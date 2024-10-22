Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the lone undefeated team, as the Minnesota Vikings sustained their first loss of the season to the Detroit Lions in Week 7. The New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns all fell to 1-6 with losses. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles won big.

We've updated the rankings and asked NFL Nation reporters to pick one young riser for every team. We defined a "young riser" as a player under 25 years old who hasn't already established himself as a top player but is making waves this season. These 32 players are on the rise through seven weeks this season.

Let's start with the Chiefs.

Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluates how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Week 7 result: Beat the 49ers 28-18

Week 7 ranking: 1

Young riser: DB Chamarri Conner

Conner, 24, has made a number of plays as a slot corner, safety and linebacker. In the fourth quarter of what would be a one-point win over the Bengals, Conner recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to give the Chiefs a lead. He later sacked quarterback Joe Burrow on third down to end Cincinnati's final possession, giving the ball back to Kansas City for its winning field goal drive. -- Adam Teicher

Week 7 result: Beat the Vikings 31-29

Week 7 ranking: 3

Young riser: S Brian Branch

Branch was a proven playmaker as a rookie in 2023, with three interceptions as mainly a nickel cornerback. But in Year 2, Detroit's coaching staff decided to switch the 23-year-old to safety to allow him more freedom to roam within their system. Branch is an early breakout star for the defense with four interceptions and 11 passes defended in five appearances this season. After the Lions' victory Sunday, Branch said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was putting him in "positions to make plays." -- Eric Woodyard

Week 7 result: Beat the Titans 34-10

Week 7 ranking: 6

Young riser: CB Christian Benford

Since training camp, Benford has shown why he can be a consistent and strong long-term starter. He has given up 3.7 yards per target as the nearest defender this season, tied for the third fewest by a player with 20 or more targets, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Among cornerbacks with 200 or more coverage snaps, Benford, 24, has given up the second-lowest completion percentage as the nearest defender (51.6%). "[Benford] knows what it takes, he works hard every day ... like extremely hard," fellow starting outside corner Rasul Douglas said this season. "He studies. He's just locked in, he's focused." -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 7 result: Beat the Bucs 41-31

Week 7 ranking: 5

Young riser: OT Roger Rosengarten

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta targeted Rosengarten, 22, in the second round of this year's draft, and it's evident why. He is the first second-round pick to start this early for Baltimore since offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele in 2012. After Rosengarten became the starting right tackle in Week 3, the Ravens' offensive line began to click and helped Baltimore rank in the top five in total offensive yards. Rosengarten has excelled in opening up lanes for running back Derrick Henry, ranking second among right tackles with a 83.3% run block win rate. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 7 result: Beat the Texans 24-22

Week 7 ranking: 8

Young riser: TE Tucker Kraft

There are plenty of young risers to pick from given that nearly three-quarters of the roster is 25 or younger: Thirty-eight of the 53 players qualify. But when it comes to someone in that age group whose play has spiked, look no further than Kraft. He caught his fourth touchdown pass of the season Sunday; in fact, all four of his TD catches have come in the past four games. The 23-year-old is tied for the team lead in touchdown catches and ranks third in receptions (21) and receiving yards (264). -- Rob Demovsky

Week 7 result: Lost to the Lions 31-29

Week 7 ranking: 2

Young riser: PK Will Reichard

The rookie sixth-rounder has made all 30 of his attempts this season, including 18-for-18 on extra point attempts and 12-for-12 on field goal tries, the most by any NFL kicker this season without a miss. That includes four makes of 53 yards or longer, and coach Kevin O'Connell said he was prepared to send out Reichard, 23, for a 68-yard attempt to win the Vikings' Week 7 game before a penalty pushed the line back 5 yards. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 7 result: Lost to the Packers 24-22

Week 7 ranking: 4

Young riser: S Calen Bullock

Bullock, 21, has been a pleasant surprise in his rookie season. He leads the team in interceptions (two) and is tied for second in pass deflections (four). When opposing quarterbacks target Bullock, they have a passer rating of 46.9. The 2024 third-rounder has become a starter for the Texans' defense and has a ball-hawk rate of 50%, which is by far the highest compared to the other defensive backs. There have been some rookie blunders when Bullock has been beat by receivers downfield, but the early returns have the Texans pleased. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 7 result: Beat the Jets 37-15

