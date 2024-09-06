Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley felt he was being singled out by officials during Thursday night's 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stanley was flagged three times for illegal formation. He was penalized on the second play of the game without any warning from the officials.

"I thought it was a little different," Stanley said. "And then the way it was going through the game, I really feel like they were just trying to make an example and they chose me to be the one to do that. As far as I saw, they weren't doing it on both sides of the ball, and I know that I was lined up in good position the majority of those calls they made. But we'll go back and watch the film and we'll make sure of it and we'll send it in [to the league office]."

After the game, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said teams were informed that illegal formation was going to be a point of emphasis this season. But Baltimore made the point that Kansas City was not penalized once for illegal formation, while the Ravens were flagged five times.

"I'm looking at their tackles, especially the right side, and I know I'm lining up in front of that guy," Stanley said. "And they didn't call him one time. It's a little bit of making me feel like I'm crazy, [that] I don't know where I'm lining up. I feel like we'll watch the film. They just need to be held accountable if that's what it is. If it's that egregious that they are making those calls -- and they shouldn't be -- they should be held accountable."

Last season, Stanley was penalized 11 times but not once for illegal formation. In addition to Stanley, offensive tackle Patrick Mekari and wide receiver Rashod Bateman also were flagged for illegal formation Thursday.

"It'll be interesting to see if they call it the same way the whole season," Harbaugh said. "I'll challenge them to call it the same way they called it tonight the whole season, so hopefully they'll be consistent about that."