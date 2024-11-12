Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season! The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs kept rolling Sunday with a win over the Denver Broncos, and the Detroit Lions overcame five picks against the Houston Texans to move to 8-1.

The drama that was Week 10 started Thursday night when the Baltimore Ravens survived a thriller against the Cincinnati Bengals. The action continued with wins for the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, and the Washington Commanders lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So how did those games impact this week's rankings? And where do the Arizona Cardinals -- who have won four in a row -- rank? Here's our updated list.

In addition to the rankings, we asked our NFL Nation reporters to pick a non-quarterback MVP for every team at the midseason mark. Quarterbacks typically get all of the love -- and the MVP award at the end of the season -- so we chose to focus on the other stars lighting it up this year. From talented receivers and running backs to tough defenders, we listed players who are having MVP-worthy campaigns.

Let's start with Kansas City.

Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluates how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Week 10 result: Beat the Broncos 16-14

Week 10 ranking: 1

Non-QB MVP: Defensive tackle Chris Jones

Jones has only three sacks, which doesn't even lead his team, but his impact goes well beyond that number. He has a pass rush win rate of 23.4%, which is sixth in the league and first for an interior lineman. He has done this despite facing a double-team on almost 60% of snaps, leading the Chiefs in pressure rate at 11.6%. -- Adam Teicher

Week 10 result: Beat the Texans 26-23

Week 10 ranking: 2

Non-QB MVP: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said St. Brown "might be the most consistent player I've ever been around." And that mentality has rubbed off on teammates as he has become one of Detroit's foundational players since being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. St. Brown has continued his record-setting pace in Year 4 with a receiving touchdown in seven consecutive games, the longest streak in franchise history. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 10 result: Beat the Bengals 35-34

Week 10 ranking: 4

Non-QB MVP: Running back Derrick Henry

Henry is the top non-QB MVP in the NFL, producing a remarkable season that has been overshadowed by quarterback Lamar Jackson's playmaking ability. In his first season in Baltimore, Henry leads the league with 1,120 rushing yards and is the fifth player since 1970 to score a touchdown in each of the first 10 games of a season, joining O.J. Simpson (1975), John Riggins (1983), Jerry Rice (1987) and Todd Gurley (2018). When Henry rushes for over 90 yards, Baltimore is 6-0. When he is held to under 90, the Ravens are 1-3. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 10 result: Beat the Colts 30-20

Week 10 ranking: 3

Non-QB MVP: Nickel corner Taron Johnson

The Bills are undefeated in games Johnson has played, and he is one of his unit's veteran leaders. Since he returned in Week 6 from a forearm injury, the Bills have allowed a 35.2% third-down conversion rate and red zone efficiency of 44.4% (those numbers were 41.5% and 50%, respectively, in the games he missed). "[Johnson] throws his body around like he's a linebacker, like he's 240, so he brings a lot to our defense," safety Taylor Rapp said. "I don't think our defense could play the same way without him." -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 10 result: Beat the Commanders 28-27

Week 10 ranking: 7

Non-QB MVP: Linebacker T.J. Watt

It's inconceivable to give this to anyone but Watt. He has only 6.5 sacks this season, but he's still a game-wrecker in every single way. He has four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including one on a strip sack. And though Watt was nearly invisible on the stat sheet against the Commanders, his third-down pressure and a quarterback hit on Jayden Daniels late in the fourth quarter forced a timely punt and gave Pittsburgh a chance to take the lead on the ensuing possession. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 10 result: Beat the Cowboys 34-6

Week 10 ranking: 9

Non-QB MVP: Running back Saquon Barkley

This is an easy one. Barkley has been the offensive engine for the Eagles. He ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards (991) and rushing yards per game (110.1), trailing only the Ravens' Derrick Henry. Barkley has already matched Michael Vick (2010) for the most single-season Offensive Player of the Week awards (3) in team history. Safe to say, Barkley has been well worth the three-year, $38 million investment the Eagles made in the offseason. -- Tim McManus

Week 10 result: Lost to the Steelers 28-27

Week 10 ranking: 5

Non-QB MVP: Wide receiver Terry McLaurin

This, of course, has a lot to do with quarterback Jayden Daniels' arrival, but McLaurin has caught six touchdown passes, one shy of his career high, and is on pace for a career-best 1,207 receiving yards. He also has four 100-yard receiving games; one more would set another personal best for a season. McLaurin is also a big factor in the red zone with seven catches -- one shy of his career best -- and a personal-high five touchdowns. -- John Keim

