Week 10 of the NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Baltimore Ravens defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 35-34. Then in Munich, the Carolina Panthers prevailed over the New York Giants 20-17 for an early start to Sunday football.

Later, the Denver Broncos' upset bid fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs, who moved to 9-0. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey made his season debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New Orleans Saints got back on track with a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Steelers

Was the offensive production in quarterback Russell Wilson's first two starts an aberration? After consecutive 400-yard games, the Steelers offense slowed significantly in the comeback win against the Commanders. At halftime, the Steelers had 97 yards of offense, though they finished with 312. Wilson (14-of-28 for 195 yards, three touchdowns, one interception) was inconsistent in his third outing. And the deep ball that was so effective in Wilson's first two starts wasn't as accurate. Wilson was 2-of-7 for 40 yards with a touchdown and an interception on passes with 15-plus air yards until picking up 40 air yards on the fourth-quarter touchdown to receiver Mike Williams, according to ESPN Research.

Describe the game in two words: Near self-destruction. It started early with a failed fake punt from their own 16 in the first quarter, setting up the Commanders' first touchdown three plays later. Washington's offense continued to capitalize on Steelers' mistakes, including three costly penalties against cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Then, trailing by six and in spitting distance from the goal line in the fourth quarter, the Commanders recovered a fumble by running back Jaylen Warren.

Most surprising performance: Williams. On his ninth snap as a Steeler after being acquired less than a week ago, Wilson scored the go-ahead touchdown. He caught a deep corner shot from Wilson with 2:27 to go in the fourth quarter. With the offense faltering, he showed in one play why the Steelers made the deadline move to pluck him from the Jets. -- Brooke Pryor

Next game: vs. Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Commanders

Did quarterback Jayden Daniels have his first subpar game? Daniels, who entered the game as an MVP candidate, did not have his best game, completing 16 of 33 passes for 194 yards. Pittsburgh did a good job keeping him in the pocket by blitzing more than it usually does. The result: Daniels was not as accurate. He missed on two crucial throws in the second half -- one that would have gained 20 to 30 yards and another that might have resulted in a 96-yard touchdown. But he was wide on one pass and needed to put more air under the second one. Those throws made a big difference in the outcome.

Describe the game in two words: Gut punch. Washington proved quite a bit about itself Sunday, matching Pittsburgh all day. But it had too many wasted chances and blew a 10-point lead, turning what could have been a terrific win into a tough loss. The Commanders needed newly acquired cornerback Marshon Lattimore, but he's dealing with a hamstring injury.

Most surprising performance: Right tackle Trent Scott. The former Steeler, starting for injured Andrew Wylie (shoulder), was not a problem despite facing linebacker T.J. Watt most of the game. Washington provided Scott a lot of help -- sometimes tight end John Bates was responsible for blocking him. But he did better than anticipated. -- John Keim

Next game: at Eagles (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Patriots

How can quarterback Drake Maye build off his first complete-game win? When Maye threw a second-quarter interception, he immediately put his hands on his helmet in disbelief of his mistake. He was struggling at that point, seemingly not sure what he was seeing coverage-wise. So to respond to that adversity with a 10-play, 71-yard touchdown drive later in the quarter -- and then a turnover-free second half -- was impressive. Maye reportedly addressed the Patriots as a team this week because he felt practice wasn't as sharp as it needed to be, which shows he's evolving into more of a leadership role.

Describe the game in two words: Containing Caleb. The Patriots totaled nine sacks against first overall pick Caleb Williams and a mix-and-match offensive line. For a much-maligned defense, it was the best performance of the season. It was the most Williams was sacked since Week 2 against the Texans.

Most surprising performance: Run defense. The Bears were without some key players along the offensive line, but that hasn't stopped opponents in recent weeks from running all over the Patriots. So for the Patriots to allow just 3.6 yards per rush and hold their ground was a job well done. It allowed defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington to scheme up some aggressive blitz calls in many passing situations. -- Mike Reiss

Next game: vs. Rams (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Bears

How do the Bears stop quarterback Caleb Williams' regression? Chicago's offense is broken and Williams has looked worse in each of the Bears' three straight losses. His accuracy issues were already a problem as he entered Week 10 with the second-highest off-target percentage in the NFL. And the issues caused by him holding onto the ball too long were evident in at least two of the sacks he took versus New England. This offensive approach is not tenable if the Bears want to develop a franchise quarterback. Chicago has gone 23 straight drives without scoring an offensive touchdown and averaged 2.6 yards per play.

