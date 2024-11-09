Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Star wide receiver Nico Collins is inching closer to his return for the Houston Texans.

On Friday, Houston designated Collins to return to practice after he spent the past four weeks on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Texans (6-3) listed Collins as questionable on their injury report ahead of their "Sunday Night Football" showdown against the Detroit Lions (7-1).

Before suffering his injury, Collins was leading the NFL in receiving yards (567). He has been out since Week 5 after pulling his hamstring on a 67-yard touchdown reception during a 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Since his injury, the Texans' offense has averaged 24.8 points per game (12th in the NFL), but the passing attack has suffered, producing 158 passing yards per game (30th).

While Collins was out, All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs suffered a season-ending knee injury in a 23-20 Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts, meaning quarterback C.J. Stroud has been without his top two targets for a game and a half.

Since Collins' injury, Stroud's production has tailed off; he ranks 17th in yards (754), 19th in touchdowns (4) and 18th in completion percentage (55%) the past four weeks. In the first five weeks with Collins, the second-year quarterback was third in yards (1,385), tied for 10th in touchdowns (7) and 10th in passer rating (98.2).

Also for Houston, receiver Tank Dell was limited in Friday's practice with a back injury and is questionable to face Detroit. Defensive end Will Anderson, who has 7.5 sacks, was ruled out with an ankle sprain he suffered in a 21-13 loss to the New York Jets in Week 9.