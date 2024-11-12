Stephen A. Smith says that even though the Chiefs are undefeated, they can be had. (2:07)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs designated running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu to return to practice this week, a source said, freeing them to play as soon as Sunday's game against the Bills in Buffalo.

Pacheco, the Chiefs' leading rusher the past two seasons, has been on the injured reserve list since early in the season with a broken fibula. Omenihu tore his ACL in last season's AFC Championship Game and hasn't played this year.

Both will be with the Chiefs at practice on Wednesday, the source said, and the Chiefs will have a three-week window to move them to the active roster.

Kareem Hunt has filled in for Pacheco as the Chiefs' featured back. He leads the Chiefs in rushing with 449 yards and is tied for the team lead in touchdowns with five.

Pacheco rushed for 830 yards as a rookie in 2022 and 935 yards last season. He rushed for 135 yards in two games this season.

Omenihu had seven sacks in 11 games for the Chiefs in 2023, his first season with the team. He would give the Chiefs another pass-rushing option to go along with Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, recently acquired Joshua Uche and others.