Week 10 result: Beat the Jaguars 12-7

Week 10 ranking: 6

Non-QB MVP: Running back Aaron Jones

Receiver Justin Jefferson is the Vikings' best player, but Jones' impact on the offense has been enormous this season. He ranks No. 6 in the NFL in yards from scrimmage per game (101.2) and has provided crucial support as the Vikings look to make a playoff run with Sam Darnold at quarterback. Most importantly, Jones has proved exceptionally durable, having started all nine games while averaging 18.9 touches -- the highest rate through Week 10 in any season of his career. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 10 ranking: 8

Non-QB MVP: Safety Xavier McKinney

McKinney, a free agent addition, has a shot at becoming the first defensive back to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year since Troy Polamalu in 2010. He leads the NFL with seven takeaways (6 interceptions, 1 forced fumble) and has helped transform the Packers into a turnover-centric team. They've already surpassed their takeaway total from last season (19). -- Rob Demovsky

Week 10 result: Beat the Jets 31-6

Week 10 ranking: 12

Non-QB MVP: Kicker Chad Ryland

Ryland was signed Oct. 2 and then went on to win three games for the Cardinals with late kicks. He kick-started Arizona's run of five wins in six weeks with a winning field goal at San Francisco. Then, after Arizona lost to Green Bay, he had back-to-back winning kicks against the Chargers and the Dolphins. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 10 result: Beat the Titans 27-17

Week 10 ranking: 13

Non-QB MVP: Running back J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins has been the Chargers' most impactful offseason signing, giving L.A. its best rushing offense since the days of LaDainian Tomlinson. After suffering a season-ending Achilles rupture in Week 1 of last season, Dobbins is having one of the best years of his career. Coach Jim Harbaugh has used postgame news conferences to campaign for Dobbins to be the Comeback Player of the Year. He is up to 670 yards and six touchdowns this season, which both rank in the NFL's top 10. -- Kris Rhim

Week 10 result: Beat the Buccaneers 23-20

Week 10 ranking: 14

Non-QB MVP: Tight end George Kittle

Aside from the one game he missed, Kittle has been Mr. Dependable on an offense that has had many moving parts. At 31, he is still one of the best blocking tight ends in the league. He also ranks first among tight ends in receiving yards per game (70) and is second among all pass catchers in touchdown receptions (7). -- Nick Wagoner

Week 10 result: Lost to the Lions 26-23

Week 10 ranking: 11

Non-QB MVP: Running back Joe Mixon

Mixon has helped the Texans' offense through its passing attack struggles without wideouts Stefon Diggs (torn ACL) and Nico Collins (hamstring). Mixon is averaging 93.6 rushing yards, third most in the NFL, helping to keep the offense in decent shape. He's also sixth in rushing touchdowns (7) despite playing only seven games. Houston should get Collins, who led the NFL in receiving yards before his injury, back soon, and Mixon's production should only get better once Collins returns. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 10 result: Lost to the Saints 20-17

Week 10 ranking: 10

Non-QB MVP: Running back Bijan Robinson

No sophomore slump here. Instead, Robinson has emerged as one of the most talented all-around running backs in the NFL. He's fourth in the league in all-purpose yards (1,079) and fifth in rushing yards (748) despite ceding 35% of the team's carries to Tyler Allgeier. Robinson has been a big part of the passing game, with the second-most yards after the catch (413) among running backs. Atlanta gambled taking a running back at No. 8 in 2023, but the 22-year-old is already a potential franchise player. -- Marc Raimondi

Week 10 result: Lost to the Chiefs 16-14

Week 10 ranking: 17

Non-QB MVP: Cornerback Pat Surtain II

There are plenty of game balls that could go to Broncos defenders this season, but league personnel executives quickly zero in on Surtain as the hub of Denver's defensive plan. He has routinely frustrated opponents' best receivers, shadowing stars such as Garrett Wilson, DK Metcalf, Davante Adams and Mike Evans and essentially removing them from game plans. The Broncos lead the league in pressures, are second in sacks (35) and allow the fewest yards per dropback (5.44). There are a lot of factors that contribute to that success, but those who face Denver say Surtain gives it a player most teams don't have. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 10 result: Lost to the 49ers 23-20

