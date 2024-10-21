"The Pat McAfee Show" shares their insights on the Broncos' victory and Sean Payton's return to New Orleans. (1:48)

Open Extended Reactions

METAIRIE, La. -- Veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Valdes-Scantling visited with the Saints on Monday, working out and taking a physical before meeting with coach Dennis Allen that afternoon.

"He had a good workout this morning, he ran around pretty good," Allen said earlier Monday. "I think so far it's been a good visit."

The Saints (2-5) needed to add another receiver after losing Rashid Shaheed for the season. Shaheed had season-ending surgery to repair a meniscus last week. An All-Pro kick returner, he was leading the team in receiving yards and touchdowns before his injury.

The Saints have also been without Chris Olave, who remains in the concussion protocol after leaving a Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a head injury.

Valdes-Scantling, 30, was released by the Buffalo Bills last week after catching only two passes through six games. He was a fifth-round draft pick for the Green Bay Packers and spent four seasons there before playing for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and 2023.

Valdes-Scantling (6-foot-4) has started 60 games with 188 catches for 3,181 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had a touchdown catch in the Chiefs' win against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

"He's played in our league. He's a bigger receiver, got a good speed element to him and he's somebody that can fit some of the things that we might be needing in particular with the loss of Shaheed," Allen said. "Another speed element is something I think we can consider."

The news was first reported by NFL Network.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.