Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans wide receiver group got a boost with veteran DeAndre Hopkins' return to practice Wednesday.

Hopkins took part in all drills during the individual period open to the media and appeared to be in good shape.

Titans coach Brian Callahan said Hopkins kept the team updated during his recovery process away from the facility.

"He looks like Hop," Callahan said about Hopkins. "He's been really communicative about how he feels and where his body's at and making sure he's getting to work to be ready to play. Everything he's done has been exactly what we're looking for in terms of communication and process, so that's been positive."

DeAndre Hopkins returned to practice on Thursday after a knee injury during practice in late July. Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire

Hopkins returned to Nashville a little over a week ago and resumed his recovery process at the Titans' facility. Hopkins suffered a knee injury during practice in late July, with the initial diagnosis suggesting the star wide receiver will miss four to six weeks.

Callahan said the veteran could be available to play in Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears. But he didn't make any promises.

Hopkins posted 75 receptions, 1,057 yards and 7 touchdowns last season, all of which led the Titans. If Hopkins returns, he'll be reinserted into the starting lineup as the Titans' "X" receiver.