Describe the game in two words: Depleted, defeated. The Bears were down four offensive linemen -- including both starting tackles -- before kickoff and lost left guard Teven Jenkins to an in-game ankle injury. They failed to hold the pocket, which played a role in Williams taking nine sacks. (He's been sacked 18 times in three games.) Defensively, the loss of nose tackle Andrew Billings (pectoral injury), was clear by the Bears' lack of pressure on Maye.

Biggest hole in the game plan: For as often as the Bears practice end-of-half situations, they've become one of the worst teams at the end of halves. The Patriots gained nearly 40 yards to kick a field goal in under 30 seconds before halftime. Chicago has allowed 300 yards in the final 30 seconds of a half this season, which is more than double any other team. (The Colts rank second with 160.) -- Courtney Cronin

Next game: vs. Packers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

49ers

Even with running back Christian McCaffrey back, are the 49ers capable of a second-half surge? Whatever hopes the 49ers had that McCaffrey's return would jolt them back to juggernaut status sure didn't show up Sunday. He posted 107 scrimmage yards and should get better as the season progresses, but it's fair to believe this team lacks the extra gear that it's had in recent years. At 5-4, the 49ers remain in the mix in the middling NFC West, but the next three games -- against Seattle, Green Bay and Buffalo -- will likely determine if there's any hope for one final playoff push for this core. Either way, it doesn't figure to be easy.

Describe the game in two words: Continued malaise. The bye week was supposed to bring the 49ers renewed health and fresh legs, especially against a team coming off an overtime loss from the previous Monday. Instead, they looked like the weary team, getting pushed around by Tampa Bay in the second half. They continued to come up short and make mistakes in the red zone.

Biggest hole in the game plan: There's at least one significant special teams miscue every week, and it continues to lessen San Francisco's margin for error. Kicker Jake Moody returned from an ankle injury, but he missed 44-, 49- and 50-yard field goals before making the game-winner. And the unit also muffed a punt that led to Tampa Bay's first touchdown. -- Nick Wagoner

Next game: vs. Seahawks (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Buccaneers

Can the Bucs salvage their season after four straight losses? The Bucs have lacked a downfield passing threat the past three weeks, which is where receiver Mike Evans will come in when he returns from a hamstring injury. He told ESPN on Friday that he expects to return after the Week 11 bye. The Bucs are 3-9 all-time without Evans since he was drafted in 2014. But he doesn't cure all. Without starting cornerback Jamel Dean (hamstring), Josh Hayes has surrendered touchdowns to George Kittle this week and DeAndre Hopkins last week. Week 13 against the Panthers would be the earliest Dean could come off injured reserve. Now, they have to contend with injuries to left tackle Tristan Wirfs and cornerback Zyon McCollum.

Biggest hole in the game plan: The middle of the field continues to be a vulnerable spot for the defense, even as they try mixing in J.J. Russell for K.J. Britt at linebacker. Russell was on the field in zone coverage when quarterback Brock Purdy found rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall on a 46-yard touchdown. Purdy went 6-of-8 for 87 yards and a touchdown between the numbers in the first half.

Eye-popping stat: Despite losing Wirfs to what early indicators say is a sprained MCL, the Bucs averaged 6.6 yards per rush since he left the game, according to ESPN Research. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen pulled his offensive linemen and they got some good blocking from their receivers and tight ends. They averaged 2.5 yards per rush today prior to Wirfs' injury. -- Jenna Laine

Next game: at Giants (Nov. 24, 1 p.m. ET)

Bills

Can Bills fix sloppiness with Chiefs headed to town? The Bills could have forced far more than the four takeaways the defense had against the Colts -- something that is fixable moving forward. On offense, some of the miscommunications and drops can be explained by the injuries at wide receiver. But with Keon Coleman (wrist) possibly out against Kansas City, mixing things up in the running game and finding ways to maximize the communication between the available receivers and quarterback Josh Allen will be key.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Waiting too long to get the running game going. James Cook had only eight carries in the first half despite averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Straying from that put the Bills offense in some tough situations, which was especially evident on first downs. Allen was 4-of-10 for 25 yards with two interceptions while passing on first down.

