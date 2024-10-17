Open Extended Reactions

As the NFL's regular season nears the halfway mark in Week 7, the stars continue to dress to impress in the pregame tunnels.

Cooler temperatures are beginning to brew in, leaving players with an opportunity to strut their autumn wardrobes. For some players, trendsetting fits could set a foundation for a show-stopping performance. The on-field preparation for the bright stadium lights begins in the tunnels before the first snap.

Here are the best arrivals from Week 7.