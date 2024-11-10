Open Extended Reactions

It's never too late in the season to debut new looks -- and some teams will do exactly that in Week 10.

The Houston Texans are wearing their "battle red" uniforms against the Detroit Lions on "Sunday Night Football." The uniforms coincide with a new alternate helmet with a bull's horn-inspired design and a metallic chrome red facemask. Houston has worn all-red threads in the past, but this marks the debut of this particular design after an offseason uniform revamp.

The Jacksonville Jaguars also have an alternate helmet in store with their "shell white" look against the Minnesota Vikings. It's the first time in franchise history the Jaguars will don a helmet with a primary color other than black. The design is a tribute to Jacksonville's beaches, strong military presence and "enduring spirit of football."

In Germany, the Carolina Panthers will rock a new uniform combination against the New York Giants. The Washington Commanders are going all-burgundy against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time this season.

Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action in Week 10 (excluding the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, who played Thursday).

Helmet: White

Jersey: Red

Pants: Red

The Desert Viking in his Sunday best 🔴 pic.twitter.com/cjbcF2FwQq — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 6, 2024

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: White

White Out in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/14SrN5ZLaD — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 7, 2024

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Blue

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Process blue

Pants: Black

New uni combo 🔓 pic.twitter.com/qGbU6TaZOx — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 7, 2024

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: White

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Light blue

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Summit white

Pants: TBA

Detroit Lions

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Houston Texans

Helmet: Battle red

Jersey: Battle red

Pants: Battle red

Let that heat talk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iwpoKowG1V — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 5, 2024

Gotta look good for SNF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LUURYSW6iG — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 9, 2024

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Jacksonville Jaguars

Helmet: White

Jersey: Black

Pants: White

Dudes will see this and be like, "Shell yeah"#MINvsJAX pic.twitter.com/8D8yNA6PYl — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 7, 2024

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: White

Helmet: White

Jersey: Powder blue

Pants: Gold

wknd fit pic.twitter.com/QjlPAbF8J9 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 8, 2024

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: Royal

Pants: Sol

This uniform combo. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/YUUz88Jjgm — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 7, 2024

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Aqua

Our Monday Night fit 😎 pic.twitter.com/KPkolQEsP3 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 8, 2024

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: White

Pants: Purple

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

New York Giants

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Green

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: Midnight green

Pants: White

Pittsburgh Steelers

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Yellow

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Red

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: White

Pants: Pewter

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: White

🚨BRITCHES REPORT 🚨: The @Titans will be decked out in white jerseys and white britches, with navy blue socks, in Sunday's game at the @Chargers. pic.twitter.com/zYIASdneIx — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 6, 2024

Washington Commanders

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: Burgundy

Pants: Burgundy