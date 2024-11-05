Adam Schefter tells Pat McAfee that he expects Christian McCaffrey to play in Week 10 provided there are no setbacks. (1:21)

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season. The trade deadline is here, and it's midseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the lone undefeated team, after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. Three teams -- the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders -- boast seven wins this season, while nine teams have only two victories.

In addition to the updated rankings, we asked NFL Nation reporters to pick the most important game of the second half of the season for each team. This could be a rivalry game, a matchup with playoff implications or one that might affect the team's draft standing.

Let's start with the Chiefs.

Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluates how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Previous rankings: Preseason | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Week 9 result: Beat the Buccaneers 30-24 (OT)

Week 9 ranking: 1

Most important game remaining: Week 11 at the Bills

The Chiefs lead in the race for the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed and the conference's only playoff bye. The Bills are one of the few teams that can realistically catch them. If Buffalo wins, the race might get interesting down the stretch. If the Chiefs win, they can start making plans for a bye week during the wild-card round of the playoffs. -- Adam Teicher

Week 9 result: Beat the Packers 24-14

Week 9 ranking: 2

Most important game remaining: Week 17 at the 49ers

Lions All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell said he rewatched last year's NFC Championship Game loss to the 49ers at least 10 times in the offseason. After blowing a 17-point halftime lead, the Lions want revenge against San Francisco. That game still stings. Yes, the Week 15 game against the Bills is perhaps the toughest remaining matchup, but facing the 49ers again for a "Monday Night Football" showdown will be the perfect shot at redemption. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 9 result: Beat the Dolphins 30-27

Week 9 ranking: 3

Most important game remaining: Week 11 vs. the Chiefs

This game has an exclamation point next to it. Not only is it another matchup involving the Bills and Chiefs, it is an opportunity for the Bills to take a step forward in seeding for the playoffs. The teams have met four times in the regular season since 2020 (the Bills have won three of four), but only one of those games was in Orchard Park (Chiefs won in 2020). During that stretch, the Chiefs have won all three playoff meetings, including last season. Beating the Chiefs in the playoffs is the big test, but this regular-season game has plenty of significance. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 9 result: Beat the Broncos 41-10

Week 9 ranking: 6

Most important game remaining: Week 16 vs. the Steelers

This game could determine whether the Ravens repeat as AFC North champions for the first time since 2018-19 and get a home playoff game. The last time the Ravens beat the Steelers in Baltimore was 2019. The Steelers are one of the few teams that have frustrated quarterback Lamar Jackson. He's 1-3 against Pittsburgh, throwing four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Pittsburgh is the only team Jackson has faced multiple times and recorded more interceptions than touchdown passes. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 9 result: Beat the Giants 27-22

Week 9 ranking: 7

Most important game remaining: Week 12 vs. the Cowboys

There are multiple reasons to choose this game. Washington plays two tough games in a row -- hosting Pittsburgh and playing at Philadelphia on a Thursday night. If those games don't go well, then the Cowboys game becomes one to regain momentum. But, even if those games don't go poorly, this would be a chance to perhaps end Dallas' realistic playoff hopes. And if Washington wins at Philly, it could get to 4-0 in the NFC East -- a huge tiebreaker advantage. -- John Keim

play 2:23 The importance of playing catch for Jim Harbaugh Jim Harbaugh chats with Alex Smith over a game of catch about his long-term expectations for the Chargers.

Week 9 result: Beat the Colts 21-13

Week 9 ranking: 9

Most important game remaining: Week 17 vs. the Packers

At this point, the Lions are in the driver's seat in the NFC North. The Vikings have already lost to them once, and they have a worse conference record if it comes to that tiebreaker. But beating the Packers, and sweeping the season series, could well be key to them securing a wild-card berth. The Vikings have already won at Lambeau Field and would presumably have the advantage in the second matchup as well. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 9 ranking: 8

Most important game remaining: Week 16 vs. the Ravens

The Steelers don't play an AFC North team until their first meeting with the Ravens in Week 11, but they exit their Week 9 bye still ahead of Baltimore. Every divisional game is important -- especially for a team that hasn't played any -- but beating the Ravens could go a long way in division and playoff seeding. It also sets the tone for a potentially pivotal meeting with the Chiefs on Christmas Day four days later. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 9 result: Lost to the Lions 24-14

Week 9 ranking: 4

Most important game remaining: Week 14 at the Lions

If the Packers have any chance to win the NFC North, they probably can't afford to be swept by the current division leaders. They have already lost at home to the Lions (7-1) and Vikings (6-2) in the only two division games they've played to date, making the Thursday night rematch in Detroit a near must-win game. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 9 result: Beat the Jaguars 28-23

Week 9 ranking: 10

Most important game remaining: Week 16 at the Commanders

The Eagles play the Commanders twice in the second half of the season: on Thursday, Nov. 14, at home and on Dec. 22 at FedEx Field. Those games could very well determine the division winner with Washington (7-2) and Philadelphia (6-2) neck and neck right now. As it stands, the Commanders have a 50.6% chance of winning the NFC East compared to 48.2% for the Eagles, according to ESPN's FPI. -- Tim McManus