Describe the game in two words: Good enough. It wasn't the prettiest game the Bills have played, with the run defense issues highlighted yet again and offensive inconsistencies on display. But thanks to 10 early points off turnovers and late adjustments, it was enough for the Bills' best start to a season since 1993 (8-2). -- Alaina Getzenberg

Next game: vs. Chiefs (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Colts

What's next at quarterback for the Colts? Coach Shane Steichen said he made the quarterback change from Anthony Richardson to Joe Flacco because it would give them the best chance to win. But now the Colts are 1-3 with Flacco starting, including 0-2 since the official change. Will Steichen reevaluate? Flacco threw three interceptions Sunday, surpassing his season total of two entering the game. While he completed 26 of 35 attempts for 272 yards, his four total turnovers (he added a lost fumble) played a big role in the Colts' largest margin of defeat this season.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Abandoning the run game. The Colts ran rampant over the Bills in the first half, with Jonathan Taylor rushing for 107 yards on 16 carries. Oddly, Taylor had just five carries in the second half and the Colts made few attempts to regain their early traction. This was the case in spite of the game being a one-score contest until 10:28 remained in the fourth quarter.

Eye-popping stat: Flacco became the first player in the past five seasons to throw a pick-six interception on his team's first offensive play of a game, joining Cleveland's Deshaun Watson in 2023. He is also the first player this season to throw an interception on each of his team's first two possessions of a game. -- Stephen Holder

Next game: at Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Saints

Can the Saints keep the Darren Rizzi momentum going? The Saints had a new energy around their facility after Rizzi was named interim coach following Dennis Allen's firing on Monday. It won't be easy for them to dig out of a 3-7 hole, but beating a division rival was a big start. The Saints need to figure out how to keep up that energy through their upcoming three-game homestand.

Early prediction for next week: The Saints get back-to-back wins for the first time since Weeks 1 and 2 by beating the Browns next week. The Saints rebounded in a big way against the Falcons, and the 2-7 Browns have many problems of their own. New Orleans' confidence is likely back after snapping its losing streak, and it can potentially use that for another big performance at home next week.

Describe the game in two words: Stepping up. Without receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, the Saints turned to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kevin Austin Jr. and Dante Pettis. Valdes-Scantling, who was signed a few weeks ago, became the first Saints player since Brandin Cooks in 2016 to score two touchdowns and have more than 100 receiving yards in a half. -- Katherine Terrell

Next game: vs. Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Falcons

How can the Falcons fix their first-half woes? The Falcons have come out flat on several occasions in the first half, specifically struggling with time of possession. On Sunday, they had just 26 yards of offense in the first quarter and their defense made quarterback Derek Carr and receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling look like an elite tandem. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and defensive adjustments have bailed them out before, but it didn't happen in Week 10.

Eye-popping stat: The Falcons' usually reliable kicker Younghoe Koo went 1-of-4 on field goal attempts, including one that was blocked and another tying kick that hit the post in the fourth quarter. He has made just 70.8% of his field goals this season, which is his worst percentage since becoming the team's full-time kicker in 2020.

Biggest hole in the game plan: The prevailing topic among Falcons defenders this past week was about stopping Saints running back Alvin Kamara. That was a goal that did not pan out. Kamara had 109 yards from scrimmage, including five receptions for 54 yards. -- Marc Raimondi

Next game: at Broncos (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Chiefs

What does this win mean for the Chiefs' No. 1 seed hopes? With a victory against the Bills next week, the Chiefs can start making plans for how they will handle the first-round playoff bye that comes with the No. 1 seed. By beating Buffalo, the Chiefs would be at least three games ahead of the Bills and all other AFC teams. It would take an epic collapse for them not to get the top playoff seed and the accompanying week of rest.

