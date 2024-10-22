Week 7 of the NFL season kicked off on Thursday with Sean Payton's Denver Broncos dominating his former team, the New Orleans Saints, and Sunday night, Russell Wilson made his Pittsburgh Steelers debut, where his stellar performance helped fuel a dominant win over the New York Jets.
Sunday started off with the Jacksonville Jaguars grabbing a much-needed win over the New England Patriots in the final NFL game from London this season.
Later, the Minnesota Vikings suffered their first loss of the season to the Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley had a big day against his former team, the New York Giants. The Kansas City Chiefs handled the San Francisco 49ers, and the Washington Commanders blew out the Carolina Panthers.
On the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader, the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Arizona Cardinals won on a walk-off field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.
Jump to:
DEN-NO | NE-JAX | DET-MIN
SEA-ATL | PHI-NYG | MIA-IND
TEN-BUF | CIN-CLE | HOU-GB
CAR-WSH | LV-LAR | KC-SF
PIT-NYJ | ARI-LAC | BAL-TB
Baltimore 41, Tampa Bay 31
Ravens
Are the Ravens the NFL's best team? The Ravens certainly looked like it in another statement game. While the Chiefs remain the NFL's only undefeated team, the Ravens have won five straight games, including Monday's win over the NFC South-leading Buccaneers. During this win streak, Baltimore (5-2) has beaten three current division leaders -- Tampa Bay, Buffalo and Washington -- by a combined score of 106-64. Baltimore remains the most dangerous offense in the league with quarterback Lamar Jackson (five TD passes) and running back Derrick Henry (169 yards rushing). Jackson appears poised to make a strong run for a third Most Valuable Player award.
Eye-popping stat: The long pass returned for quarterback Lamar Jackson. His 49-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman in the third quarter was the third touchdown pass of Jackson's seven-year career that traveled at least 45 yards in the air and his first in two years. Bateman becomes the first Raven player with multiple receptions of at least 30 yards downfield in a single game since John Brown in 2018.
Most surprising performance: Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey recorded multiple interceptions in a game for the first time in his eight-year career. Humphrey picked off Baker Mayfield in the end zone in the second quarter, which was converted into Justice Hill's 18-yard touchdown catch. On Tampa Bay's next possession, Humphrey intercepted Mayfield again but injured his knee on the turnover. Humphrey, who didn't return to the game, has four of Baltimore's five interceptions this season. -- Jamison Hensley
Next game: at Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Buccaneers
How does the loss of Chris Godwin and potentially Mike Evans impact this team? It's devastating. Through six games, Evans and Godwin combined for 11 of the Bucs' league-leading 18 receiving touchdowns. Together, they also accounted for 49% of the team's total receiving yards and 46% of their receptions. Everything on offense flows through both of them, with Evans being the downfield threat and Godwin being Mayfield's safety valve underneath. The need for a third receiver to step up -- whether it be Jalen McMillan or Sterling Shepard or Trey Palmer -- has intensified, along with tight end Cade Otton, who caught eight passes for a career-high 100 receiving yards.
Biggest hole in the game plan: The Bucs' defense hasn't been able to find solutions for the middle of the field, which continues to be an area of vulnerability. Lamar Jackson went 8-of-9 for 148 yards, with two passing touchdowns between the numbers in the first half alone.
Eye-popping stat: This is the most rushing yards allowed by the Bucs since Week 17 of the 2011 season against the Atlanta Falcons, when they allowed 251 rushing yards. It's also their most allowed at home since 2009 against the Carolina Panthers (267). -- Jenna Laine
Next game: vs. Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Arizona 17, L.A. Chargers 15
Cardinals
Will Kyler Murray have to carry this team all season? It sure seems like it. It seems like an obvious answer because, as the quarterback, he has the ball in his hands on every play, but Murray, again, single-handedly gave Arizona the lead Monday night with a 44-yard touchdown run. As long as the Cardinals continue to be a roller coaster of a team, Murray will have to be the one who provides stability and big plays if Arizona has a chance to win.
Describe the game in two words: Slug fest. Monday night, especially the first half, was a knock-down, drag-out kind of game. Both teams bent, but neither team truly broke, except on Kyler Murray's 44-yard TD run. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for more than 300 yards, and Arizona didn't allow a single touchdown pass.
