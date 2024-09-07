Open Extended Reactions

The Green Bay Packers might not have identified their No. 1 receiver yet, but when it comes to receivers as rushers, there's little doubt Jayden Reed is the guy for the job.

He showed why again in the second quarter against the Eagles, giving the Packers their first touchdown of the season on a 33-yard end-around run to take a 12-7 lead. (Josh Jacobs' two-point conversion run failed after the Packers decided to go for two after a Philadelphia penalty on the point after try).

Still scoring TDs... Jayden Reed takes it 34 yards to the house! @Packers



📺: #GBvsPHI on Peacock pic.twitter.com/rDhTef9Jm7 — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2024

Reed, the Packers' slot receiver, had two rushing touchdowns last season as a rookie and averaged 10.8 yards per rushing attempt. Backup running back Emanuel Wilson got the drive going with three carries for 37 yards to set up Reed's score.

Since 2021, the Packers have had three rushing touchdowns of at least 30 yards, and Reed has two of them, according to ESPN Stats & Information. All three have actually been by receivers, as Christian Watson has the other.

Reed matched the Giants' Saquon Barkley with a rushing and receiving touchdown with his 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Jordan Love, who stepped up in the pocket and hit a wide-open Reed just inside Philadelphia's 40-yard line. Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson then slipped on a field on which many players have fallen down, and Reed was gone.

JAYDEN REED LEFT WIDE OPEN FOR THE 70-YARD TD.



📺: #GBvsPHI on Peacock pic.twitter.com/cAvTn5HLLd — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2024

It was the longest touchdown pass of Love's career and the second-longest pass play of his career (he had a 77-yard pass against the Raiders last season).