs. Tennessee Titans
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Vikings (-260) ; Titans (+215)
          Total: 39.5; Opened: 40.5
          FPI favorite: Vikings by 6.4, 65.6% to win outright

          Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers -6.5
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Seahawks (+230) ; 49ers (-280)
          Total: 51.5; Opened: 49.5
          FPI favorite: 49ers by 6.9, 69.2% to win outright

          Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos -2
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Falcons (+110) ; Broncos (-130)
          Total: 44.5; Opened: 43.5
          FPI favorite: Falcons by 2.7, 58.3% to win outright

          Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills -2.5
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Chiefs (+115) ; Bills (-135)
          Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: Bills by 1.4, 53.3% to win outright

          Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers -1.5
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

          Money Line: Bengals (+100) ; Chargers (-120)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 45.5
          FPI favorite: Chargers by 0.9, 52.3% to win outright

          Houston Texans -7.5 vs. Dallas Cowboys
          Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC

          Money Line: Texans (-400) ; Cowboys (+300)
          Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5
          FPI favorite: Texans by 8.3, 71.2% to win outright