Week 7 ranking: 11

Young riser: CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

There's plenty of options on a team as young as the Steelers, but it's hard to choose anyone other than the 24-year-old rookie undrafted free agent after his two interceptions against quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Bishop had a bounce-back performance after getting picked apart by quarterback Dak Prescott two weeks earlier, and he did it in a big way, nearly returning his second career interception for a touchdown. The Steelers entered the season with no obvious heir to the slot corner spot, and it appeared the Steelers would have to get by with Cameron Sutton suspended the first eight games. Bishop, though, is showing why he earned first-team reps early in training camp. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 7 result: Beat the Panthers 40-7

Week 7 ranking: 9

Young riser: CB Mike Sainristil

Washington picked rookie Sainristil, who turned 24 earlier this month, in the second round as a nickel corner, and he became an immediate starter. He's listed at 5-foot-10, 182 pounds but plays bigger than his size. Because of issues at corner with Emmanuel Forbes Jr., the Commanders moved Sainristil outside -- acknowledging he's better inside, but they needed him elsewhere. Earlier this season, coach Dan Quinn called him a "rare competitor" and a leader -- not only for the other rookies but also for the other defensive backs. -- John Keim

Week 7 result: Lost to the Ravens 41-31

Week 7 ranking: 7

Young riser: CB Tykee Smith

The Bucs' 23-year-old rookie third-round pick and starting nickelback forced fumbles in back-to-back weeks and recorded his first career interception on Oct. 13 against the Saints. Smith has also had two tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits and two pass breakups. -- Jenna Laine

Week 7 result: Beat the Giants 28-3

Week 7 ranking: 13

Young riser: DB Cooper DeJean

His rookie season got off to a slow start because of a hamstring injury he sustained this summer, but he has been a difference-maker since becoming the starting nickel corner in Week 6. DeJean, 21, has posted 10 tackles, half a sack and two quarterback pressures in two games, helping to solidify a unit that has yielded nine points total in that span. He also has taken over as punt returner for injured Britain Covey and is averaging 11 yards per return. -- Tim McManus

Week 7 result: Beat the Falcons 34-14

Week 7 ranking: 14

Young riser: OLB Derick Hall

Hall's underwhelming rookie season has given way to a second-year breakout under Seattle's new coaching staff. After recording zero sacks last season, the 2023 second-rounder leads the team with 5.0 sacks (ninth-most in the NFL). He also has three tackles for loss -- already matching his total from last season -- with two forced fumbles and a 64-yard scoop-and-score touchdown Sunday. The Seahawks' defensive front has been ravaged by injuries over the first seven weeks, but the 24-year-old Hall has been a constant force. -- Brady Henderson

Week 7 result: Lost to the Chiefs 28-18

Week 7 ranking: 10

Young riser: OL Dominick Puni

Puni walked into San Francisco and immediately staked his claim to the starting right guard job. It's a position that has been a weakness for much of coach Kyle Shanahan's tenure since 2017, but Puni, 24, has shown early signs of being the solution. There have been hiccups along the way, but he has a 94.5% pass block win rate (11th among all guards), a 73.1% run block win rate (20th) and should continue to improve. That would be significant for an offensive line that desperately needs an influx of quality, cost-controlled talent. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 7 result: Bye

Week 7 ranking: 16

Young riser: DT Gervon Dexter Sr.

The second-year defensive tackle has been a major plus for the Bears' pass rush this season when he assumed the 3-technique position full time. Dexter ranks third among all interior defensive linemen with 5.0 sacks, which factors into the Bears' 8.4% sack percentage (eighth best in NFL). Most of his teammates point to how Dexter, 23, transformed his body this offseason, which has played a direct role in his productivity. "His assignments have almost been flawless," defensive coordinator Eric Washington said. "So, there have been no issues as far as him not being in the position to execute." -- Courtney Cronin

Week 7 result: Bye

Week 7 ranking: 15

Young riser: LB DeMarvion Overshown

He sat out his rookie season because of a torn ACL in his left knee, but he has shown the ability that intrigued the Cowboys enough to make him a third-round pick in 2023. He opened the season just as a nickel package linebacker and has since become an every-down linebacker, playing all but 29 snaps in the past four games. The 24-year-old needs to be more consistent, but he has the speed to track down just about anybody and make up for a misstep. -- Todd Archer