Week 10 ranking: 16

Non-QB MVP: Running back Bucky Irving

Irving isn't even considered RB1 on this team -- Rachaad White is -- and his 5.1 yards per rush is sixth best in the league among running backs. His 27.1% first downs per rush is fourth best at the position. With Pro Bowlers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle) out with injuries, Irving has been an unsung hero, even if it hasn't translated into wins over the past four weeks. -- Jenna Laine

Week 10 result: Lost to the Ravens 35-34

Week 10 ranking: 19

Non-QB MVP: Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Chase is having his best year yet, which is saying something considering he has been a Pro Bowler in all three of his NFL seasons. He leads the league in receiving yards (981), receiving touchdowns (10) and yards after the catch (451). If Chase averages 140.6 yards over the final seven games of the regular season, he'll break the NFL single-season record set by Calvin Johnson in 2012. For a team that must be built around him and quarterback Joe Burrow moving forward, the pairing is setting a very strong foundation. -- Ben Baby

Week 10 result: Lost to the Dolphins 23-15

Week 10 ranking: 15

Non-QB MVP: Running back Kyren Williams

When the Rams' offense was without its top two receivers -- Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua -- due to injury, the team leaned on Williams. Through the first six games, he scored nine of the Rams' 11 offensive touchdowns. As Los Angeles has gotten healthier, quarterback Matthew Stafford has spread the ball out more and the team hasn't had to rely solely on Williams. He has 10 touchdowns (eight rushing and two receiving) this season. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 10 ranking: 18

Non-QB MVP: Running back Kenneth Walker III

The Seahawks' No. 1 running back gets the nod even though he missed two games due to injury and Seattle is running the ball at a lower rate than all but one team. His average of 87.9 scrimmage yards per game ranks 17th among all NFL players, while his seven touchdowns from scrimmage are tied for 10th. Wide receiver DK Metcalf also has a case, but Walker has scored four more touchdowns in the same number of games. -- Brady Henderson

Week 10 result: Lost to the Bills 30-20

Week 10 ranking: 21

Non-QB MVP: Nose tackle Grover Stewart

Early-season injuries to top Colts players such as DeForest Buckner and Jonathan Taylor have limited their impact. But Stewart has been a consistent presence throughout, leading the team with eight tackles for loss and creating more pass rush than any year in his career. Stewart is tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks -- rare for a nose tackle -- and is 10th in the NFL in run stop win rate (43%). -- Stephen Holder

Week 10 result: Beat the Rams 23-15

Week 10 ranking: 23

Non-QB MVP: Running back De'Von Achane

Achane has taken on a more prominent role in his second NFL season, leading the team in total yards (774) and touches (147). He has accounted for 28% of Miami's offensive yards, compared with 15% as a rookie. As the Dolphins' fledgling passing offense continues to find its form, his proficiency as a runner has bolstered the NFL's ninth-ranked rushing attack (129.4 yards per game). -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 10 result: Lost to the Patriots 19-3

Week 10 ranking: 20

Non-QB MVP: Cornerback Jaylon Johnson

The 2023 second-team All-Pro cornerback is providing Chicago early returns on the $76 million contract he signed in the 2024 offseason. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Johnson has forced the lowest passer rating (38.0) and lowest completion percentage over expected (minus-17.4%) when targeted this season (minimum 25 targets). He leads the team with two interceptions and is second in tackles for loss (4). -- Courtney Cronin

Week 10 result: Lost to the Eagles 34-6

Week 10 ranking: 22

Non-QB MVP: Kicker Brandon Aubrey

When a kicker is under consideration for a team's MVP, that tells you what type of situation the squad is in. That's no knock on Aubrey, who has been tremendous. But who else could you pick from a defense that struggles stopping people and an offense that can't score? Aubrey has made 22 of 24 field goal attempts on the season and is 9-of-10 from 50 yards or more (his only other miss came on a block). Five of his makes have been from 55 yards or longer, including a 65-yarder. -- Todd Archer

Week 10 result: Lost to the Cardinals 31-6

Week 10 ranking: 24

Non-QB MVP: Wide receiver Garrett Wilson

Wilson is second in the league in receptions (65) and fourth in receiving yards (704). He also delivered the highlight of the Jets' season -- his one-handed, acrobatic touchdown catch that propelled New York to a Week 9 win over the Texans. In the Jets' universe, Wilson is a rarity: a homegrown talent who has ascended to star status. The trick will be locking him up for the long term. -- Rich Cimini

