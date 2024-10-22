Week 7 of the NFL season kicked off on Thursday with Sean Payton's Denver Broncos dominating his former team, the New Orleans Saints, and Sunday night, Russell Wilson made his Pittsburgh Steelers debut, where his stellar performance helped fuel a dominant win over the New York Jets.

Sunday started off with the Jacksonville Jaguars grabbing a much-needed win over the New England Patriots in the final NFL game from London this season.

Later, the Minnesota Vikings suffered their first loss of the season to the Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley had a big day against his former team, the New York Giants. The Kansas City Chiefs handled the San Francisco 49ers, and the Washington Commanders blew out the Carolina Panthers.

On the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader, the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Arizona Cardinals won on a walk-off field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Jump to:

DEN-NO | NE-JAX | DET-MIN

SEA-ATL | PHI-NYG | MIA-IND

TEN-BUF | CIN-CLE | HOU-GB

CAR-WSH | LV-LAR | KC-SF

PIT-NYJ | ARI-LAC | BAL-TB

Ravens

Are the Ravens the NFL's best team? The Ravens certainly looked like it in another statement game. While the Chiefs remain the NFL's only undefeated team, the Ravens have won five straight games, including Monday's win over the NFC South-leading Buccaneers. During this win streak, Baltimore (5-2) has beaten three current division leaders -- Tampa Bay, Buffalo and Washington -- by a combined score of 106-64. Baltimore remains the most dangerous offense in the league with quarterback Lamar Jackson (five TD passes) and running back Derrick Henry (169 yards rushing). Jackson appears poised to make a strong run for a third Most Valuable Player award.

Eye-popping stat: The long pass returned for quarterback Lamar Jackson. His 49-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman in the third quarter was the third touchdown pass of Jackson's seven-year career that traveled at least 45 yards in the air and his first in two years. Bateman becomes the first Raven player with multiple receptions of at least 30 yards downfield in a single game since John Brown in 2018.

Most surprising performance: Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey recorded multiple interceptions in a game for the first time in his eight-year career. Humphrey picked off Baker Mayfield in the end zone in the second quarter, which was converted into Justice Hill's 18-yard touchdown catch. On Tampa Bay's next possession, Humphrey intercepted Mayfield again but injured his knee on the turnover. Humphrey, who didn't return to the game, has four of Baltimore's five interceptions this season. -- Jamison Hensley

Next game: at Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Buccaneers

How does the loss of Chris Godwin and potentially Mike Evans impact this team? It's devastating. Through six games, Evans and Godwin combined for 11 of the Bucs' league-leading 18 receiving touchdowns. Together, they also accounted for 49% of the team's total receiving yards and 46% of their receptions. Everything on offense flows through both of them, with Evans being the downfield threat and Godwin being Mayfield's safety valve underneath. The need for a third receiver to step up -- whether it be Jalen McMillan or Sterling Shepard or Trey Palmer -- has intensified, along with tight end Cade Otton, who caught eight passes for a career-high 100 receiving yards.

Biggest hole in the game plan: The Bucs' defense hasn't been able to find solutions for the middle of the field, which continues to be an area of vulnerability. Lamar Jackson went 8-of-9 for 148 yards, with two passing touchdowns between the numbers in the first half alone.

Eye-popping stat: This is the most rushing yards allowed by the Bucs since Week 17 of the 2011 season against the Atlanta Falcons, when they allowed 251 rushing yards. It's also their most allowed at home since 2009 against the Carolina Panthers (267). -- Jenna Laine

Next game: vs. Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Cardinals

Will Kyler Murray have to carry this team all season? It sure seems like it. It seems like an obvious answer because, as the quarterback, he has the ball in his hands on every play, but Murray, again, single-handedly gave Arizona the lead Monday night with a 44-yard touchdown run. As long as the Cardinals continue to be a roller coaster of a team, Murray will have to be the one who provides stability and big plays if Arizona has a chance to win.

Describe the game in two words: Slug fest. Monday night, especially the first half, was a knock-down, drag-out kind of game. Both teams bent, but neither team truly broke, except on Kyler Murray's 44-yard TD run. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for more than 300 yards, and Arizona didn't allow a single touchdown pass.