Week 7 result: Lost to the Seahawks 34-14

Week 7 ranking: 12

Young riser: LG Matthew Bergeron

Bergeron was thrust into a starting role on the offensive line as a rookie last season and had growing pains. But in 2024, he has come into his own on a line that is 11th in the league in pass block win rate (61%) and 17th in run block win rate (70.9%). Bergeron, 24, has given up quarterback pressures on 7.8% of passing snaps, the 12th-best mark in the league among left guards (minimum 200 passing snaps) and has considerable upside. -- Marc Raimondi

Week 7 result: Beat the Saints 33-10

Week 7 ranking: 21

Young riser: DB Riley Moss

If Pat Surtain II says you play with fire and competitiveness and "prepare the right way'' then that should be cause for pause. Moss, 24, has been exactly what's needed in the cornerback spot across from Surtain -- one of the busiest spots in the defense as quarterbacks routinely avoid Surtain's side. Moss (45 tackles and one interception this season) is competitive, tough and physical and his length makes it difficult to squeeze the ball past him. But most importantly, he keeps his aggressiveness and technique after a penalty or a big play. He gets back to the huddle and keeps on playing. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 7 result: Lost to the Cardinals 17-15

Week 7 ranking: 17

Young riser: FB/DT Scott Matlock

As a rookie defensive tackle last season, Matlock played primarily on special teams. He was expected to have an increased role on the interior defensive line this season, but coach Jim Harbaugh switched Matlock to fullback and he has been an essential part of the Chargers' rushing game. Matlock, 24, still plays defense and special teams; his 236 snaps are the 11th most on the team. He's emerging as an unlikely but crucial part of one of the NFL's best rushing offenses. -- Kris Rhim

Week 7 result: Beat the Browns 21-14

Week 7 ranking: 23

Young riser: TE Erick All Jr.

The 24-year-old rookie entered the league as a fourth-round pick with low expectations after suffering an ACL injury in his final year at Iowa. But All quickly became one of Cincinnati's top tight end options. He is second in that position group in offensive snaps, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, behind veteran Drew Sample. And while Sample has been an invaluable member because of his blocking, All gives Cincinnati its most well-rounded option at tight end. He has 16 catches this season compared to Sample's four. -- Ben Baby

Week 7 result: Beat the Dolphins 16-10

Week 7 ranking: 19

Young riser: CB Jaylon Jones

Jones was drafted to compete as a depth player, but he has been elevated out of necessity to the Colts' top outside cornerback situation. The 22-year old, who was drafted in the seventh round in 2023, ranks fifth in the league with eight passes defensed this season. Jones has also created a "tight window" on 33% of throws on which he has been targeted, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That's a respectable number for a long-shot player who has been asked to play a huge role in his second season. -- Stephen Holder

Week 7 result: Beat the Chargers 17-15

Week 7 ranking: 20

Young riser: TE Trey McBride

McBride emerged as a standout last year, grabbing a team-high 825 receiving yards and three touchdowns. And he has continued his rise as one of the best tight ends in the league this season. The 24-year-old has the third-most receptions (33), second-most targets (45) and fourth-most yards (322) at the position. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 7 result: Lost to the Broncos 33-10

Week 7 ranking: 18

Young riser: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

McKinstry has started only game so far -- when Marshon Lattimore was out in Week 2 -- and he mostly has been used in nickel or dime packages since that game. He's about to get a much bigger role moving forward due to Paulson Adebo's season-ending leg injury. The 22-year-old probably will be starting the rest of the season, which will give the Saints a potential glimpse of the future with Adebo's contract expiring in 2025. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 7 result: Beat the Raiders 20-15

Week 7 ranking: 18

Young riser: S Jaylen McCollough

The undrafted rookie has three interceptions in his past two games, including two Sunday. The Rams have been looking for a playmaker in the secondary and the 24-year-old McCollough has made a mark since getting an increase in playing time. He played only 12 defensive snaps before the Rams' Week 5 loss to the Packers but has since played 33. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 7 result: Lost to the Steelers 37-15

Week 7 ranking: 22

Young riser: LB Jamien Sherwood

The Jets don't have many options as an older team, but Sherwood has played well enough to supplant C.J. Mosley at a linebacker spot. Publicly, Sherwood hasn't been anointed, but he has started the past five games even though Mosley is now healthy. Sherwood is a former college safety who brings speed and skill to the position, which helps in pass coverage. The 24-year-old also leads the team with 58 tackles. He's in the final year of his contract and could be in line for a nice pay day if he keeps it up. -- Rich Cimini