Early prediction for next week: The Cardinals sack Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and pick him off once after the defensive showing they put on display Monday night against the Chargers, when they sacked Justin Herbert three times. -- Josh Weinfuss
Next game: at Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Chargers
Should the Chargers look to trade for a wide receiver? Monday was quarterback Justin Herbert's best game of the season, but he finished without any passing touchdowns. He was close on a 41-yard pass to wide receiver Jalen Reagor, but Reagor fumbled the ball into the end zone, which resulted in a turnover. Receivers Joshua Palmer and Ladd McConkey made plays throughout the game, but still the Chargers don't appear to have a legitimate No. 1 receiver and could look to make a move as the trade deadline nears.
Most surprising performance: Will Dissly. With tight end Hayden Hurst out with an injury, Dissly became Herbert's favorite target Monday night. It resulted in Dissly had having one of the best receiving nights of his career. Dissly led the team in targets (11), receptions (8) and receiving yards (81).
Biggest hole in the game plan: Run defense. The Chargers entered Monday night with one of the NFL's best run defenses, allowing 107.6 yards per game, which ranked eighth in the NFL. But the Cardinals had their way with the Chargers on the ground, rushing for 178 yards and a touchdown, the most they've given up on the ground this year. -- Kris Rhim
Next game: vs. Saints (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)
Pittsburgh 37, N.Y. Jets 15
Steelers
Did Russell Wilson end the Steelers' QB debate? It's never that simple, but Wilson's three-touchdown Steelers debut began unlocking the potential of a listless passing game and almost certainly silenced the near-deafening pregame chatter as he threw for 264 yards, a franchise record in a debut performance. Though Wilson showed obvious rust early with a handful of rushed throws under pressure and balls that bounced on the turf, he settled in and uncorked several deep throws. In addition to two passing scores, Wilson recorded a rushing touchdown as he shoved his way into the end zone from the 1-yard-line. He also helped turn two interceptions into 14 points, something the offense under Justin Fields struggled to do in the first six weeks.
Most surprising performance: Beanie Bishop Jr. Two weeks ago, the Dallas Cowboys picked on the rookie cornerback, and he looked lost in his first prime-time game. But second time was the charm for the undrafted free agent as he picked off Aaron Rodgers twice -- and coming within inches of securing a pick-six off the second one.
Describe the game in two words: Blocked kicks. This win doesn't happen without big contributions from all three phases, and the Steelers' special teams came through with a blocked field goal in the third quarter to keep the Jets from cutting the Steelers' lead to five. After the blocked kick, which was the Steelers' league-leading second of the season, the unit encircled special teams coach Danny Smith and jumped up and down to celebrate with the veteran coach. -- Brooke Pryor
Next game: vs. Giants (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Jets
What kind of impact did Davante Adams have? There was some early promise, as Adams was heavily involved. But he disappeared, as did the entire offense as Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions and the Jets blew a 15-6 lead. The Rodgers-Adams connection was a dud. He targeted his former teammate nine times in his Jets debut, but they connected only three times for 30 yards. Adams was supposed to galvanize the passing offense, but that didn't materialize. In fact, Rodgers was 13-for-25 when targeting wide receivers. There was bound to be some growing pains with Adams. Problem is, the Jets have no margin for error.
Most surprising performance: Once upon a time, the Jets defense was elite. Not on this night. Not this season. Depleted by injuries in the secondary, they were no match for the Steelers. They sacked Wilson only once and let him throw for 264 yards, making him look like the Wilson of old. The Jets did Steelers coach Mike Tomlin a favor, making him look smart for starting Wilson amid a quarterback controversy. If the Jets don't get healthy and solve their issues on defense, they will have no shot to turn around their season.
Biggest hole in the game plan: Where was the running game? Week after week, the Jets talk about establishing a rushing attack with Breece Hall. Not only was it ineffective, but playcaller Todd Downing forget about it and got too pass-happy (40 dropbacks vs. 15 rushes). That is not a winning formula for the Jets, especially with the mounting injuries on defense. -- Rich Cimini
Next game: at Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Kansas City 28, San Francisco 18
Chiefs
How long can Chiefs stay undefeated with QB Patrick Mahomes throwing more INTs than TDs? The Chiefs are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team, but it hardly feels sustainable. Mahomes threw two interceptions against the 49ers (eight on the season), one on a deflected pass and the other when WR Xavier Worthy fell on a route. He has six passing touchdowns through six games this season. This is a bad development for a two-time MVP who entered the season with a 3.5-to-1 ratio of TD passes to interceptions.