Week 9 result: Beat the Cowboys 27-21

Week 9 ranking: 11

Most important game remaining: Week 14 at the Vikings

The Vikings are one of the toughest NFC teams left on the Falcons' schedule, which ESPN's FPI has ranked the weakest remaining in the league. There could be playoff implications here. More than that, though, it's a revenge game for quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Vikings were not willing to commit to the veteran over the long term for what he was asking. Now, Cousins, at age 36, has led the Falcons' resurgence with the third-most passing yards (2,328) and touchdowns (17) in the league. -- Marc Raimondi

Week 9 result: Lost to the Jets 21-13

Week 9 ranking: 5

Most important game remaining: Week 17 vs. the Ravens

The Texans' 2023 season started and ended against the Ravens. This matchup comes after they play the Chiefs on the previous Saturday. This will be a good test to see where they stack against the best teams in the AFC ahead of the playoffs. Since the Texans are on track to win the AFC South after sweeping the second-place Colts, their matchup against the Ravens could determine who earns the No. 1 seed in the conference. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 9 result: Beat the Bears 29-9

Week 9 ranking: 18

Most important game remaining: Week 12 at the Seahawks

While the most important game of the season might end up being Week 18 against the 49ers, which could very well decide the NFC West, for now, it's this game against Seattle. If Arizona wins, it'll be 3-0 in the division with wins against each NFC West team. That'll help put the Cardinals in the driver's seat of the division as long as they continue winning. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 9 result: Beat the Browns 27-10

Week 9 ranking: 17

Most important game remaining: Week 12 vs. the Ravens

This game will be coach Jim Harbaugh's first chance at revenge since losing to his brother, John, in Super Bowl XLVII with the 49ers. It will also be revenge for many of the Ravens' castaways who are playing or coaching for Los Angeles. The Ravens are a Super Bowl contender, so the game will be a measuring stick for a Chargers team that has only one win over a team with a winning record, which came in Week 6 against the Broncos. -- Kris Rhim

play 0:35 Why Tyler Fulghum is taking the over for Ravens-Bengals Tyler Fulghum breaks down why he's leaning towards the over in a potential shootout between the Bengals and Ravens to kick off Week 10.

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 9 ranking: 12

Most important game remaining: Week 10 at the Buccaneers

The Bucs game isn't only important because it's next on the Niners' schedule but because of what that game could tell us about where this season is headed. The 49ers have made a habit of kicking into gear post-bye under coach Kyle Shanahan. Since Shanahan took over in 2017, the Niners are 43-18 after their bye week. San Francisco is also expecting to get running back Christian McCaffrey back from Achilles tendinitis. How he looks and how the 49ers fare on a long trip should offer strong clues on whether another finishing flourish is on the way or this team is as middling as its first-half record would indicate. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 9 result: Beat the Seahawks 26-20 (OT)

Week 9 ranking: 19

Most important game remaining: Week 15 at the 49ers

The Rams enter Week 10 tied with the 49ers (4-4), holding the tiebreaker over San Francisco after winning in Week 3 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles has three more division games -- at San Francisco and then versus Arizona and Seattle at home to end the season -- but a prime-time matchup with the reigning division champions in five weeks should give a clear picture of how the teams stack up down the stretch. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 9 result: Lost to the Chiefs 30-24 (OT)

Week 9 ranking: 13

Most important game remaining: Week 10 vs the 49ers

If the Falcons start to run away with the division, the Bucs will need to rely on a wild-card spot to reach the playoffs, as they did in 2020 -- which is where a 4-4 Niners team comes in. Considering the Bucs haven't beaten the Niners since 2018, it would be a huge momentum boost as they enter their Week 11 bye. Then after the bye, Mike Evans (hamstring) returns, and their only remaining opponent with a winning record would be the Chargers in Week 15. -- Jenna Laine

Week 9 result: Lost to the Ravens 41-10

Week 9 ranking: 16

Most important game remaining: Week 11 vs. the Falcons

A win in Baltimore this past Sunday would have changed some things, but the 31-point loss to the Ravens might have recalibrated the Broncos' confidence a bit. The road game against the Bengals in Week 17 looms large for the Broncos' playoff hopes, but they have to keep themselves in the race first. The 5-4 Broncos are in Kansas City on Sunday, where they haven't won since 2015. If they don't break that streak, they'll need to beat the Falcons to remain above .500. And if they are going to cling to the playoff chase, they need to get to their Week 14 bye with no more losses to be ready for a stretch push. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 9 result: Lost to the Rams 26-20 (OT)

Week 9 ranking: 14

Most important game remaining: Week 11 at the 49ers

You could pick any of the Seahawks' four remaining division contests given how tightly packed the NFC West is, with only one game separating first-place Arizona and last-place Seattle. But their next game is the most important one, and not in a coach-speak sense. There's the practical matter of needing to beat the 49ers to avoid a season sweep and the tiebreaker going to San Francisco. But they also need a win given how deflating it would be to lose six of their past seven games and seven straight to their divisional rivals -- coming off a bye, no less. -- Brady Henderson

