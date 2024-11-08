Tyler Fulghum likes the Colts to win and cover against the Bills as an underdog at home. (0:44)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- When the weather starts to turn in Buffalo, the layers come out during the Bills' outdoor practices.

Only one player, however, has been known for donning a full parka under his jersey.

The owner of that coat is defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday after only appearing in two games. He was picked up by Buffalo on Wednesday. This marks Phillips' third stint with the team since coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane were hired in 2017.

Don't worry, the coat is on its way up north -- Phillips said he already had it shipped. "He definitely probably traveled with his jacket," left tackle Dion Dawkins said.

Jordan Phillips with all you need to know about today's weather pic.twitter.com/EG9LPeThhM — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 1, 2023

Jacket aside, Phillips said, when asked, that he believes the best version of him comes from playing with the Bills.

"For sure," Philips said. "Mostly because I'm an acquired taste, and they like my taste, you know what I'm saying?"

Phillips, 32, isn't the only former Bill returning to the roster. The team signed defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, 31, who was released by the Cleveland Browns. Jefferson previously spent the 2020 season with the Bills.

Unlike last year when the Bills were aggressive at the trade deadline, securing cornerback Rasul Douglas, this year's deadline came and went. The team already made a big splash in October, acquiring Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns.

At the midway point and with two weeks until the team's bye, two AFC tests await. The Bills head to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS) followed by a date with the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 11.

The Bills sit 7-2 with a four-game lead in the AFC East and a 99.6% chance to make the playoffs per ESPN Analytics. Yet the front office is tweaking the roster to account for injuries and deficiencies. Questions linger for a team that will require consistency up front defensively, especially in the run game; with availability of the team's wide receivers who will be key for the matchups to come; and the future at kicker after a big moment in last week's win over the Dolphins.

"I think we've got a very resilient football team, very tough football team and tough-minded team," coach Sean McDermott said. "... You find out about the character of your football team, the toughness of your football team, and last week we didn't have our best game, and we found a way to win, and I think that also speaks volumes about our football team, like I said, after the game with a lot to work on."

Can the run defense improve?

The moves for Phillips and Jefferson show a need for depth after injuries in that group.

McDermott said on Wednesday, "[Phillips and Jefferson] haven't played a lot, either of them, with their old clubs. So, we've got to see if they're in shape and fit to play and just take it one step at a time. So, we'll see where that goes."

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was picked up by Buffalo on Wednesday. This marks Phillips' third stint with the team since coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane were hired in 2017. Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

The acquisitions reflect open roster spots and the search for even temporary answers to the run defense and defensive line. Both defensive end Dawuane Smoot (wrist) and defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (wrist) are on injured reserve. There are now six defensive tackles on the 53-man roster with Jefferson able to chip in at defensive end and tackle as needed, and Phillips serving as a backup tackle.

Against the Dolphins last week, the Bills' defense allowed 149 rushing yards, the second-highest total of the season. The performance came after holding the Seahawks to 32 rushing yards the week prior. The run game allowed Miami to put long drives together -- four of nine or more plays -- and stopping the run game on first down is an emphasis as only one team has allowed more yards before contact per rush on first down (3.3).

"[The Dolphins] do such a great job in the run game; they have threats on the outside," defensive coordinator Bobby Babich said. "... Maybe you are a little lighter, whatever it is in the box, whatever that structure is, that you want to go after them. ... Even when you look at the first Miami game compared to this Miami game, fundamentally, in the run game, where we can be a lot better."

The Bills' rushing numbers are slanted somewhat by a rough performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 -- allowing 271 rush yards (8 yards per rush). Part of giving up rushing yards can come from how the team chooses to attack a specific opponent -- with the Dolphins, the Bills chose to concede some yards in the running game rather than bigger numbers through the air.

The team also plays nickel defense on 96% of plays, per NFL Next Gen stats, the second-highest rate in the NFL, and has used a light box (six or fewer defenders in the box) on 49% of their opponents' rushing attempts, the ninth-highest rate in the NFL. Improving when in a light box could be necessary as the Bills have allowed 6.1 yards per rush on such plays, second most in the NFL (Lions, 6.4)

"We're going to spend a lot of time this week talking about how we need to fit the run, how we need to defend the run better, and rightfully so," linebacker Terrel Bernard said.

"We didn't do a good enough job last week, but you go back [against the Seahawks], and we did a really good job. So, I think just the consistency of what we're doing, everybody understanding the job, and then, at the end of the day, doing your job and making plays when it's your time to make a play."

This week, the Bills will face Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who is sixth in rush yards per game (83.7) for a team that is 16th in rushing offense (121.3 yards per game). Taylor has a history of success against Buffalo, including a four touchdown, 185-yard rushing game in 2021. The Colts, however, are averaging 3.6 yards per rush with quarterback Joe Flacco on the field versus Anthony Richardson, which would be 31st in the NFL.

Can the receiver group get healthy?

Wrist injuries have become a problem in the Bills' locker room -- four players on this week's injury report are dealing with them. That includes two wide receivers -- Cooper and rookie Keon Coleman.

Cooper missed last week's game versus the Dolphins after sustaining the injury while trying to make a block in Week 8. The availability of both players will be key. There's a real chance that the Bills are without both as Coleman did not practice Wednesday and Thursday, and Cooper has been continuing to practice, like last week, in a limited capacity.

Khalil Shakir is the only wide receiver on the 53-man roster not on the injury report as Curtis Samuel (pectoral) and Mack Hollins (shoulder) deal with injuries as well.

Practice squad receivers Jalen Virgil and Tyrell Shavers will be possibilities if they can't go.

"We rock with who we got," quarterback Josh Allen said. "We do a good job in our offensive unit meetings and getting guys ready to go. So, whatever the case is, we'll be prepared."

Is Bass back?

Kicker Tyler Bass hit a 61-yard kick to beat the Dolphins, setting a franchise record for the longest made field goal attempt. Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, it was a significant moment for a player who had been struggling. There is no longer competition for him in the building, Bass has retained his job.

"I think it just shows you what [Bass is] capable of, and you've got to be tough-minded in order to do that, and he executed, so I don't think we need to think twice about where he's at or anything like that," McDermott said. "He just showed us where he's at, and that was a big-time play for us, and certainly the outcome was the outcome. So, the journey continues, and we're moving forward, and so is he."

While the Bills have put confidence in him and that big kick could be a watershed moment, this remains an area to watch. Bass had far from a perfect day, missing a PAT and watching another bounce off the upright and in. Bass' confidence should be high, but a larger sample size is needed for the team to appear secure.

"Been through the good, the bad, the ugly," Bass said this week on moving forward after the kick. "At the end of the day, just staying true to myself, so no matter if it's a game winner or if it's not, just gotta stick to yourself and keep it going."