Most surprising performance: WR Mecole Hardman. He was the Chiefs' big-play producer against the 49ers -- he had runs of 20 and 18 yards (the latter for a touchdown), a pass reception of 17 yards and a 55-yard punt return. Hardman had mostly been a forgotten player this season but received more playing time in the absence of JuJu Smith-Schuster, who aggravated his hamstring injury early in the game and didn't return.
Describe the game in two words: Hello, touchdowns! The Chiefs entered the game as one of the NFL's worst teams at scoring touchdowns inside the red zone, but they scored four TDs in five trips against the 49ers. All of the scores came on running plays, including two by Kareem Hunt, one by Hardman and one by Mahomes. -- Adam Teicher
Next game: at Raiders (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
49ers
What's it going to take for the 49ers to finally beat the Chiefs? A lot more than what they showed Sunday. This loss had nowhere near the stakes as previous defeats for the 49ers and it shouldn't hurt as much as blown leads to divisional foes Rams and Cardinals. But there is a mental toll that comes with losing to the same team over and over again. Since coach Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017, the 49ers are 0-5 against Kansas City. That's the only team San Francisco has faced more than twice that it doesn't have a win against. Reinforcements should be on the way after playing Dallas and the bye. But this version of the Niners simply isn't good enough to beat the two-time defending champions -- or any real contender.
Describe the game in two words: More injuries. The 49ers were already missing key players such as LB Dre Greenlaw, RB Christian McCaffrey, S Talanoa Hufanga, DT Javon Hargrave and WR Jauan Jennings. They then lost WRs Brandon Aiyuk (right knee) and Deebo Samuel (illness) early in Sunday's game. For the 49ers, beating Kansas City has proved difficult even with so many of their top stars.
Biggest hole in the game plan: From the redundancy department: The 49ers special teams still isn't good enough. There were some positive signs early as the unit stopped a fake punt and got a 55-yard field goal from K Anders Carlson. But that was tempered by allowing a 55-yard punt return to set up Kansas City's second touchdown and a missed extra point from Carlson. Special teams continue to be an issue every week. -- Nick Wagoner
Next game: vs. Cowboys (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)
L.A. Rams 20, Las Vegas 15
Rams
Can the Rams defense carry the offense until WRs Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua return? The Rams have a young defense that has struggled at times this season, but the unit was a difference-maker against the Raiders on Sunday. All 20 points the Rams scored came off of turnovers -- two QB Gardner Minshew interceptions that gave the offense a short field and a Minshew fumble that was recovered by Kamren Curl and run in for a touchdown. While the performance showed growth for the defense coming off the bye, it will obviously be a much tougher task for the unit against the 5-1 Vikings on Thursday night.
Eye-popping stat: Two touchdowns today gave RB Kyren Williams 24 scrimmage touchdowns since the start of last season, which is the most in the NFL, according to ESPN Research. Sunday was Williams' seventh game of multiple scrimmage touchdowns in that span, which is also the most in the NFL.
Most surprising performance: WR Jordan Whittington. He had seven catches for 89 yards on 10 targets in his past game, and played just nine offensive snaps Sunday. He was not targeted. The rookie receiver was listed as questionable for the game after being limited in practice all week with a shoulder injury, but coach Sean McVay said Friday he expected Whittington to play. -- Sarah Barshop
Next game: vs. Vikings (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Raiders
How active in the market will the Raiders be for another quarterback? With a broken thumb on his passing hand, Aidan O'Connell will miss some time and further tests Monday will determine the length of his absence. Minshew, benched a week earlier in part for his propensity for turnovers, did little to inspire with three INTs and a lost fumble returned for a TD. Undrafted rookie Carter Bradley is the other QB on the roster. The Raiders need to scour the waiver wire and opposing teams' practice squads with the Chiefs coming to Las Vegas next. Also, Nathan Peterman, who spent two weeks with Las Vegas in training camp, is on the Falcons' practice squad.
Most surprising performance: RB Alexander Mattison. He joined the Raiders as Zamir White's backup but has been taking RB1 snaps of late -- rushed for 92 yards, his most since going for 95 yards last October for the Vikings. He was just 8 yards away from his fourth career triple-digit rushing day, his first since Oct. 10, 2021.
Eye-popping stat: With 47 total catches, rookie Brock Bowers has the most receptions by a tight end in their first seven games since 2000. The No. 13 overall draft pick had 10 catches, on 14 targets, for 93 yards against the Rams. -- Paul Gutierrez
Next game: vs. Chiefs (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Washington 40, Carolina 7
Commanders
What is the impact if QB Jayden Daniels (rib) has to miss a game? Severe, considering how well he played in the first six games and that Washington plays Chicago next week. Daniels' legs and accurate passing have sparked Washington's offense. But Washington's hope lies with Marcus Mariota's experience and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's playcalling. The Commanders also have strong RBs with Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols. However, against the Bears' top-10 defense, Mariota would be challenged much more if he has to play.