Week 9 result: Beat the Raiders 41-24

Week 9 ranking: 22

Most important game remaining: Week 11 vs. the Chargers

Let's look at this according to quarterback Joe Burrow's napkin math. For Cincinnati to make the playoffs, the Bengals can lose only two more games before things get dicey. Per ESPN's FPI, the Chargers have a slight advantage in a home game against Cincinnati. If the Bengals lose to the Ravens on Thursday, a defeat to the Chargers the following week will leave no margin for error if Cincinnati wants to feel remotely confident about the postseason. -- Ben Baby

play 0:46 Daniel Jones' Week 9 fantasy recap Check out the stats and figures behind Daniel Jones' fantasy performance in the Giants' loss vs. the Commanders.

Week 9 result: Lost to the Cardinals 29-9

Week 9 ranking: 15

Most important game remaining: Week 10 vs. the Patriots

Coach Matt Eberflus' future in Chicago is hanging in the balance after two confounding losses coming off the team's bye week. The first 10 weeks is where the Bears needed to stack wins given how difficult their schedule becomes in Week 11 with six NFC North games in eight weeks. If the Bears don't beat the Patriots to get back over .500, the noise around whether Eberflus is the right fit after three seasons and whether he's a hindrance to quarterback Caleb Williams' growth will grow only louder. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 9 result: Lost to the Vikings 21-13

Week 9 ranking: 21

Most important game remaining: Week 10 vs. the Bills

The Colts' season is in a precarious spot, with Indianapolis falling below .500 after Sunday night's loss. If the Colts are going to stay in the playoff race, they need to steal a win in a rare home game amid a stretch of five of seven road games. Can the Colts get their offense -- and quarterback situation -- figured out against a defense that's top 10 in scoring defense (19.2 points per game), defensive EPA (12.2) and opponent QBR (50.4)? -- Stephen Holder

Week 9 result: Lost to the Falcons 27-21

Week 9 ranking: 20

Most important game remaining: Week 10 vs. the Eagles

Why wait? After losing three in a row, the Cowboys need a win in a bad way. Dallas is pinning its hopes on winning the division, which makes this game even more important. With a loss, its odds go down. But according to ESPN Research, at least one team starting 3-6 or worse has made the playoffs in each of the previous four seasons. But what would make you believe the Cowboys can make it five straight seasons? -- Todd Archer

Week 9 result: Lost to the Bills 30-27

Week 9 ranking: 23

Most important game remaining: Week 10 vs the Rams

Looking ahead is a luxury reserved for teams whose seasons aren't on the line. The most important game for the Dolphins, to borrow a term from many football coaches over the years, is the next one. If the Dolphins fall to 2-7, a playoff run would require perfection through the final eight games of the season. ESPN's FPI gives Miami a 6.6% chance at making the playoffs; another loss probably would shift focus from the 2024 season to the 2025 draft. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 9 result: Beat the Texans 21-13

Week 9 ranking: 27

Most important game remaining: Week 10 vs. the Cardinals

Yes, that's right, this week. At 3-6, the Jets have virtually no margin for error to keep alive their faint playoff hopes. They played their best half of the season in Thursday's win over the Texans, outscoring them 21-6 in the second half. That might have been a turning point -- or maybe it was just a tease. How they fare against the streaking Cardinals, winners of three straight, will go a long way toward defining their season. -- Rich Cimini

Week 9 result: Lost to the Chargers 27-10

Week 9 ranking: 26

Most important game remaining: Week 11 vs. the Saints

Five of the Browns' final eight opponents have winning records, but Cleveland enters its bye week as one of nine teams with two wins. The Browns' road game against the Saints could have huge ramifications for the franchise's long-term prospects. ESPN Analytics gives Cleveland a 36.9% chance to get a top-five pick in the 2025 draft, slightly below the Saints' projections. That head-to-head matchup could loom large for draft positioning and possibly acquiring a franchise quarterback. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Week 9 result: Lost to the Eagles 28-23

Week 9 ranking: 30

Most important game remaining: Week 11 at the Lions

The Jaguars and Lions were supposed to be on similar trajectories after they both finished the 2022 season 9-8, but the Lions are now one of the best teams in the NFL and the Jaguars have gotten worse. This game will show just how far apart the two franchises are -- and the gulf is considerable, especially with the Jaguars fielding one of the NFL's worst defenses. The bye week follows and if owner Shad Khan decides to make a coaching move before the season ends, that would be the logical week to do it. -- Michael DiRocco

Week 9 result: Lost to the Commanders 27-22

Week 9 ranking: 28

Most important game remaining: Week 10 vs. the Panthers

The Giants are playing Sunday morning in Germany for the football world to see. Losing this game to what many consider the NFL's worst team would be a bad look, and it would provide a sinking feeling heading into the bye. Coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen need to avoid another 2-8 start, which could spiral out of control with a quarterback decision on the horizon. -- Jordan Raanan