Most surprising performance: The Chiefs' rushing attack, which was productive since running back Kareem Hunt arrived early in the season, gave the Chiefs little to work with. Hunt rushed for 35 yards on 14 carries. The Chiefs have been good in the red zone because they were running the ball well inside the 20. But they scored just one touchdown on four red zone trips.

Describe the game in two words: No mistakes. The Chiefs and their defense, which is based on getting pressure, couldn't force Denver rookie quarterback Bo Nix into any game-altering errors. They sacked Nix twice but never took the ball away from him. -- Adam Teicher

Next game: at Bills (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Broncos

Did the Broncos show they are serious contenders in the AFC playoff race? The Broncos' defense has consistently played at a playoff level, and their pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes was next-level. The key will be the offense, which had two touchdown drives in its first four possessions and then couldn't match that gear the rest of the way. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix avoided turnovers and was effective on the final drive, but in the Broncos' quest to give him clean looks at coverages, they are consistently in a smaller menu of three-wide-receiver sets. When they diversify a bit, as they did more Sunday, they move the ball far more effectively.

Most surprising performance: Rookie running back Audric Estime. He had a season-high 14 carries Sunday as the Broncos' leading rusher -- his previous high was five -- working mostly between the hashmarks, where the Broncos have struggled to run. He showed he's an option the Broncos need in their run game, as he's quick to the hole and has the power to break tackles.

Eye-popping stat: Sunday marked the first time the Broncos have ever sacked Mahomes more than three times in the 14 games they've faced him. They had four sacks before the end of the third quarter, and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto made life miserable for Chiefs backup left tackle Kingsley Suamataia. -- Jeff Legwold

Next game: vs. Falcons (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Vikings

Did the Vikings' defense bail out quarterback Sam Darnold? Yes, it most certainly did. While Darnold was throwing three interceptions, including two in the end zone, the defense held the Jaguars to one scoring drive and forced three fourth-quarter turnovers. Darnold will have some explaining to do after forcing the ball on all three interceptions to receiver Justin Jefferson and causing coach Kevin O'Connell to shift to the running game wherever possible in the fourth quarter.

Describe the game in two words: Clutch kicks. In his first NFL game, place-kicker Parker Romo converted all four of his field goal attempts to account for all of the Vikings' scoring. Romo replaced the injured Will Reichard (quadriceps) last week, and the Vikings needed every one of his kicks Sunday. His longest came from 45 yards.

Most surprising performance: The Vikings targeted blocking tight end Josh Oliver six times, tying his career high just one week after he was targeted on five passes. It has been an unexpected focus following the return of starter T.J. Hockenson, but Oliver has come through with catches on nine of those targets. -- Kevin Seifert

Next game: at Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Jaguars

Is the Jaguars' offense broken? The Jaguars managed just 143 yards -- the lowest under coach Doug Pederson -- and quarterback Mac Jones committed three turnovers. They had 70 yards on their only touchdown drive and just 73 the rest of the game. It's not the quarterback, because the Jaguars gained just 215 yards in a 28-23 loss at Philadelphia with Trevor Lawrence the week before. Injuries are an issue, as they're on their third left guard and receiver Christian Kirk is out for the year with a broken collarbone. But they haven't found any kind of consistent rhythm in the past two weeks.

Most surprising performance: The defense picked off Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold three times, the first time the defense has forced more than two turnovers in a game since Week 14 of 2023. They held Minnesota to zero touchdowns in five red zone trips and kept the Jaguars in the game until Jones' three fourth-quarter turnovers.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. didn't get his first target until 58 seconds remained in the third quarter, and his first catch didn't come until 4:12 remained in the game. Thomas is dealing with a chest injury and the Vikings had a safety over the top to account for his speed, so both were a factor in his quiet afternoon. But he needs to be more involved. -- Mike DiRocco

Next game: at Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Panthers

Is quarterback Bryce Young finally proving worthy of the top pick in 2023? Hold on. He's beaten only the beleaguered Saints and Giants in consecutive weeks. He didn't light it up Sunday (15-of-25 for 126 yards), but he showed enough promise and poise. Coach Dave Canales didn't name a starter to face the Chiefs after the bye but said, "Certainly Bryce made a great statement for himself today.'' Young has shown glimpses to suggest he still can be a franchise quarterback, which is why Carolina didn't entertain trade offers despite calls before the deadline.