Early prediction for next week: The Cardinals sack Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and pick him off once after the defensive showing they put on display Monday night against the Chargers, when they sacked Justin Herbert three times. -- Josh Weinfuss

Next game: at Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Chargers

Should the Chargers look to trade for a wide receiver? Monday was quarterback Justin Herbert's best game of the season, but he finished without any passing touchdowns. He was close on a 41-yard pass to wide receiver Jalen Reagor, but Reagor fumbled the ball into the end zone, which resulted in a turnover. Receivers Joshua Palmer and Ladd McConkey made plays throughout the game, but still the Chargers don't appear to have a legitimate No. 1 receiver and could look to make a move as the trade deadline nears.

Most surprising performance: Will Dissly. With tight end Hayden Hurst out with an injury, Dissly became Herbert's favorite target Monday night. It resulted in Dissly had having one of the best receiving nights of his career. Dissly led the team in targets (11), receptions (8) and receiving yards (81).

Biggest hole in the game plan: Run defense. The Chargers entered Monday night with one of the NFL's best run defenses, allowing 107.6 yards per game, which ranked eighth in the NFL. But the Cardinals had their way with the Chargers on the ground, rushing for 178 yards and a touchdown, the most they've given up on the ground this year. -- Kris Rhim

Next game: vs. Saints (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Steelers

Did Russell Wilson end the Steelers' QB debate? It's never that simple, but Wilson's three-touchdown Steelers debut began unlocking the potential of a listless passing game and almost certainly silenced the near-deafening pregame chatter as he threw for 264 yards, a franchise record in a debut performance. Though Wilson showed obvious rust early with a handful of rushed throws under pressure and balls that bounced on the turf, he settled in and uncorked several deep throws. In addition to two passing scores, Wilson recorded a rushing touchdown as he shoved his way into the end zone from the 1-yard-line. He also helped turn two interceptions into 14 points, something the offense under Justin Fields struggled to do in the first six weeks.

Most surprising performance: Beanie Bishop Jr. Two weeks ago, the Dallas Cowboys picked on the rookie cornerback, and he looked lost in his first prime-time game. But second time was the charm for the undrafted free agent as he picked off Aaron Rodgers twice -- and coming within inches of securing a pick-six off the second one.

Describe the game in two words: Blocked kicks. This win doesn't happen without big contributions from all three phases, and the Steelers' special teams came through with a blocked field goal in the third quarter to keep the Jets from cutting the Steelers' lead to five. After the blocked kick, which was the Steelers' league-leading second of the season, the unit encircled special teams coach Danny Smith and jumped up and down to celebrate with the veteran coach. -- Brooke Pryor

Next game: vs. Giants (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Jets

What kind of impact did Davante Adams have? There was some early promise, as Adams was heavily involved. But he disappeared, as did the entire offense as Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions and the Jets blew a 15-6 lead. The Rodgers-Adams connection was a dud. He targeted his former teammate nine times in his Jets debut, but they connected only three times for 30 yards. Adams was supposed to galvanize the passing offense, but that didn't materialize. In fact, Rodgers was 13-for-25 when targeting wide receivers. There was bound to be some growing pains with Adams. Problem is, the Jets have no margin for error.

Most surprising performance: Once upon a time, the Jets defense was elite. Not on this night. Not this season. Depleted by injuries in the secondary, they were no match for the Steelers. They sacked Wilson only once and let him throw for 264 yards, making him look like the Wilson of old. The Jets did Steelers coach Mike Tomlin a favor, making him look smart for starting Wilson amid a quarterback controversy. If the Jets don't get healthy and solve their issues on defense, they will have no shot to turn around their season.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Where was the running game? Week after week, the Jets talk about establishing a rushing attack with Breece Hall. Not only was it ineffective, but playcaller Todd Downing forget about it and got too pass-happy (40 dropbacks vs. 15 rushes). That is not a winning formula for the Jets, especially with the mounting injuries on defense. -- Rich Cimini

Next game: at Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Chiefs

How long can Chiefs stay undefeated with QB Patrick Mahomes throwing more INTs than TDs? The Chiefs are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team, but it hardly feels sustainable. Mahomes threw two interceptions against the 49ers (eight on the season), one on a deflected pass and the other when WR Xavier Worthy fell on a route. He has six passing touchdowns through six games this season. This is a bad development for a two-time MVP who entered the season with a 3.5-to-1 ratio of TD passes to interceptions.