Week 7 result: Lost to the Colts 16-10

Week 7 ranking: 24

Young riser: RB Jaylen Wright

The Dolphins showed how much they valued Wright's skill set when they traded a future third-round pick to draft him in the fourth round in April. He impressed throughout training camp and shined in his first real opportunity of the season -- 86 yards on 13 carries in Miami's Week 5 win over the Patriots. With the talent and depth in the Dolphins' backfield, Wright isn't likely to turn in a rookie season like De'Von Achane's in 2023. But Wright could form a potent young tandem with Achane next season if he continues to produce. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 7 result: Lost to the Eagles 28-3

Week 7 ranking: 25

Young riser: CB Dru Phillips

A third-round pick earlier this year, Phillips has been one of the most productive defensive backs in the league. He's tied for second on the Giants with six tackles for a loss as the nickel cornerback and has given up only 50 receiving yards as the nearest defender on 12 targets, according to Next Gen Stats. General manager Joe Schoen lauded Phillips' physicality and aggressiveness coming out of Kentucky. It seems to be translating to the NFL. Phillips, 22, has a chance to be one of the league's best nickel corners. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 7 result: Beat the Patriots 32-16

Week 7 ranking: 31

Young riser: RB Tank Bigsby

He leads the Jaguars in rushing (415 yards) and is second in the NFL in yards per carry (6.2). Bigsby put up career highs in carries (26) and yards (118) on Sunday with starter Travis Etienne Jr. sidelined because of a hamstring injury. The Jaguars still plan to use Etienne as the starter, but Bigsby has earned a bigger role. He still needs to improve with pass protection and receiving the ball. That's where Etienne has a significant advantage. -- Michael DiRocco

Week 7 result: Lost to the Rams 20-15

Week 7 ranking: 27

Young riser: LG Jackson Powers-Johnson

The second-round draft pick saw his career get off to a slow start because of injury. But Powers-Johnson, 21, has already shown flashes of being a foundational offensive line piece as a rookie, both for his technique and attitude, since becoming a starter in Week 4. Coach Antonio Pierce said he has already been told by referees to keep an eye on Powers-Johnson's aggression on the field. -- Paul Gutierrez

Week 7 result: Lost to the Bills 34-10

Week 7 ranking: 28

Young riser: CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

A groin injury to Chidobe Awuzie landed Brownlee in the starting lineup against the Dolphins in Week 4. Brownlee responded by helping limit receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill to a combined eight receptions for 63 yards. The 23-year-old rookie cornerback has also been a factor against the run. "I just play with that edge and want to let the world know I'm one of the top rookie cornerbacks," Brownlee told ESPN. The Titans love Brownlee's aggressive approach to the position, which he said has been enhanced by playing with veteran L'Jarius Sneed. -- Turron Davenport

Week 7 result: Lost to the Bengals 21-14

Week 7 ranking: 29

Young riser: WR Cedric Tillman

The Browns have one of the oldest rosters in the NFL and some of their young players have regressed this season. But if Sunday's loss is any indication, Tillman is a player to watch going forward. In the first game since Cleveland traded receiver Amari Cooper to the Bills, Tillman had the second-most snaps of any Browns receiver and posted career highs in targets (12), receptions (eight) and yards (81). Tillman, 24, figures to have a more consistent role in the offense for the rest of the season. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Week 7 result: Lost to the Jaguars 32-16

Week 7 ranking: 32

Young riser: CB Christian Gonzalez

Gonzalez, 22, is the team's No. 1 cornerback whose promise showed early in 2023 when he was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September -- just the third defender in franchise history to earn such an honor. Now in his second season, he has returned from a dislocated shoulder that sidelined him for 13 games and has been tasked with covering the opponent's No. 1 wide receiver. "He goes and gets the matchup -- plays inside, plays outside," cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino said. "That's hard to do in the National Football League. He's stepped up to the challenge." -- Mike Reiss

Week 7 result: Lost to the Commanders 40-7

Week 7 ranking: 30

Young riser: ILB Trevin Wallace

Wallace, 21, showed glimpses of star material in training camp, making plays such as his pick-six against Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a joint practice. He wasn't getting much playing time until four weeks ago when both starting inside backers, Shaq Thompson (Achilles) and Josey Jewell (hamstring), went down because of injuries. He has been a tackling machine the past three games -- his 34 tackles rank third on the team, and he's tied for first with two tackles for loss. -- David Newton