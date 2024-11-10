It's never too late in the season to debut new looks -- and some teams will do exactly that in Week 10.
The Houston Texans are wearing their "battle red" uniforms against the Detroit Lions on "Sunday Night Football." The uniforms coincide with a new alternate helmet with a bull's horn-inspired design and a metallic chrome red facemask. Houston has worn all-red threads in the past, but this marks the debut of this particular design after an offseason uniform revamp.
The Jacksonville Jaguars also have an alternate helmet in store with their "shell white" look against the Minnesota Vikings. It's the first time in franchise history the Jaguars will don a helmet with a primary color other than black. The design is a tribute to Jacksonville's beaches, strong military presence and "enduring spirit of football."
In Germany, the Carolina Panthers will rock a new uniform combination against the New York Giants. The Washington Commanders are going all-burgundy against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time this season.
Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action in Week 10 (excluding the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, who played Thursday).
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: Red
Pants: Red
The Desert Viking in his Sunday best 🔴 pic.twitter.com/cjbcF2FwQq— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 6, 2024
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: White
White Out in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/14SrN5ZLaD— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 7, 2024
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Blue
Week 10 threads. #BUFvsIND | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RuIMMVAb4B— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 6, 2024
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Process blue
Pants: Black
New uni combo 🔓 pic.twitter.com/qGbU6TaZOx— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 7, 2024
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Light blue
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Summit white
Pants: TBA
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Here you go! pic.twitter.com/4XIPlmCcgM— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 9, 2024
Houston Texans
Helmet: Battle red
Jersey: Battle red
Pants: Battle red
Let that heat talk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iwpoKowG1V— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 5, 2024
Gotta look good for SNF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LUURYSW6iG— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 9, 2024
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: White
Jersey: Black
Pants: White
Dudes will see this and be like, "Shell yeah"#MINvsJAX pic.twitter.com/8D8yNA6PYl— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 7, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Red
Pants: White
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: Powder blue
Pants: Gold
wknd fit pic.twitter.com/QjlPAbF8J9— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 8, 2024
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: Royal
Pants: Sol
This uniform combo. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/YUUz88Jjgm— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 7, 2024
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Aqua
Our Monday Night fit 😎 pic.twitter.com/KPkolQEsP3— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 8, 2024
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: White
Pants: Purple
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver
You want it, you got it. https://t.co/KfShnq7AYF pic.twitter.com/XYb8mVvJCW— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 7, 2024
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Uniform combo for Sunday ⚜️#Saints | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/p5b2uTPJlN— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 8, 2024
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Green
Jersey: White
Pants: White
White on White for #NYJvsAZ pic.twitter.com/rt3pcmny49— Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) November 8, 2024
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Midnight green
Jersey: Midnight green
Pants: White
Sunday's Get-Up 🤠@FanDuel | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Tw0ZPRhjMS— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 8, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Yellow
🔜 Week 🔟 pic.twitter.com/NBNVsWbcyM— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 5, 2024
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Red
Pants: Gold
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: White
Pants: Pewter
Back in @RJStadium this week 😤#WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/0rtIWXLRx1— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 6, 2024
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: White
🚨BRITCHES REPORT 🚨: The @Titans will be decked out in white jerseys and white britches, with navy blue socks, in Sunday's game at the @Chargers. pic.twitter.com/zYIASdneIx— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 6, 2024
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: Burgundy
Pants: Burgundy
All burgundy for Week 🔟@SeatGeek | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/GuUCjoiVzH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 7, 2024