NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will be without starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie for extended time due to a groin injury he suffered in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Titans coach Brian Callahan said there is "definitely" a possibility Awuzie gets placed on injured reserve.

"Chido's got a groin," Callahan said. "We'll probably miss him for some weeks at this point. What that timeline is remains to be seen, but I would expect him to miss some time."

Awuzie suffered the groin injury on the final Titans defensive play of the first quarter while covering Packers receiver Romeo Doubs. The Titans signed Awuzie to a three-year, $36 million deal in March.

Rookie cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. came on in place of Awuzie and played 28 snaps. Callahan said the Titans will stick with Brownlee as the starter opposite L'Jarius Sneed while Awuzie is out.

Second-year cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. also saw snaps in the game. Tennessee could sign cornerback Tre Avery to the active roster from the practice squad if Awuzie lands on injured reserve.