Describe the game in two words: Defensive domination. Although Carolina is bad, its offense with QB Andy Dalton was 13th in yards and 15th in scoring. The Commanders entered as the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense in yards and points. Yet Washington's defense scored on a pick-six by DE Dante Fowler Jr., and it held the Panthers to zero points and 133 yards in the first three quarters.
Most surprising performance: Mariota has started 74 games, but it's not as if his play in recent years has been terrific. After missing on his first three passes Sunday, Mariota connected on 15 of his next 16, including two that went for touchdowns. He finished 18-for-23 for 205 yards. -- John Keim
Next game: vs. Bears (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Panthers
What message did coach Dave Canales send by not playing QB Bryce Young when down 37-0? The message publicly is Carolina still believes Young has a future with the team. Maybe as a franchise quarterback. That Canales didn't give Young the second half to prove himself when they were down 37-0 doesn't signal a strong belief. His eventual appearance in mop-up duty opens speculation that Young could be traded before the deadline or that Carolina could move on from him before next season.
Eye-popping stat: The Panthers have been outscored by 92 points in the first half this season (they were shut out 27-0 today). That's the worst in team history, topping their 43-point differential in 2014. It's also the worst differential by an NFL team in its first eight games since the 2021 Jets (minus-107).
Describe the game in two words: Humiliated again. And just imagine how bad it might have been had Daniels played more than one series. Carolina's defense is so decimated by injuries that it made Mariota look like a star. And the offense that is relatively healthy looked a mess. -- David Newton
Next game: at Broncos (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Green Bay 24, Houston 22
Packers
Does this win mean a little more? This was the first victory over a team with a winning record for the Packers. The Texans' only previous loss came against the Vikings -- who beat the Packers in Week 4. The Packers' first four wins came against teams that entered this week with a combined 7-15 record. Their two losses came against teams with a combined 8-2 record before Week 7. The Packers won't have to face questions about the quality of their wins when their schedule gets tougher.
Describe the game in two words: Clutch kick. How would Packers fans have felt if they trotted Brayden Narveson out for a 45-yard winning field goal? The Packers cut Narveson this week after he had missed five field goals in six games, paving the way for veteran Brandon McManus to come to town and win the game -- and do a Lambeau Leap to celebrate it.
Eye-popping stat: Josh Jacobs' 8-yard touchdown reception ended the NFL's longest streak for a player for catches without a touchdown. On Jacobs' 212th catch of his career, he gave the Packers a 21-19 lead in the third quarter. His streak eclipsed Gerald Riggs with 197 in Week 4. -- Rob Demovsky
Next game: at Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Texans
Should the Texans' blocking woes concern them? QB C.J. Stroud had his worst game of his career -- throwing for only 86 yards with no touchdowns. He was pressured on 48% of his drop backs, a season-long theme, and was sacked four times. On four plays, the Packers had an unblocked defender rushing him. Stroud has now been sacked 20 times, which was ranked in the top five by game's end. If the Texans want to go on a deep playoff run, their offensive line must protect their star quarterback.
Most surprising performance: Stroud has never had a game where he's thrown for under 100 yards that he finished. The only other game he threw for less than 100 yards was Week 14 last season against the Jets. He exited that game early because of a concussion.
Eye-popping stat: With starting CB Kamari Lassiter out, D'Angelo Ross replaced him and allowed a passer rating of 158.3 when targeted for 95 yards and a touchdown. Yes, that's a perfect passer rating. -- DJ Bien-Aime
Next game: vs. Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Cincinnati 21, Cleveland 14
Bengals
Is WR Tee Higgins the key to Cincinnati's offensive success? Yes. With Higgins on the field, the Bengals have a reliable option when defenses decide to double-team receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Higgins continued his strong return from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the first two games, catching a touchdown to give the Bengals some breathing room in the first half. Higgins has now had 75 or more receiving yards in three straight games.
Describe the game in two words: Gritty victory. It didn't need to be pretty. And it wasn't. Cincinnati was 0-for-6 on third downs in the first half and couldn't pull away against a bad Browns team until late in the third quarter. But Cincinnati did what it needed to get its first win in Cleveland since 2017 and its first AFC North win of the year.
