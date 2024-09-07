Jordan Love is helped off the field after an injury in the Packers' loss to the Eagles. (0:28)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering what is believed to be a sprained MCL during Friday night's season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Love will undergo further testing to confirm the diagnosis. The Packers hope it is a three-to-four-week injury, sources said.

Typically, MCL injuries do not require surgery.

The Packers' home opener is a week from Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Love was trying to rally the Packers on the final drive when he was injured with 6 seconds left. After a 33-yard completion to Jayden Reed that put the Packers at their 49-yard line, Love dropped back to pass on the next play, was hit by two Eagles defenders -- defensive tackle Jalen Carter and linebacker Josh Sweat -- and appeared to twist his left leg on the way to the ground just as he managed to flip the ball behind him to Jacobs.

Malik Willis, who was acquired by the Packers in a trade from the Tennessee Titans last week, took the final two snaps -- an incompletion and a sack. The only other quarterback under contract with the Packers is Sean Clifford, last year's backup, who was released last month in final cuts but re-signed to the practice squad.

Love's injury came in his first regular-season game since signing a four-year, $220 million contract on July 26. The $55 million average per year tied Trevor Lawrence's and Joe Burrow's contracts for the highest in NFL history. Love played only three snaps in the preseason opener and then did not play in the final two exhibition games.

The Packers landed in Green Bay shortly before noon on Saturday after a flight of more than 10 hours back from Brazil.

Local news cameras showed video of Love deplaning and leaning on the railing as he made his way down the stairs.

Love did not speak with reporters after the game, and there is no scheduled Packers media availability on Saturday or Sunday.