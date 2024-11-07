Take a look at some stats behind Chuba Hubbard's career so far as he signs a 4-year extension with the Panthers. (1:02)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers on Thursday rewarded running back Chuba Hubbard with a four-year contract extension that will run through 2028.

The deal, according to a league source, is worth $33 million with a maximum value of $37.2 million and $15 million in new fully guaranteed dollars.

Hubbard said this moment is what he's been working for his entire life.

"Definitely lifts a burden off me a little bit,'' Hubbard said. ''I've always wanted to take care of my family for life. ... At the end of the day, I want to be great. I want to be a Panther for life.''

The move is part of general manager Dan Morgan's plan to keep core players as he rebuilds a roster that has seen the organization go through six straight losing seasons.

The deal was announced less than 24 hours after the Panthers activated second-round pick Jonathon Brooks to the 53-man roster.

There was speculation after the draft that the former Texas running back would replace Hubbard when the rookie was fully recovered from ACL surgery last November. The new contract shows coach Dave Canales' commitment to the running game that will utilize multiple backs.

Hubbard is fifth in the NFL in rushing with 665 yards and 10th in rushing first downs with 33. He has a team-leading six touchdowns. He is sixth on Carolina's all-time rushing list with 2,645 yards.

Hubbard, selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, would have been a free agent after the season.

Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik said Hubbard "embodies a lot of what we want to do here, culturally and on the offensive side.'' Idzik is not worried about blending Hubbard in with Brooks.

"We just see another good back that we can add to the fold and Chuba is going to do a great job of leading the charge.'' he said.

Idzik recalled when he was a 22-year-old graduate assistant at Stanford being charged with scouring the internet for players with good grades. He saw Hubbard, who ultimately signed with Oklahoma State, "just trucking guys'' playing in Canada.

Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said extending Hubbard wasn't just great for the offense, but "great for our team.''

"This guy epitomizes what you look for in a football player and a teammate,'' he said. "He's a great locker room guy. He does things the right way. He's arguably, probably not even arguably, the hardest worker on our team.

"I mean, this guy is relentless in what he does and his approach.''

The Panthers -- 2-7 heading into Sunday's game against the New York Giants in Munich, Germany -- are expected to make a run at extending the contract of cornerback Jaycee Horn, a core player on defense.