Eye-popping stat: Three days after getting a four-year, $33 million extension, running back Chuba Hubbard had a career-high 103 rushing yards after first contact on his way to a career-high 153 yards and a touchdown. It validated the toughness he has shown to warrant the new deal.

Most surprising performance: The defense. It had its first shutout of any half since Week 15 of 2023. It had its first interception since Week 4. Then another. It finally created pressure with OLB D.J. Wonnum debuting. And it got an overtime fumble recovery to set up the win. The run defense was suspect, but the rest outweighed that. -- David Newton

Next game: vs. Chiefs (Nov. 24, 1 p.m. ET)

Giants

What kind of changes will the Giants make during the bye week? Something has to happen. They are 2-8 for the second straight season with five straight losses. A change at quarterback is the obvious choice, especially after coach Brian Daboll benched Daniel Jones four weeks ago. Jones has an injury guarantee in his contract that must be a factor down the stretch, and he's not playing well. He missed a wide-open Malik Nabers on the opening drive and threw two costly interceptions deep in Carolina territory in the contest. It seems to be over after six years as the starter.

Describe the game in two words: Utter disaster. It's the same phrase used after a Week 1 loss to the Vikings, but it's still applicable -- more so now. The Giants were shut out in the first half by the league's 32nd-ranked defense while many fans were eating their breakfast. They also couldn't stop the run ... again. One of the league's worst run defenses allowed Chuba Hubbard to compile 153 yards on the ground. Bad.

Eye-popping stat: Three 10-plus-yard runs for Tyrone Tracy Jr. This is the fourth time in six starts that the rookie running back had at least three runs of 10 or more yards. He has added an explosiveness in the run game to the Giants' offense starting ahead of Devin Singletary. Tracy finished with 103 yards rushing on 18 carries, but his final one resulted in the fumble that cost the Giants the game. For the most part, he's still been a rare bright spot this season. -- Jordan Raanan

Next game: vs. Buccaneers (Nov. 24, 1 p.m. ET)

Ravens

Is Lamar Jackson playing his best football ever? Absolutely, and it's proved by stats and the way he's playing. In his past two games, Jackson has produced a perfect 158.3 passer rating in a win over the Broncos and a perfect passer rating in the fourth quarter of a comeback win over the Bengals. He is showing more poise in the passing game, throwing 24 touchdowns and two interceptions. A two-time NFL MVP, Jackson is on pace to pass for a career-best 4,500 yards and rush for 900 yards.

Eye-popping stat: Wide receiver Tylan Wallace picked an opportune time to record his first career touchdown catch. With Baltimore down 21-14 in the fourth quarter, he took a short out pass from Jackson and turned it into an 84-yard touchdown. He gained 78 yards after catch over expected, which is the second-most YACOE on a reception since 2018, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Failing to defend Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. With Tee Higgins inactive, the Ravens knew Joe Burrow would be targeting Chase even more and still couldn't slow him down. Chase scored on touchdown catches of 67 and 70 yards. For the season, Baltimore has now given up a league-high 28 completions of 25 or more yards, which explains why the Ravens have the 32nd-ranked pass defense. -- Jamison Hensley

Next game: at Chargers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Bengals

What does this loss mean for the Bengals? It would have been great for the Bengals' playoff chances to win this game on the road. However, Cincinnati was a big underdog entering Thursday night. And the way the rest of the schedule shapes up, the contests against the Chargers and the two matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers were always going to be critical to their playoff chances, no matter what happened Thursday. Still, this will be a tough loss to stomach after the Bengals blew a 14-point lead.

Describe the game in two words: Crushing collapse. The Bengals were in control and led by 14 points halfway through the third quarter but made enough mistakes that allowed the Ravens to roar back for a season sweep of Cincinnati.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Doing the little things right. A third-quarter fumble by Chase Brown and missed tackles that led to a long touchdown by Tylan Wallace were crucial. A missed interception by Cam Taylor-Britt and a crucial missed fourth down by Joe Burrow were among many mistakes. -- Ben Baby

Next game: at Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)