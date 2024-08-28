Stephen A. Smith picks the Lions to win the NFC North but questions whether the team can win a Super Bowl. (2:10)

The Detroit Lions added veteran experience at wide receiver on Wednesday, signing both Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson II to their practice squad.

Both players were released Tuesday, by the Denver Broncos and New York Giants, respectively.

The Lions on Tuesday released veteran wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones but are also re-signing him to their practice squad.

Patrick missed the past two seasons because of injury but returned to participate fully in training camp this year and had five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

He missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL suffered in training camp that summer and then missed 2023 with a torn Achilles tendon, also suffered early in camp. Patrick had -- after the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers waived him in 2017 -- scrapped his way from the Broncos' practice squad to a prominent role in the offense over the four seasons that followed.

Patrick, 30, has 143 receptions for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns over 55 games in his career.

Robinson, 31, signed a one-year contract with the Giants that had just $25,000 fully guaranteed this offseason. He spent most of the summer working with the second-team offense.

He is entering his 11th professional season. He spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Robinson has 562 catches for 7,028 yards and 43 touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Steelers. He had three catches for 23 yards for the Giants this preseason.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold and Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.