Early prediction for next week: Chase Brown will continue to expand his role as the featured RB. While the snap share should be fairly even with Zack Moss, Brown is Cincinnati's biggest rushing threat. He had a 22-yard run in the third quarter, which was the catalyst for Cincinnati's first offensive touchdown of the day. -- Ben Baby
Next game: vs. Eagles (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Browns
What's next for the Browns after Deshaun Watson's Achilles injury? Watson went down with a right Achilles injury toward the end of the first half. The Browns had second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson promoted to the backup role over Jameis Winston before the game. But Thompson-Robinson struggled, throwing two interceptions, then left late in the fourth quarter because of a finger injury. Winston finished out the game.
Most surprising performance: WR Cedric Tillman. The second-year wideout, who entered the game with just five targets this season, had a career-high 12 targets in the Browns' first game since trading Amari Cooper to the Bills last week. His role figured to increase and he made himself a frequent target for each of the Browns' three quarterbacks Sunday.
Early prediction for next week: The Browns give RB Nick Chubb at least 20 touches against the Ravens. Cleveland limited Chubb's snaps in his first game back from a severe knee injury. But with Watson out and an offense that has no rhythm, the Browns might have no choice than to increase Chubb's workload. -- Daniel Oyefusi
Next game: vs. Ravens (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Buffalo 34, Tennessee 10
Bills
What does Amari Cooper's first game mean for this offense moving forward? A sign of very good things to come. After a slow start for the offense in the first half, Cooper played a significant role even though it looked like he wasn't sure of the play at times. Despite that, QB Josh Allen found him four times for 66 yards and a touchdown. Cooper became the second player in NFL history to record a receiving touchdown in his first game with multiple teams after changing teams midseason (Cowboys, Bills), joining Chris Chambers (Chiefs, Chargers), per Elias Sports Bureau.
Most surprising performance: DE Greg Rousseau. Rousseau has put together a solid start to the year, but this was a next-level performance. His six quarterback hits are the most by any player in a game since DT Chris Jones had six against the Raiders in Week 18 of 2022. He finished the game with a pressure rate of 28.2%, per NFL Next Gen Stats.
Describe the game in two words: Offensive turnaround. After a relative offensive flop in the first two quarters, Buffalo scored on five straight drives with Allen's downfield game especially promising. He went 6-of-8 for 114 yards and a touchdown on passes 10 or more yards in the second half. He was 1-of-5 on such passes in the first half. -- Alaina Getzenberg
Next game: at Seahawks (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)
Titans
Can the Titans figure out how to close out games? It's becoming clear the Titans can't finish strong, especially in the fourth quarter. Entering this week, Tennessee averaged only 2.4 fourth quarter points (31st in the NFL). They failed to score at all in the second half today. The offense sputtered and defense grew tired, leading to 27 unanswered points from the Bills. Things likely won't get better next week when the Titans face the Lions' high-powered offense.
Biggest hole in the game plan: Protecting the quarterback. The Titans' offensive line didn't allow any sacks last week as Leroy Watson IV made his first start at RT. Watson was inactive against the Bills -- and it wasn't due to injury. Jaelyn Duncan got the start and injured his hamstring four snaps into the game. Nicholas Petit-Frere came on in relief, but he gave up most of the pressures on QB Mason Rudolph.
Early prediction for next week: The Titans travel to Detroit to face the Lions in what will likely be another sloppy game. The issues are abundant on both sides of the ball. Tennessee's offense can't score points, and the defense can't stop teams from scoring. Detroit is coming off a big win over the previously undefeated Vikings and will look to expand its NFC North lead. -- Turron Davenport
Next game: at Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Indianapolis 16, Miami 10
Colts
What can the Colts do to establish some offensive consistency? QB Anthony Richardson has been most successful when he makes explosive plays in the passing game. Those never came Sunday -- the Colts had one completion longer than 16 yards -- in Richardson's first start since missing two games with an oblique injury. If and when he can get back to them, and when coach Shane Steichen begins to dial them up a bit more, the Colts can open more running lanes and make things tougher on defenses.
Biggest hole in the game plan: For the first half at least, Steichen seemed reluctant to fully deploy Richardson as a runner. That limited his impact on a day when he struggled throwing (10-of-24 for 129 yards). In the second half, Steichen leaned into Richardson's running ability and harnessed his full range of traits. Richardson finished with 57 rushing yards, all of which were much-needed.
