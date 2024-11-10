Open Extended Reactions

Taylor Swift made her way back to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to watch the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos.

This marks Swift's second straight week cheering from the stands, following the Chiefs' 30-24 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Her NFL appearances have become a regular occurrence since she began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift wrapped up the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour at the Indianapolis Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium just before the Chiefs' Week 9 matchup with the Buccaneers game. Her tour resumes in Toronto on Thursday. Next week the Chiefs happen to be facing Toronto's closest NFL team on the road -- the Buffalo Bills -- which would make Highmark Stadium a convenient spot for her first road game of the season.

Swift has attended all five home games this season. Interestingly, though, while the team has found success, Kelce didn't record his first home touchdown until the second quarter Sunday, when he caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.