Week 10 result: Beat the Falcons 20-17

Week 10 ranking: 29

Non-QB MVP: Running back Alvin Kamara

Kamara has been one of the most available players on the team in a year filled with injuries, playing through rib and hand issues earlier in the season. His 218 touches lead the league, and he needs just 25 yards from scrimmage to surpass last season's total. Kamara leads the team in rushing yards (715), receiving yards (421) and touchdowns (7). -- Katherine Terrell

Week 10 result: Beat the Bears 19-3

Week 10 ranking: 30

Non-QB MVP: Cornerback Christian Gonzalez

After tearing the labrum in his right shoulder in Week 4 of his rookie season, Gonzalez has returned to form in 2024 and is playing 98% of the defensive snaps through 10 games. He is regularly assigned the opponent's top receiver, has one interception and ranks in the top five in lowest completion percentage (50.9%) and fewest yards allowed per target (5.7) as the nearest defender (min. 50 targets), per NFL Next Gen Stats. -- Mike Reiss

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 10 ranking: 25

Non-QB MVP: Edge rusher Myles Garrett

The Browns' defense has regressed from its elite standing last season, but Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, remains a dominant force. He's on pace for 13 sacks, one shy of his 2023 total. Garrett went four straight games without recording a sack, but he still draws double-teams and opens one-on-one opportunities for his teammates. He ranks third in pass rush win rate as an edge defender (25.8%) despite facing double-teams on a league-high 27% of those plays. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Week 10 result: Beat the Giants 20-17 (OT)

Week 10 ranking: 32

Non-QB MVP: Running back Chuba Hubbard

He's the MVP of the team, period. He's third in the NFL in rushing with 818 yards, including a career-best 153 on Sunday. He's played so well the Panthers rewarded him with a four-year, $33 million extension even with second-round pick Jonathon Brooks waiting in the wings. As GM Dan Morgan and coach Dave Canales have said, Hubbard embodies the culture and work ethic the team wants to build. -- David Newton

Week 10 result: Lost to the Vikings 12-7

Week 10 ranking: 26

Non-QB MVP: Edge rusher Travon Walker

Walker is one of the few Jaguars defensive players having a good season. He's on pace for a career-high 13 sacks, continuing the steady improvement he has shown since Jacksonville drafted him No. 1 in 2022. Walker scored his first career touchdown on a fumble return in Week 9 against the Eagles and has a team-high 7.5 sacks to go with 10 quarterback hits. -- Mike DiRocco

Week 10 result: Lost to the Chargers 27-17

Week 10 ranking: 28

Non-QB MVP: Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

There are few bright spots this season for the Titans, but Westbrook-Ikhine has emerged as one of their most reliable players after not being targeted in the first four games. Since then, Westbrook-Ikhine has caught 13 of 19 passes that have gone his way. The veteran wide receiver has played more snaps than any other Titans receiver over the past three games and his four touchdown catches this season lead the team. "Every time we throw it to him, it's a first down or a touchdown," Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz said. -- Turron Davenport

Week 10 result: Lost to the Panthers 20-17 (OT)

Week 10 ranking: 27

Non-QB MVP: Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II

He's second in the NFL with 9.0 sacks despite playing a majority of his snaps at nose tackle. That is just not normal. Even when Lawrence isn't reaching the quarterback, he's wreaking havoc by getting push in the middle of the defense. And he's doing it despite being double-teamed at a league-high 74.2% of the snaps. He would likely be a serious Defensive Player of the Year candidate if he played on a better team. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 10 ranking: 31

Non-QB MVP: Tight end Brock Bowers

A surprising pick by the Raiders at No. 13 overall -- Las Vegas already had second-rounder Michael Mayer from 2023 and signed Harrison Bryant in free agency -- Bowers has more than exceeded expectations. Without Davante Adams, Bowers' 57 catches for 580 yards and two touchdowns lead the Raiders, and his receiving yardage tops all tight ends. He is more than a simple security blanket for quarterbacks Gardner Minshew, Desmond Ridder and Aidan O'Connell; he has been the Raiders' best overall player, period. -- Paul Gutierrez