Most surprising performance: LB and special teams ace Grant Stuard started the day on the bench, but he was pressed into action by a second injury at the position (to Jaylon Carlies) and made an immediate impact. Stuard finished with a career-high 18 tackles and made a game-changing play when he stuffed Dolphins' FB Alec Ingold in the backfield, allowing LB Zaire Franklin to strip the ball. -- Stephen Holder
Next game: at Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Dolphins
Will Tua Tagovailoa return in Week 8? The Dolphins fell to 2-4 during Tagovailoa's four-game stay on injured reserve and his backup, Tyler Huntley, left Sunday's game with a right shoulder injury. Miami's offense has been among the league's worst since Tagovailoa's departure, ranking last in scoring and 26th in passing yards per game. Don't expect the team to reveal Tagovailoa's game status until it has to -- even if that means holding off on a public announcement until Friday or Saturday.
Biggest hole in the game plan: Where were the targets to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? The NFL's most expensive wide receiver tandem combined for four targets as neither Huntley nor Tim Boyle could get them involved. Miami fully committed to the run game over its past two games, but you have to get your playmakers involved at some point.
Eye-popping stat: Huntley's touchdown pass to TE Jonnu Smith in the first quarter was notable for several reasons. Not only was it Huntley's first touchdown pass and Smith's first touchdown catch of the season, but it was also Miami's first TD pass since the first quarter of Week 2. The score also marked the first receiving TD by a Dolphins tight end since Week 12 of 2022. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques
Next game: vs. Cardinals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Philadelphia 28, N.Y. Giants 3
Eagles
Will the "Saquon Barkley game" serve as the spark for the Eagles? It should at least provide some momentum. The Eagles looked pretty ordinary through their first five games, with their three wins coming by a combined 12 points. But Barkley lit a fire by erupting for nearly 200 all-purpose yards. And it wasn't just him: QB Jalen Hurts finished with three scores; WR A.J. Brown looked dominant (again); and the defense ate QB Daniel Jones' lunch, sacking him seven times.
Eye-popping stat: Barkley reached a top speed of 21.93 mph on his 55-yard run in the second quarter, the second-fastest speed by a ball carrier this season (behind only Brian Thomas Jr., 22.15 mph). It's also the fastest top speed by Barkley in his career, in case you were wondering whether the return to MetLife Stadium provided any extra juice for the 27-year-old.
Most surprising performance: LB Nakobe Dean. He went off for 2 sacks, 4 quarterback hits and 2 tackles for loss. It has been an up-and-down start to the season for Dean, who has yet to hit the potential he showed while starring at Georgia. But this was a step in the right direction. -- Tim McManus
Next game: at Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Giants
How does this loss reflect on GM Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll after Barkley's departure? Considering owner John Mara said he would have a hard time sleeping if Barkley went to the Eagles in free agency, this might have him up for weeks. Mara and Giants fans had to watch Barkley return to MetLife Stadium and compile 176 yards rushing and a touchdown. This is exactly what Daboll and Schoen needed to avoid. This reflects poorly on their regime, which results suggest isn't much improved in Year 3. They need to make sure this season doesn't completely go off the tracks.
Describe the game in two words: Total embarrassment. The Giants didn't just get blown out at home. They got blown out at home against their closest rival with Barkley doing a chunk of the damage. In the process, quarterback Daniel Jones got pulled early in the fourth quarter. Daboll's offense has now produced just one touchdown in four home games this season.
Biggest hole in the game plan: The Giants' running backs had three carries for 4 yards in the first half on 32 snaps. They needed to have some sort of balance to control the clock and give themselves a chance against a more talented Eagles team. That didn't happen as New York fell into a 14-0 hole. -- Jordan Raanan
Next game: at Steelers (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Seattle 34, Atlanta 14
Seahawks
Has the Seahawks' defense turned the corner? Gouged against the run and decimated by injuries in recent weeks, Seattle's defense had arguably its best performance of the season. After forcing only one takeaway over the past five games, it got three against Atlanta, including a LB Boye Mafe strip-sack that Derick Hall returned for a touchdown. Despite placing without CB Artie Burns (toe), S Rayshawn Jenkins (hand), CB Riq Woolen (ankle) and CB Tre Brown (ankle), the Seahawks secondary shined, picking off two passes and holding Atlanta to 230 passing yards.
Describe the game in two words: Happy birthday! RB Kenneth Walker III was added to the injury report Saturday as questionable with an illness, but he started and celebrated his 24th birthday with a pair of touchdowns. One came on a 20-yard run and the other on a 17-yard catch. He finished with 93 yards on only 16 touches.
