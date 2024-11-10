        <
          NFL Week 10 uniforms: Texans debut 'battle red' look

          The Houston Texans will wear their 'battle red' look against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. HoustonTexans / X
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNNov 10, 2024, 05:05 PM

          It's never too late in the season to debut new looks -- and some teams will do exactly that in Week 10.

          The Houston Texans are wearing their "battle red" uniforms against the Detroit Lions on "Sunday Night Football." The uniforms coincide with a new alternate helmet with a bull's horn-inspired design and a metallic chrome red facemask. Houston has worn all-red threads in the past, but this marks the debut of this particular design after an offseason uniform revamp.

          The Jacksonville Jaguars also have an alternate helmet in store with their "shell white" look against the Minnesota Vikings. It's the first time in franchise history the Jaguars will don a helmet with a primary color other than black. The design is a tribute to Jacksonville's beaches, strong military presence and "enduring spirit of football."

          In Germany, the Carolina Panthers will rock a new uniform combination against the New York Giants. The Washington Commanders are going all-burgundy against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time this season.

          Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action in Week 10 (excluding the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, who played Thursday).

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Red

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Blue

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Process blue

          Pants: Black

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Light blue

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Summit white

          Pants: TBA

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Battle red

          Jersey: Battle red

          Pants: Battle red

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: White

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: White

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Powder blue

          Pants: Gold

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: Royal

          Pants: Sol

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Aqua

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Purple

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Silver

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: Midnight green

          Pants: White

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Yellow

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Gold

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Pewter

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: Burgundy

          Pants: Burgundy