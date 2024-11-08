Bills QB Josh Allen joins Pat McAfee and explains why not as much time may be needed to build a rapport when bringing in a veteran WR like Amari Cooper. (1:10)

Josh Allen: You typically don't need as much time to acclimate with veteran WR (1:10)

Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott ruled out rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman for Sunday's game vs. the Indianapolis Colts, meaning that the team could be without two of its top receivers.

Coleman suffered a wrist injury near the end of the win vs. the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that he doesn't think he will placed on injured reserve as they anticipate he will be back before the minimum four-week injured reserve window with the team's bye in Week 12 after hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.

"It's probably going to be more than this week," McDermott said. "It's probably going to be multiple weeks. I just don't know how far into the future it'll go."

Wide receiver Amari Cooper is also continuing to deal with a wrist injury that resulted in him missing last week's game and will be questionable for the game.

"Just taking it day by day, getting better as the days go by," Cooper said.

Cooper said that the pain threshold is the biggest hurdle to get over to be available.

The wide receivers room overall is banged up going into the game as Curtis Samuel (pectoral) and Mack Hollins (shoulder) deal with injuries and were limited in practice during the week.