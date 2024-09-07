Mike Clay raves about Evan Engram's productivity and details why fantasy managers should be excited to draft the Jaguars' tight end. (1:29)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Other than right tackle Anton Harrison, the Jaguars didn't get much out of their rookie class in 2023.

It looks like that's going to change in 2024.

Three of the rookies who struggled to make an impact on the field last season are wrapping up productive offseasons and appear headed for significant roles. Tight end Brenton Strange, running back Tank Bigsby and receiver Parker Washington are more comfortable and confident in their approach after disappointing rookie seasons, which in turn has the Jaguars more comfortable and confident in making each of them a bigger part of the offense.

"It's big, going into Year 2 for them," coach Doug Pederson said. "They've had an offseason to kind of rest and get healthy obviously, and then going into Year 2 there is confidence there. We understand their ability and what they can do.

"... All these guys have done a nice job this offseason."

Especially Washington, a sixth-round pick in 2023 who was put into a role in the offense for which he wasn't ready for. But going into this season, Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor have consistently praised Washington's fuller understanding of the offense, his conditioning and his performance on the field during OTAs, minicamp and training camp.

"Parker is playing a lot more confidently," Taylor said. "I think he's a lot healthier than he was this time last year when we got him. [He's] not worried every time they break the huddle about what I'm doing, where is my stance, how does this route change? Now, it's he's heard it 100 times. So we give a playcall, we give a route, we move him around. He knows the expectations of that particular player in that particular concept and so now you just see the skill set start to come out."

Washington suffered a knee injury in his debut in Week 4 and missed the next five games. When he returned, he was put into a critical role over the final six games because of an injury to Christian Kirk. Washington had 16 receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in those six games, but he also missed a route adjustment in his first action subbing for Kirk, resulting in Trevor Lawrence having to hold onto the ball and suffering a high ankle sprain.

TE Brenton Strange, a 2023 second-round pick, has had limited opportunities behind Evan Engram. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

"I was coming off of injury [at Penn State] coming into my rookie year, so I've been just trying to build from that and grow and develop and continue to get more healthy so that offseason time was good for me," Washington said. "So it does feel like a fresh start being pretty much fully healthy and just ready to roll."

While the Jaguars drafted him to primarily be a slot receiver, he has lined up on the outside as well throughout camp, and the Jaguars plan to use him in multiple spots this season, not just as a replacement.

"It's just been about just being able to prove my value and expand what I can do," Washington said. "It's been exciting to be able to get those opportunities and take advantage of them. Still a lot of work to do with that. Still a lot of learning, but the development's been really good. I'm just excited to expand my role a little bit."

Strange was expected to have a significant role in the offense as a rookie and he did -- as a blocker. He played 307 offensive snaps but was targeted nine times and had five receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Not exactly big-time production for the 61st pick, but Strange doesn't look at 2023 as a disappointment.

"I just view it as the process," he said. "I don't really view it as anything bad. I was given a role last year. I obviously earned that role and I have a great player ahead of me [in Evan Engram], so at the end of the day, he is the one who is going to get most of those targets. ... He's one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

"I'm just trying to come out here every single day and find ways to get better and when my time comes, I'll be ready for that."

Engram, who last season became just the eighth tight end in NFL history to post at least 100 receptions in a season (he had 114), is hardly going to come off the field, so Strange is going to be playing mainly in two tight end sets. But Pederson has said that there should be more opportunities for Strange as a pass catcher in 2024.

"I always have high expectations for myself," Strange said. "I have the highest standard for myself. I always put a lot of stress on myself to compete at the highest level that I can because I know that what I'm capable of and that's a lot."

Bigsby, whom the Jaguars drafted in the third round (88th overall), had a rougher rookie season than Washington and Strange. In the season opener, Bigsby made a pair of mistakes that resulted in turnovers.

It got a little better after that. He finished the season with 132 rushing yards and a touchdown, but averaged only 2.6 yards per carry.

"Last year, it was kind of brutal," Bigsby said. "You're coming from playing a lot [in college] and then every 10 plays, you may get an opportunity and you've got to know when to go.

"... It was kind of bad last year, but it's all a learning lesson."

The Jaguars hope to use Tank Bigsby to spell Travis Etienne Jr. more often than they did in 2023. Butch Dill/Associated Press

Bigsby has had an impressive preseason: He was the Jaguars' leading rusher (105 yards) and averaged 5.0 yards per carry. He also caught four passes for 18 yards and had a 45-yard kick return. Pederson said in the spring that they wanted to use Bigsby to ease some of Travis Etienne Jr.'s workload.

This is the first time since high school that Bigsby, who played at Auburn from 2020 to 2022, has had the same head coach, same offensive coordinator and played in the same offense in back-to-back seasons.

"It feels kind of good and comfortable to be in the same offense," he said. "So I'm looking forward to that and seeing how things go."

All three are.