Most surprising performance: The Seahawks' offensive line held up under tough circumstances. It was down to its fourth option at RT in rookie sixth-round pick Mike Jerrell. He had a false-start penalty and got beat for a sack, but that was the lone time Atlanta dropped QB Geno Smith, who threw for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 18-of-28 passing. -- Brady Henderson
Next game: vs. Bills (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)
Falcons
How can the Falcons improve their pass rush? Atlanta hasn't been good at getting to the quarterback in nearly a decade and is again among the league's worst. The Falcons have six sacks, tied for the lowest total in the NFL. Their pass rush win rate is sixth worst (34.4%). Edge rusher Matthew Judon was brought in, but needs help. Defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake says the team is on the right track, but it didn't look that way Sunday, even against a Seattle team with a fourth-stringer at right tackle. Perhaps Atlanta can do something at the trade deadline.
Describe the game in two words: Beat themselves. The Falcons committed nine penalties for 72 yards and kept two Seahawks drives alive with fouls. Late in the third, Seattle quarterback Geno Smith threw an incompletion on third down, only for Demone Harris to fall into him, leading to a roughing-the-passer call. The Seahawks scored a touchdown on the next play. QB Kirk Cousins had a strip sack returned for a TD and threw two interceptions.
Eye-popping stat: The Falcons defense gave up six plays of more than 20 yards Sunday. Coming into the game, Atlanta had allowed a league-low 11 plays of 20-plus yards. Bend but don't break only lasts so long, and the Falcons found that out the hard way. -- Marc Raimondi
Next game: at Buccaneers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Detroit 31, Minnesota 29
Lions
Can the Lions cover for the loss of Aidan Hutchinson with their depth? Lions coach Dan Campbell said they wouldn't enter panic mode after edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson broke his tibia and fibula. Instead, the Lions used a committee approach with defensive linemen Isaac Ukwu, Trevor Nowaske, Mekhi Wingo, James Houston and Josh Paschal all seeing action on the edge. Paschal registered a sack on Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold at the end of the third quarter, but Detroit will need to continue to explore potential options to help down the stretch. Darnold exposed some visible weaknesses within the defense, notably in the second half.
Eye-popping stat: Jared Goff is the only quarterback this season to have a perfect completion percentage in a half. And he's done it three times, including Sunday in Minnesota. Goff went a perfect 12-of-12 with 15 successful completions before throwing his first incompletion on a deflected pass in the third quarter. In Week 4, he set an NFL record by completing all 18 of his passes against Seattle.
Most surprising performance: Guard Kayode Awosika. Detroit ruled out starting offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (groin) ahead of kickoff, which opened the door for Awosika. He was flagged for three penalties in the first quarter, including back-to-back holding calls to start the game. The Lions had five total penalties in the first quarter, which was their most since they also had five in Week 15 of 2022. -- Eric Woodyard
Next game: vs. Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Vikings
Is this where the Vikings' bubble bursts? No. The Vikings weren't going 17-0 this season. They were going to lose some time, and the Lions are the best team they've played so far and perhaps the best team in the entire NFL. The Lions employed their dominating run game, and Jared Goff's accuracy, to gash the Vikings' otherwise elite defense. But they lost by two points. That's hardly evidence that the Vikings have been exposed.
Describe the game in two words: Rush defense. The Vikings did not have an answer for Lions tailback Jahmyr Gibbs, who rushed for 116 yards and collected another 44 receiving. He became the first Lions player with 150-plus scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns in a game since 2011. The Vikings' personnel looked a step slow against him.
Most surprising performance: At one point last week, Aaron Jones seemed destined to sit this game out because of a sore right hamstring. He and the Vikings decided to give it a go, and he played as if he was never hurt at all. He opened the scoring with a 34-yard rushing touchdown, finishing the game with 93 yards. -- Kevin Seifert
Next game: at Rams (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Jacksonville 32, New England 16
Jaguars
Did this prove the Jaguars haven't quit? Safety Andre Cisco made waves last week after he said he saw players quit during the loss to the Bears. That mentality didn't show up in the second quarter, when they scored 22 unanswered points to erase a 10-0 deficit. Doug Pederson hasn't lost the locker room after starting 1-5, which is a good thing because the Jaguars have a tough stretch ahead: Green Bay, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Detroit and Houston. At 2-5, the Jaguars still have slim playoff hopes, but there's no margin for error.
Describe the game in two words: Getting Tanked. With Travis Etienne Jr. sidelined with a hamstring injury, Tank Bigsby delivered the best game of his career. He set career highs in carries (26) and yards (118) with two TDs, and his physical style really set the tone for the offense. At one point the Jaguars ran the ball on 19 consecutive plays in the second half.
