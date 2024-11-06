        <
          NFL Week 10 latest buzz, predictions, questions, fantasy tips

          Nov 6, 2024

          Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season has arrived, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the slate of games. Plus, they pick out which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

          But this week, Jeremy and Dan are focusing mainly on the aftermath of Tuesday's trade deadline. What was most surprising about the deadline action, and what were the most important deals? They also break down the buzz from the Saints' Monday firing of coach Dennis Allen. It's all here, as our insiders answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 10.

          Jump to a section:
          Deadline surprises | Impactful trades
          Post-deadline buzz | Allen firing reaction
          Fantasy tips | Latest intel and notes

          What surprised you most about the trade deadline?