KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy scored a touchdown the first time he got the ball in an NFL game. He scored another in the fourth quarter, that one ending up as the game winner Thursday night.

But to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the touchdowns weren't Worthy's biggest contributions to the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Mahomes said the speedy rookie impacted the game merely with his presence.

"Just having him out there, it just opens up stuff," Mahomes said. "You saw when he's out there, they're playing shell coverages. It's getting guys like [Travis Kelce] and it's getting guys like [Rashee Rice] open underneath, and that's what's so great about this offense is we're able to do all of that, and that's when we're at our best."

Worthy caught just two passes, including one for a 35-yard touchdown from Mahomes in the final period. He scored the Chiefs' first touchdown on a reverse from 21 yards out.

The Ravens were concerned enough about the speed of Worthy, who ran a scouting combine record of 4.21 seconds in the 40-yard dash, that Rice had a big game with seven catches and 103 yards. The Chiefs' two top tight ends, Kelce and Noah Gray, combined for six catches and 71 yards.

The Chiefs played without their big offseason free agent addition, wide receiver Marquise Brown, who missed the game with a dislocated shoulder but should return early in the season.

"When we get Hollywood out there, it's going to be tough for defenses to decide who they want to cover," Mahomes said.

Worthy also ran the reverse during a preseason game. That time, he fumbled. But he said he told offensive coordinator Matt Nagy at the Chiefs' Thursday morning walkthrough that he would score a touchdown on the play if they called it against the Ravens.

That's one of the things the Chiefs have said they like about Worthy -- that big moments aren't too big for him.

"I feel like nerves aren't really a thing for me," Worthy said. "I feel like I come in, and it's just like being a kid again, playing in the backyard."

Worthy did get excited enough after his first touchdown that he forgot to retrieve the ball to keep it as a memento. Mahomes bailed him out by retrieving it himself.

"He's so cool, calm and collected all the time," Mahomes said. "You never even see the excitement on him, but he goes out there and makes plays. Obviously, we want to continue to use him more and more, but I thought he had a great day today, making big plays and big moments."