Eye-popping stat: Parker Washington's 96-yard punt return was the first special teams touchdown in an international game. That was the 266th touchdown scored in those games: 150 passing, 102 rushing, seven interception returns, six fumble returns and Washington's punt return. It was also the longest punt return in Jaguars history, surpassing the 91-yard TD that Keelan Cole scored against Green Bay in 2020. -- Mike DiRocco
Next game: vs. Packers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Patriots
How much heat should be on coach Jerod Mayo for the Patriots' disappointing play? Growing pains were expected in Mayo's first season, but the way the Patriots have regressed since a season-opening win has been concerning. Mayo is a self-proclaimed "defensive coach," and the defensive performance Sunday -- other than a fourth-quarter stop on fourth down -- was alarming after they jumped out to a 10-0 lead. The Patriots had trouble stopping the run again and the Jaguars owned the line of scrimmage, which is supposed to be the Patriots' strength. While they are missing key defenders DT Christian Barmore (blood clots), LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (torn pectoral muscle) and S Jabrill Peppers (commissioner exempt list), that isn't an excuse for a team that prides itself on the "next-man-up" mentality.
Describe the game in two words: Sudden change. After talking all week about the importance of a fast start, the Patriots got what they wanted in taking a 10-point lead and then collapsed in epic fashion on offense (couldn't run), defense (couldn't tackle consistently and was often blown off the line of scrimmage) and special teams (allowed a 96-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the second quarter).
Biggest hole in the game plan: No running game. The Patriots' inability to run put rookie QB Drake Maye in a tough spot. It's hard to be one-dimensional and win, and Maye still gave them a fighting chance with his strong passing performance. Instability along the offensive line, with the Patriots playing with their seventh different starting unit in seven games, seems to be the root of the issue. Maye went 26-for-37 for 276 passing yards, two touchdowns and was sacked twice. -- Mike Reiss
Next game: vs. Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Thursday
Denver 33, New Orleans 10
Broncos
Have the Broncos found the best formula to help rookie quarterback Bo Nix? After some early bobbles in the passing game, the Broncos settled Nix into the game by using him as a runner more often and by getting him some more of the run-pass options he is comfortable operating in. The result was 225 rushing yards on 35 carries -- the Broncos' season high in both -- with 75 of those yards coming from Nix. It was Nix's second consecutive game with at least 61 rushing yards and -- when the Broncos went a little more run-first -- Nix settled in and the team scored on six consecutive possessions. With the real meat of the Broncos' schedule waiting in November, it should give them pause.
Most surprising performance: LB Cody Barton. Barton had a sack, a forced fumble and returned another Saints fumble 52 yards for a touchdown. He also had another touchdown on a scoop-and-score called back because of a Broncos penalty. He is the 12th player to have at least half of a sack for the Broncos this season.
Describe the game in two words: Power up. It's become clear the Broncos are at their best when they play a more blue-collar brand of football. Their defense continues to make the lives of opposing QBs difficult -- they have 28 sacks in seven games and have scored two defensive touchdowns and two safeties. And when coach Sean Payton commits to the run, they control tempo and win the line of scrimmage more often than when they try to keep Nix in a bevy of three-wide receiver sets. Thursday's 225 rushing yards in a runaway win -- over a battered Saints team or not -- is plenty of proof of that. -- Jeff Legwold
Next game: vs. Panthers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Saints
Is Dennis Allen on the hot seat? Saints general manager Mickey Loomis defended Allen on a radio show after last week's loss and said they have to look at all the reasons they aren't winning (including injuries). But the Saints turned in another bad performance, losing their fifth straight game and causing the home crowd to leave by the fourth quarter. Allen is now 18-23 in his three years as Saints head coach.
Biggest hole in the game plan: Protection. Starting a rookie quarterback isn't easy, and it's even worse with three offensive linemen out, but the Saints struggled to protect Spencer Rattler, who was sacked six times and had multiple strip sacks. Rattler was able to make plays with his legs, or that number likely would've been higher.
Eye-popping stat: The Saints' defense allowed 225 rushing yards Thursday, making it a total of 502 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the past two games -- and 332 of those yards came before first contact. The Saints went 55 games between 2017 and 2020 without allowing a 100-yard rusher, but they have been on the decline in that category since 2022 and are now one of the worst run defenses in the league. -- Katherine Terrell
Next game: at Chargers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)