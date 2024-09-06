Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tight end Josh Whyle will be one of the first players to wear the Guardian Cap in a regular-season game on Sunday when the Tennessee Titans face the Chicago Bears.

Whyle suffered his second concussion in less than a year during training camp which went into his decision to wear the Guardian Cap.

"I can't mess around anymore," Whyle told ESPN. "I want to stay healthy and if this is what it takes, then I'm all for it."

Whyle missed the last two weeks of training camp with a concussion he suffered when his head hit the ground as he made a catch in one-on-one period during joint practices with the Seattle Seahawks in August. He was cleared from concussion protocol and back to practice last Monday. Whyle suffered his first concussion during the first quarter of the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

Turron Davenport/ESPN

The cap is a soft-shell pad that attaches to the outer layer of the helmet to absorb contact approved by the NFL to try to make football safer. The shell can help minimize the impact of violent collisions and cut down on concussions.

Six players wore Guardian Caps during the preseason, including Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels. Four other Colts also wore it: safety Rodney Thomas II, tight end Kylen Granson, linebacker Grant Stuard and running backs Zavier Scott and Jonathan Taylor.

Whyle played 10 snaps during the preseason but did not elect to wear the Guardian Cap. Whyle also changed to the Ridell Axiom 3D helmet, which is one of 12 helmets recently approved by the NFL as an alternative to the Guardian Cap.

The tight end, 24, said he went with the Riddell helmet and Guardian Cap to get double protection.

"It's like wearing two Guardian Caps," Whyle joked. "I wanted double protection."