Most surprising performance: WR Mecole Hardman. He was the Chiefs' big-play producer against the 49ers -- he had runs of 20 and 18 yards (the latter for a touchdown), a pass reception of 17 yards and a 55-yard punt return. Hardman had mostly been a forgotten player this season but received more playing time in the absence of JuJu Smith-Schuster, who aggravated his hamstring injury early in the game and didn't return.

Describe the game in two words: Hello, touchdowns! The Chiefs entered the game as one of the NFL's worst teams at scoring touchdowns inside the red zone, but they scored four TDs in five trips against the 49ers. All of the scores came on running plays, including two by Kareem Hunt, one by Hardman and one by Mahomes. -- Adam Teicher

Next game: at Raiders (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

49ers

What's it going to take for the 49ers to finally beat the Chiefs? A lot more than what they showed Sunday. This loss had nowhere near the stakes as previous defeats for the 49ers and it shouldn't hurt as much as blown leads to divisional foes Rams and Cardinals. But there is a mental toll that comes with losing to the same team over and over again. Since coach Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017, the 49ers are 0-5 against Kansas City. That's the only team San Francisco has faced more than twice that it doesn't have a win against. Reinforcements should be on the way after playing Dallas and the bye. But this version of the Niners simply isn't good enough to beat the two-time defending champions -- or any real contender.

Describe the game in two words: More injuries. The 49ers were already missing key players such as LB Dre Greenlaw, RB Christian McCaffrey, S Talanoa Hufanga, DT Javon Hargrave and WR Jauan Jennings. They then lost WRs Brandon Aiyuk (right knee) and Deebo Samuel (illness) early in Sunday's game. For the 49ers, beating Kansas City has proved difficult even with so many of their top stars.

Biggest hole in the game plan: From the redundancy department: The 49ers special teams still isn't good enough. There were some positive signs early as the unit stopped a fake punt and got a 55-yard field goal from K Anders Carlson. But that was tempered by allowing a 55-yard punt return to set up Kansas City's second touchdown and a missed extra point from Carlson. Special teams continue to be an issue every week. -- Nick Wagoner

Next game: vs. Cowboys (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Rams

Can the Rams defense carry the offense until WRs Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua return? The Rams have a young defense that has struggled at times this season, but the unit was a difference-maker against the Raiders on Sunday. All 20 points the Rams scored came off of turnovers -- two QB Gardner Minshew interceptions that gave the offense a short field and a Minshew fumble that was recovered by Kamren Curl and run in for a touchdown. While the performance showed growth for the defense coming off the bye, it will obviously be a much tougher task for the unit against the 5-1 Vikings on Thursday night.

Eye-popping stat: Two touchdowns today gave RB Kyren Williams 24 scrimmage touchdowns since the start of last season, which is the most in the NFL, according to ESPN Research. Sunday was Williams' seventh game of multiple scrimmage touchdowns in that span, which is also the most in the NFL.

Most surprising performance: WR Jordan Whittington. He had seven catches for 89 yards on 10 targets in his past game, and played just nine offensive snaps Sunday. He was not targeted. The rookie receiver was listed as questionable for the game after being limited in practice all week with a shoulder injury, but coach Sean McVay said Friday he expected Whittington to play. -- Sarah Barshop

Next game: vs. Vikings (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Raiders

How active in the market will the Raiders be for another quarterback? With a broken thumb on his passing hand, Aidan O'Connell will miss some time and further tests Monday will determine the length of his absence. Minshew, benched a week earlier in part for his propensity for turnovers, did little to inspire with three INTs and a lost fumble returned for a TD. Undrafted rookie Carter Bradley is the other QB on the roster. The Raiders need to scour the waiver wire and opposing teams' practice squads with the Chiefs coming to Las Vegas next. Also, Nathan Peterman, who spent two weeks with Las Vegas in training camp, is on the Falcons' practice squad.

Most surprising performance: RB Alexander Mattison. He joined the Raiders as Zamir White's backup but has been taking RB1 snaps of late -- rushed for 92 yards, his most since going for 95 yards last October for the Vikings. He was just 8 yards away from his fourth career triple-digit rushing day, his first since Oct. 10, 2021.

Eye-popping stat: With 47 total catches, rookie Brock Bowers has the most receptions by a tight end in their first seven games since 2000. The No. 13 overall draft pick had 10 catches, on 14 targets, for 93 yards against the Rams. -- Paul Gutierrez

Next game: vs. Chiefs (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)